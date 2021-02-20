In boys’ basketball
➜ Argenta-Oreana 46, Blue Ridge 33. The visiting Bombers rode a standout performance from Landon Lawson to post their first win of the season. Lawson scored a game-high 20 points for A-O (1-4) in the Lincoln Prairie Conference victory, with Noah Thornton chipping in eight points. Victor Reynolds produced a team-high 10 points for Blue Ridge (0-5).
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 58, Armstrong-Potomac 34. Brett Meidel scored 17 points, Elijah Tidwell added 16 points and the visiting Blue Devils (6-2) won their third straight game. Rylee Showalter scored a team-high 13 points for A-P (0-5) in the Vermilion Valley Conference loss.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 62, Sangamon Valley 28. JD Benson scored a team-high 17 points and Zach Rogers finished with 12 points, helping the host Broncos (5-2) to an LPC win and the team's fourth victory in their last five games.
➜ El Paso-Gridley 56, Ridgeview 47. The host Mustangs could not hold on for a Heart of Illinois Conference win, with El Paso-Gridley breaking the game open with a strong third quarter. Cam Kelly scored a team-high 14 points and Reece Ramirez finished with 11 points for Ridgeview (1-8).
➜ Heyworth 83, Fisher 47. The visiting Bunnies had difficult slowing the Hornets down during an HOIC defeat. Carson Brozenec scored a team-high 19 points for Fisher (2-6), with Landen Stalter compiling 12 points as Heyworth steadily pulled away after leading 37-24 at halftime.
➜ LeRoy 62, Lexington 59. The host Panthers needed every last basket and free throw in the fourth quarter to pull out an HOIC win. Nate Perry scored a team-high 22 points on the strength of six three-pointers for LeRoy (7-0), with Mason Buckles (14 points) also reaching double figures. Ty Egan (nine points), Max Buckles (eight points) and Logan Petersen (seven points) all delivered key buckets for LeRoy, which trailed 28-27 at halftime before going ahead 45-38 to start the final quarter.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 60, Lincoln 55. The visiting Bulldogs posted an impressive Apollo Conference victory, fending off a late rally by the Railsplitters. Blake Wolters scored a team-high 14 points for M-S, while Luke Koller produced a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four assists. Eli Warren and Zacheus Carr each finished with 11 points for the Bulldogs, who outrebounded Lincoln 31-18 and led 44-35 to start the fourth quarter.
➜ Monticello 43, Rantoul 41. Dylan Ginalick broke a 41-41 tie by making a layup with six seconds left to give the visiting Sages a come-from-behind win after some second-half struggles. Rantoul took a 29-26 lead into the fourth quarter after holding Monticello scoreless in the third quarter, but Ginalick proved too much with a game-high 14 points and six rebounds. Ben Cresap (nine points) and Joey Sprinkle (seven points, 10 reboudns) also chipped in for the Sages (4-1). Jaxxson Freeman scored a team-high 10 points for Rantoul (0-4), with Colin Wilkerson adding seven points.
➜ Milford 58, Hoopeston Area 27. The visiting Bearcats cruised to a VVC win behind a game-high 15 points from William Teig and 10 points from Trace Fleming. Aaron Banning (nine points) and Trey Totheroh (eight points) also contributed for Milford (7-2). Ben Brown had a team-high 11 points for the Cornjerkers (0-5).
➜ Normal Calvary 57, Judah Christian 34. The host Tribe couldn’t recover from a slow start, trailing 29-7 at halftime. Brandan Baltierra led Judah Christian (1-2) with 12 points, while Garrett Kasbergen and Cade Hettsmanberger each had seve points.
➜ Oakwood 67, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 33. The host Comets relied on proficient outside shooting from Brevin Wells to cruise to a VVC win. Wells sank eight three-pointers and finished with a game-high 30 points for Oakwood (4-1), which extended its 30-23 halftime lead to 58-29 by the start of the fourth quarter. Dalton Hobick added 14 points, with Isaiah Ruch and Josh Young each chipping in 10 points. Cale Steinbaugh scored a team-high 19 points for the Buffaloes (2-3).
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49, Iroquois West 48. The host Panthers produced a stunning fourth-quarter comeback to deliver their third straight win and end the Raiders’ four-game win streak with a hard-fought Sangamon Valley Conference victory. Keegan Busboom scored eight of his team-high 13 points for PBL (3-1) in the fourth quarter, while Brett Giese added 11 points as the Panthers overcame a 40-30 deficit after three quarters. Ryan Tilstra scored a game-high 23 points for Iroquois West (4-2).
➜ Prairie Central 67, Pontiac 39. The visiting Hawks met little resistance in picking up an Illini Prairie win. Trey Bazzell scored a game-high 17 points for Prairie Central (4-1), while Cooper Palmore and Dylan Bazzell each finished with nine points.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Unity 51. St. Joseph-Ogden continued its unbeaten start to the season, while Unity is still searching for its first win after a close Illini Prairie game in Tolono. Ty Pence paced SJ-O (3-0) with a team-high 20 points, while teammate Evan Ingram contributed seven of his 12 points during the fourth quarter. Jackson Rydell (eight points) and Andrew Beyers (seven points) complemented the duo of Pence and Ingram. Unity’s Blake Kimball led all scorers with 22 points, while Nate Drennan (11 points) and Brady Porter (nine points) also contributed for the Rockets (0-5).
➜ Salt Fork 51, Westville 35. Balanced scoring carried Salt Fork to a road VVC win. Blake Norton had a team-high 13 points for the Storm (3-1), with Colden Earles (11 points), Garrett Taylor (11 points) and Brady Tevebaugh (10 points) hitting double figures. Cole Maxwell scored a team-high 12 points for the Tigers (2-2).
➜ Schlarman 66, Chrisman 55. The host Hilltoppers earned a VVC win thanks in large part to Jason Craig. Craig dropped in a game-high 32 points to pace Schlarman (2-2), with Josh Wright adding 11 points. Charles Ludwig (eight points) and Cody Abernathy (seven points) also chipped in. Chris Francis scored a team-high 13 points for Chrisman (1-4), while Nic Eddy (11 points) and Layne Smith (10 points) also hit double figures.
➜ Tuscola 78, Clinton 60. Jalen Quinn continued his impressive season by scoring 24 points, grabbing nine rebounds and handing out five assists for the host Warriors in a Central Illinois Conference win. Haven Hatfield joined Quinn in double figures with 17 points for Tuscola (7-0). Grant Hardwick added a solid all-around game with six points, eight rebounds and four assists. Mason Walker (19 points) and Max Johnson (15 points) led Clinton (0-8).
➜ Villa Grove/Heritage 53, Arcola 41. Jake Eversole scored a game-high 25 points, with the host Hawks (3-2) darting out to a 25-5 lead at the end of the first quarter to post their third straight win. Beau Edwards had a team-high 11 points for the Purple Riders (3-3).
➜ Watseka 39, Cissna Park 37. Brayden Haines scored a game-high 14 points, Jordan Schroeder added nine points and the host Warriors (5-1) held on for an SVC win. Ian Rogers (13 points) and Malaki Verkler (10 points) paced Cissna Park (1-7).
In girls’ basketball
➜ Peoria 78, Champaign Central 28. The visiting Maroons had trouble slowing down the Lions in a Big 12 loss after trailing 10-4 after the first qaurter. Addy McLeod had six points to pace Central (0-7).
➜ Prairie Central 54, Dwight 20. The Hawks took an early 17-2 lead after one quarter and didn't let up in a road nonconference win. Mariya Sisco scored a game-high 15 points for Prairie Central (3-3), with Madison Kinkade contributing 14 points.
➜ Salt Fork 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40. The host Storm handed the Panthers their first loss of the season while keeping their perfect record intact with a nonconference triumph. Carsyn Todd scored a team-high 12 points for Salt Fork (5-0), with Mackenzie Russell and Olivia Chew each supplying 10 points. Makenna Ecker led PBL (4-1) with 14 points and Hannah Schwarz added 12 points.