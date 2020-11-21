The Friday night lights didn’t turn on this fall for high school football teams in Illinois, with the coronavirus pandemic pushing their seasons to the spring. But preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS still kept tabs on local programs. He walked with an area high school coach on his home field — socially distanced and wearing a mask — every week for the last three months. The final entry: Rantoul coach Tom Hess:
You brought a shovel out to the field for our walk. Can you explain its significance?
“The shovel represents our motto, which is ‘dig deep.’ So just kind of have an attitude of digging down into your heart and your guts and giving your best effort. When times are tough we’ve got to dig deep, and (the COVID-19 pandemic) is one of those times. We have a lot of kids that have succumbed to what I call the COVID mentality where nothing matters. But, on the contrary, everything matters, and at some point we’re going to play.
And some teams are going to be ready, some kids are going to be ready and some kids are going to be less prepared. We want to be on the more-prepared side. ... When I first took the job, the team hadn’t won a game in a couple years. We just kept saying as a staff, ‘We’re pretty far into a hole, and we’ve got to dig our way out.’ It kind of started with that, and through talking with my assistant coaches we kept saying, ‘We’ve got to dig deep.’ It kind of resonated with us, and we wanted to pass that mentality on.”
Do you feel Illinois could’ve had a prep football season this fall?
“There’s no question we could’ve done it, but what would’ve been the ramifications of that? I guess we don’t really know. But we do know that other states were doing it. It seems like it was mostly successful. But I think that the state of Illinois decided to err on the side of caution. I try to respect the authority, and we teach our kids that.”
How important is football — as well as athletics as a whole — to Rantoul High School’s kids?
“It’s really important for them to have the structure and the discipline and the time and the mentoring. At first, I didn’t think that it was that big a deal. But as time has gone on and I’ve seen the effects with some of my athletes and some of our kids, it’s a much bigger deal than I even knew.
It’s much deeper than just playing a game — it’s the camaraderie, it’s the structure, the discipline, being a part of something, the positivity, the fun, the enjoyment. It’s just much deeper than I can ever describe.”
With close to all IHSA activity shut down right now, how do you keep the kids engaged?
“We’ve made several plans and had the plans change several times — even actually from one day to the next in the last three days, it’s changed three different times. All I can focus on is what I can do today. We try to teach our kids to focus on what we can do, other than what we cannot do. We can lift weights, but now we’re on a break. We were able to lift in groups of 25 or less, and then it was five and now it’s one. ... We’re going to have to do what we can do on our own, while we’re on quarantine. And there’s plenty of things you can do, but it’s real easy to get caught up in what you can’t do.”
Paxton-Buckley-Loda is joining the Illini Prairie Conference next school year. How do you feel about that?
“Our kids would really embrace that rivalry. I think it would be a lot of fun. ... It gives us someone real close in proximity and a smaller school that would be very competitive for us.”