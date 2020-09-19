Your Spartans were supposed to host Unity on Friday night. What’s it like knowing that didn’t happen as planned?
“It’s all been tough, but the Unity-St. Joe rivalry is special, so this one a little bit more so than the other weeks so far. I’ve had alumni texting. I had about 20 kids stop in my classroom (Friday), asked me if I knew what (Friday) was supposed to be.”
But the Friday night lights still are going to be on in a different sense, right?
“We’re doing Wednesday and Friday night practices. The Friday nights are under the lights. ... So it’ll be interesting. I know the kids are excited, the coaches are excited, so we’re looking forward to it. Not quite the same as a game, but it gives us an opportunity to get a little bit of that excitement and energy.”
What are your thoughts on Illinois not playing high school football this fall?
“I think it’s very unfortunate. I’m not the one in charge to make those decisions. We leave that up to people we trust to make the right decisions. If we get the opportunity to play in the spring, then we’ll say that this was the right decision. Personally, I think we’ve wasted a lot of time. I think either baseball and softball or football and volleyball could have been successfully been playing, and I hope that we don’t regret these months of August, September and October where we’ve not done anything.”
What are your thoughts on Saturday’s “#LetUsPlay Rally”?
“I think that it could be done. I personally will not be going to those, but from the back row I’m kind of screaming, ‘Yell it louder.’ I’m not sure what the right answer is. We would be ready to go if they were to walk it back. ... We’ll also be ready in February and March should we get that opportunity. What I’d really like to hear is for them to come out and say, ‘We’re going to do this,’ guarantee it short of something worse happening.”
Have you thought ahead to what
coaching in a spring season will be like?
“Again, I wish we could have a definitive calendar. I wish we could have a definitive idea of how it’s going to look. ... We’re also used to rolling straight into the season from June and July camps, really take a week off and then get ready to go so you’ve really kind of worked up what I call a lather and you’re ready to roll. We won’t have that.”
Through four seasons running
St. Joseph-Ogden football, what can you say of the experience so far?
“This community is a wonderful community. They support all the sports, but they are a passionate fan base about their football and I’m very fortunate to get to experience that on every level that I’ve gotten to. I go into the grocery store, I go to Casey’s (General Store), people ask me, ‘Coach, what are we going to do? How’s it going to be?’ They’re still asking questions. They miss it. I think that, to a degree, maybe people are going to be really jacked up and excited.”