The Friday night lights won’t turn on this fall for high school football teams in Illinois, with the coronavirus pandemic pushing their seasons to the spring. But preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS is still keeping tabs on local programs. He’ll walk with an area high school coach on his home field — all 100 yards, socially distanced and wearing a mask — every week. Up next: Paxton-Buckley-Loda coach Josh Pritchard:
Do you feel teams across Illinois could’ve played football this fall?
“Yeah, I mean obviously I’m pretty upset that we weren’t able to play. I used to coach in Missouri, and I watched Missouri go through a season that, for the most part, turned out well. ... Would we have had some cancellations? Probably, but it’s one of those things that I think a majority of the schools would’ve gotten the vast majority of their games in.”
How important was it for your first PBL team to make the Class 3A quarterfinals last season?
“And that was my first time ever winning a playoff game in the first round as a head coach, too (against Chicago Carver). So that was really exciting. The fans came out. It was a packed house.”
Were you expecting that level of success right away?
“It’d been 21 years in the quarterfinals since (PBL) had been there. Obviously, as a coach, I think you always expect to win. But coming from a program where we didn’t win a ton of games (Petersburg PORTA), you don’t know what it feels like to win a lot of games. And the kids kind of joked with me after our first-round playoff game (that) I was the happiest person. But that’s OK. It was my first one. It wasn’t their first one.”
Zimmerman Field rests along I-57. What’s it like to coach on such a field?
“It’s obviously pretty cool. ... You get the extra little sounds. Obviously it dies down (on the highway) on a Friday night a little bit, but overall it’s pretty cool. We’re around everything. We’ve got plenty of field space for people to stand in.”
Speaking of people, how has the PBL community reacted to no fall football?
“I think a lot of people would love to be out here on a Friday night celebrating. To be honest, as a coach, I’ve tried to avoid even thinking about football on Friday because ... it kind of gets me a little upset that we didn’t play. So I’ve been trying to do anything, whether it’s going golfing (or) hanging out with my kid that’s now almost 10 months old.”
How much are you looking forward to PBL joining the Illini Prairie Conference next school year?
“It’s definitely going to be a bigger step up in our schedule, which is, I think, what a lot of schools want. You want to see how good you are against some of the premier teams in the state. So it’s going to be exciting.”