In softball
Class 2A Monticello Regional
Bloomington Central Catholic 10, Monticello 3. The top of the first inning treated fifth-seeded Monticello well, with the host Sages scoring three runs to take a 3-0 lead in the regional championship game. But the second-seeded Saints tied the game at 3 after three innings and used a four-run fourth inning to pull away for the win. Monticello (11-14) led early thanks to an RBI single from Addison Wallace followed by a two-run home run from Lizzie Stiverson. The Sages finished with seven hits as Stiverson, Wallace and Catie Swartz all went 2 for 3, while Marrissa Miller
- added a triple.
Class 1A LeRoy Regional
LeRoy 6, Blue Ridge 2. LeRoy made sure its victory that established a new single-season wins record was a meaningful one. The top-seeded Panthers (29-5) won their 15th straight game and the program’s first regional championship since 2017 thanks to a five-run second inning against the upset-minded seventh-seeded Knights (10-18). Emily Mennenga drilled a two-run single and Callie Warlow came through with a two-run double in the second to stake LeRoy to a 5-0 lead. Warlow and Lilly Long
- each finished 2 for 3, while Mennenga wound up with three RBI on the day. That was more than enough offense for Long. The freshman overcame eight walks to strike out 10 and only allow two hits in throwing a complete game, helping the Panthers keep their season intact and set up a 4:30 p.m. sectional semifinal game against Meridian on Tuesday in LeRoy.
Class 1A Villa Grove Regional
Meridian 10, Villa Grove 4. Chloe Reardon and Alexandria Brown each delivered RBI doubles in the top of the first inning to give the host Blue Devils a 2-0 lead, but second-seeded Meridian quickly tied the regional championship game at 2 after the first inning and led 5-2 after three innings en route to the victory. Third-seeded Villa Grove (19-14) only trailed 5-3 after the top of the fifth before Meridian answered with five runs in the bottom half of the inning. Brown finished 2 for 2 to pace the Blue Devils, while Alison Pangburn
- was 2 for 4 with a double and a triple out of the leadoff spot.
In baseballChampaign Central 11, Kankakee 8. The Maroons headed home with a nonconference win and are one victory away from reaching the 30-win plateau. Mitchell Crompton went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBI, Charlie Hobbs also drove in three runs and Carter Hall was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Will O’Gorman
- threw a complete game for Central (29-6), striking out seven and walking one.
In boys’ track and fieldClass 2A Plano Sectional
Adams, Bazzell shine. Isaiah Adams and Dylan Bazzell will represent Prairie Central at the state meet next week after the duo qualified in three individual events and played a key role in the Hawks’ 800-meter relay team that will run at state. Bazzell, Adams, Cody Dohman and Hudson Ault
- won the 800 relay with a time of 1 minute, 32.20 seconds. Bazzell will compete in two events at state after he placed second in the high jump, clearing 6 feet 1 1/2 inches, and after he placed third in the 110 hurdles. His time of 14.91 seconds was fast enough to get him a spot in Charleston. Adams also gave Prairie Central — which finished fourth at the 15-team meet with 59 points — another sectional champion after he won the triple jump with a leap of 44-11.
Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional
Spartans win title. Host St. Joseph-Ogden compiled 103 points to win a sectional title at the 18-team meet, with the Spartans advancing three individuals and all four of their relay teams to next week’s state meet in Charleston. Brock Trimble won the discus for SJ-O’s only individual win, with Trimble placing first after a toss of 165 feet, 2 inches. Tyler Burch was also instrumental for the Spartans, qualifying for state in the 200-meter dash after he placed second with a time of 11.35 seconds. Burch also ran a leg on the 400, 800 and the 1,600 relays that also advanced to state, with Burch, Aidan McCorkle, Spencer Wilson and Jonathan Poulter teamming up to win the 1,600 relay in 3:34.77. The Spartans will also send their 3,200 relay to state after Wilson, Elijah Mock, Isiah Mock and Charlie Mabry crossed the finish line first in 8:53.28. Charlie Schmitz also moved on to state for SJ-O, placing second in the pole vault (11-73/4). Salt Fork finished second in the team standings with 83 points. The Storm claimed the top two spots in the 200, with Nathan Kirby winning the race in 22.61 and teammate Brysen Vasquez taking second in 23.00. Kirby also added a win in the 110 hurdles with a first-place time of 14.80 and he teammed up with Vasquez, Ben Jessup and Ethan McLain to win not only the 400 relay (43.65), but also the 800 relay (1:31.90). Garrett Taylor in the shot put (54-23/4) and Dylan Diaz in the triple jump (41-41/2) also won sectional titles for the Storm. Eli Mojonnier
- of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was a sectional champion in two events, placing first in the 800 (2:01.41) and the 1,600 (4:27.51).
