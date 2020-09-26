Your team was supposed to host Decatur Lutheran on this night in a Week 5 game. What is it like not preparing for that?
“So obviously I miss football a lot — so much so I’ve got to talk to you about YMCA football when I get a chance. But I’m trying to make the most of it. ... Just trying to (have) more family time, more exercise, get my nose in the Bible, things like that. Just try and find the positives in it and just do my best.”
Do you think Illinois high schools should be playing fall football?
“So I think it’s a pretty easy decision if you look at the states around us. If you look at their positivity rates compared to us, we should be playing football without a doubt. So I’m not afraid to say it: We should be playing football right now.”
STM will be in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association for the first time this coming season. What can newcomers to 8-man expect when they watch a Sabers game?
“If you look at the scores, I just think it’s a faster-paced game. There’s more space. As a defensive guy, I’m not sure how I feel about that. So that’s my big goal, being a defensive guy — I don’t want to give up points like I’m seeing in some of those box scores. But I think it’s ... an exciting game. I think once we get the first home game out of the way things will go great. People are going to see it’s just football. ... Things are going amazingly well (in preparation). I feel like the offense, we’ve got all the kinks worked out — defense (as well). We might have to do some offseason work on specials, but we’ll get it figured out.”
Who might be some of STM’s new 8-man rivals, and which matchups are you most looking forward to?
“I think obviously Danville Schlarman. It’s our opener, another Catholic school nearby. I’m excited about that one. I mean, I’m really excited about all of them. I’m excited about facing another (Eastern Illinois) guy there at Milford (coach Clint Schwartz). In my mind, I know Polo won (the 8-man state championship) last year, but (Milford is) the team to beat. They’ve had the most consistent winning streak, and he’s a really good coach, good guy. So obviously we have that Milford game marked on our calendar. But, listen — I don’t know what people’s impressions are about 8-man football, but there’s some really good coaches. So I’m looking forward to all of them. At this point, I just want to play any of them.”
How would you feel about a spring 2021 football season being followed by a fall 2021 campaign?
“You know, my kids want that. The kids here at STM want it. They’re just eager to get going. We have mostly multi-sport athletes here, so I think they’re going to handle it just fine. They’re bored. They want more right now. So I don’t think it’ll cause any problems at all. We have some more kids and they’ve picked up on our install, so we’ll be fine.”
Have you and the kids talked about this being STM’s first 8-man team?
“We’ve talked a lot about that — setting the tone and being unique and being the first, and what do we want it to look like. What does a state championship team look like in warmups, in the locker room.”