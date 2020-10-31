The Friday night lights won’t turn on this fall for high school football teams in Illinois, with the coronavirus pandemic pushing their seasons to the spring. But preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS is still keeping tabs on local programs. He’ll walk with an area high school coach on his home field — all 100 yards, socially distanced and wearing a mask — every week. Up next: Monticello coach Cully Welter:
Assuming your team qualified for the playoffs for a 12th consecutive season, do you think we could be playing football right now?
“Yeah, I’d like to think we could. Certainly there’s a lot going on right now. Things have changed for the worst the last couple weeks, but there’s still states that are making it happen, and it would’ve been nice to have that opportunity as well.”
With the latest news that Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants to move basketball to the spring, how do you feel that would affect your football team?
“I don’t think it would be a benefit to any of the programs in the school. We’ve already seen the determination to move wrestling to the summer, which I understand the rationale, but at the same time, you’ve already got spring sports being divided up among athletes and now you add another sport there. So football and basketball, a lot of kids do both and you certainly would never want to ask them to choose between the two.”
You’re having your athletes read a Jon Gordon book, ‘The Power of a Positive Team.’ What are your thoughts on how changes to IHSA sports during the pandemic have affected kids’ mentally?
“I’ve been very pleased with our kids’ attitude in the face of all this, because as you said, I think it is difficult. I think that’s one of the major reasons why we have athletics and extracurricular activities in general is for the emotional well-being of our kids, and when they lose that, it’s difficult. Anything we can try to do to keep that going would be great.”
You led the Sages to the 2018 Class 3A state title. Does that victory mean more given what’s happened in 2020?
“I think so. I think right now, with a little bit of extra time, you tend to reminisce a little bit more about previous seasons, and then you look back on the enjoyment that you got out of that season. And you do, you just kind of relish it a little bit more.”
With the knowledge that IHSA basketball players will be required to wear masks while playing, what are your thoughts on possible similar guidance for football players?
“That’s one of the quandaries we were in when we did our 7-on-7 with helmets is you’ve got masks but you’ve also got mouth guards, so how do you make that work? A lot of people wear the gaiters or the neck masks, but there’s some challenges that we’ve never faced before, for sure.”
Did seeing Monticello’s fall sports play out give you confidence that the IHSA could conduct other sports seasons this school year?
“I’m very optimistic. I know right now with the cases increasing, almost exponentially it seems like, there’s some negativity out there about our prospects. But, to your point, there’s so many people not only in this state and in different sports — golf, cross-country — but in other parts of the country, even the college and pro level, that are pulling this stuff off with precautions.”