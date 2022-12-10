In boys’ basketball
Macon County Tournament
At Warrensburg
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 44, Cerro Gordo/Bement 31. The Broncos (5-4) couldn’t get their offense on track, producing a season-low point total during a loss in the third-place game.
➜ Argenta-Oreana 59, Central A&M 43. Argenta-Oreana got off to a strong start and didn’t let up, earning its second straight win via this consolation championship game triumph. Chase Logue paced the Bombers (4-6) with a game-high 18 points, while M.J. Hall joined him in double figures by scoring 10 points. Ethan Mahan (nine points), Jalynn Flowers (eight points) and Jamario Barbee (six points) also had solid games for A-O, which led 32-19 at halftime.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 72, Arthur Christian School 68. Big scoring nights from Wyatt Hilligoss and Jayce Parsons powered ALAH to a home nonconference win against the Conquering Riders (3-5). Hilligoss scored 25 points, Parsons netted 23 points and Connor Nettles joined the duo in double figures with 11 points for the Knights (4-3). Kyson Pflum's 23 points and Brock Helmuth's 21 points powered ACS's offense.
➜ Blue Ridge 49, Fisher 29. The visiting Knights overcame an early deficit to record a nonconference win. Colin Michaels scored a game-high 15 points to lead Blue Ridge (4-4) in its second straight win, while Zach Lewis added 12 points. Jeremiah Todd produced eight points to lead the Bunnies (2-6), who only trailed 21-15 at halftime.
➜ Effingham 50, Mahomet-Seymour 44. The visiting Bulldogs (3-5) suffered their first Apollo Conference loss of the season in their third league game, as the Flaming Hearts outscored them 21-12 in the fourth quarter and 37-20 in the second half. Wyatt Bohm provided 10 points, five rebounds and four assists for M-S, which picked up eight points apiece from Carter Selk, Dayten Eisenmann and Cade Starrick. Eisenmann also contributed five assists and three steals.
➜ El Paso-Gridley 70, Ridgeview 51. El Paso-Gridley used a 22-5 advantage in the second quarter to break open the Heart of Illinois Conference game in Colfax. Nathan Donaldson scored a team-high 22 points and Cam Kelly wound up with 14 points for Ridgeview (2-6) in its home loss.
➜ Eureka 56, Le Roy 42. The host Panthers could never get a sizable lead in this HOIC game, ending a five-game win streak in the process for the home team. Le Roy (6-2) received a team-high 20 points from Jack Edmundson to go along with 10 points from Jasper Tarr, but Eureka led 25-20 at halftime and extended its advantage to 38-29 by the time the third quarter arrived at Dud Berry Gymnasium.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 61, Watseka 20. The visiting Falcons (6-1) overwhelmed the Warriors (3-4) in nonconference action to post their fourth straight victory.
➜ Hoopeston Area 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44. Hoopeston Area ended a three-game losing streak with an overtime nonconference road win. Anthony Zamora scored a game-high 18 points and Kendrick Sigerill wasn’t far behind with 16 points for the Cornjerkers (3-4). Owen Root also tallied 10 points to give Hoopeston Area three players in double figures. Jeremiah Ager (13 points), Ty Graham (11 points) and Noah Steiner (nine points) led PBL (2-5) during its second straight overtime loss.
➜ Iroquois West 51, Chrisman 34. Tyler Read put forth a game-high 21 points, Sam McMillan registered 17 points and six rebounds and Iroquois West (4-2) won its Vermilion Valley Conference opener on the road. Colton Brazelton registered 15 points to lead Chrisman (2-6).
➜ Mt. Zion 61, Monticello 39. Monticello struggled shooting the ball and holding on to the ball, connecting on only 28 percent of its field-goal attempts and committing 24 turnovers during a road nonconference loss. Drew Sheppard compiled his second straight double-double by scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for the Sages (2-3), who only trailed 28-22 at halftime. Trey Welter and Tyler Blythe had six points apiece for Monticello.
➜ Milford 76, Armstrong-Potomac 45. Sawyer Laffoon was on target from three-point range, making seven three-pointers and finishing with a game-high 33 points to lead the Bearcats (4-2) to a road win. Gavin Schunke (18 points) and Adin Portwood (16 points) joined in on the fun for Milford. Evan Schluter scored 14 points to lead the Trojans (2-4).
➜ Normal West 68, Centennial 47. Centennial trailed 37-18 at halftime and could not recover from that deficit in a Big 12 Conference road loss. Preston Sledge netted a game-high 19 points for the Chargers (3-4), while Grady Makabu and Todd Makabu each had seven points.
➜ Olympia 41, La Salette 15. The Lions had a difficult offensive night in sustaining a road loss. Augustine Blood, Eamon Martin and Charles Prather each tallied five points for La Salette (3-7), which only managed to make six field goals.
➜ Prairie Central 54, St. Thomas More 32. The state-ranked Hawks clamped down defensively to overcome a rough shooting night and stay undefeated following a home Illini Prairie Conference win. Levi Goad scored a team-high 13 points for Prairie Central (7-0), while Drew Haberkorn, Tyler Curl, Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr each had nine points. Peace Bumba accounted for nearly half of the offense for STM (3-5) with 15 points and Ryan Hendrickson added seven points.
➜ Salt Fork 53, Villa Grove 24. Salt Fork used a dominating first half to roll to a road nonconference win and remain unbeaten. The Storm (4-0) relied on 13 points from Garrett Taylor and 12 points from Blake Norton in building up a 30-6 halftime lead. Blake Hettmansberger (nine points), Jameson Remole (eight points) and Evan Webb (six points) also contributed for Salt Fork. Peyton Smith scored a team-high nine points for Villa Grove (3-5) and teammate Brady Clodfelder chipped in seven points.
➜ Schlarman 34, Arcola 23. In a low-scoring nonconference game, the visiting Hilltoppers secured just enough offense to earn a road win. Keison Peoples scored a team-high 11 points for Schlarman (3-6), while Jerry Reed (10 points) and Jerrius Atkinson (nine points) also chipped in. Jackson Miller had a game-high 13 points for Arcola (1-3) and Braden Phillips contributed seven points.
➜ Sullivan 49, Neoga 41. Camden Watkins scored 21 points to propel Sullivan (1-4) to a home nonconference win.
➜ Tuscola 81, Uni High 22. Chris Boyd produced a game-high 20 points, one of four Tuscola players to end up in double figures during the nonconference road win at Kenney Gym. Parker James (15 points), Kam Sweetnam (12 points, seven assists) and Jordan Quinn (12 points) all had key roles for the Warriors (5-1), who led 52-7 at halftime. Teo Chemla had 13 points for Uni High (1-10).
➜ Unity 72, Taylorville 42. After a close first quarter, Unity’s offense found a new gear in cruising to a home nonconference win at the Rocket Center. Will Cowan put up a team-high 19 points on the strength of five three-pointers for Unity (3-2), which trailed 11-10 at the end of the first quarter but led 37-24 at halftime. Henry Thomas finished with 17 points and Jay Saunders scored 14 points to give the Rockets three players in double figures.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Fisher 57, Blue Ridge 28. A superb first quarter saw Fisher take a commanding 24-2 lead en route to a home nonconference win. Kallie Evans had a game-high 26 points — all in the first three quarters — to lead the Bunnies (3-5) to their third win in the last four games. Kloe Bishop and Kailey May each chipped in six points for Fisher. Ava Austin supplied a team-high 11 points for Blue Ridge (2-8) and teammate Paige Browning added six points.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 46, Effingham 26. Savannah Orgeron dropped in a game-high 19 points to spark the host Bulldogs to an Apollo Conference win. Abby Bunting tossed in nine points and pulled down seven rebounds for M-S (7-3).
In wrestling
➜ At Benton. Unity began a two-day stay in the Benton Duals by defeating the host school 60-24 and Camp Point Central 54-22. Rockets who won two contested matches on the evening were Travis McCarter at 106 pounds, Hunter Shike at 126, Ryan Rink at 152, Hunter Eastin at 182/195, Haidyn Hendricks at 220 and Alex Abrahamson at 285.