BETHANY — The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ cross-country team won Friday’s Lincoln Prairie Conference championship meet, finishing with 19 team points and well ahead of second-place Okaw Valley (73) and third-place Cumberland (90).
The Knights claimed four of the top five spots, led by winner Layton Hall, who toured the 3-mile course in 15 minutes, 39.1 seconds. Logan Beckmier was second (16:32), followed by Lyle Adcock in third (17:15.4) and Jace Green in fifth (17:24.5).
Cerro Gordo — led by a fourth-place finish from Dylan Howell (17:24) — was also fourth overall in the team chase (113 points), with Villa Grove/Heritage, Argenta-Oreana, Bement and Tri-County rounding out the eight-team field.
VG/H’s Zach Ruwe (seventh; 17:38.5) and ALAH’s Jacob Adcock (eighth; 17:39.2) were among the other area finishers to place among the top-10 individuals at the LPC meet.
On the girls’ side, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond finished second overall behind Cumberland (35 points) at Friday’s LPC cross-country championship meet with 45 team points.
Charley Condill’s runner-up finish in a time of 21:00.7 led the Knights, who finished ahead of third-place Villa Grove/Heritage and fourth-place Argenta-Oreana in the team chase. A-O received a fourth-place clocking from Heidi Heldt (21:10.1), while VG/H saw Lilli Montgomery place fifth (21:34.9) and Emma Buesing cross the line in ninth (22:14.3).
Alisha Frederick of ALAH was seventh in 21:57.8 to help out the Knights’ cause.
Tribe’s McCullough shines; Sabers win. Caleb McCullough of Judah Christian claimed medalist honors, posting an even-par 29 at the Legends Course in Champaign on Friday.
A consistent effort from St. Thomas More, however, allowed the Sabers to edge out the Tribe in the team chase, with STM outlasting Judah 146-149. The Sabers received matching 35s from Conor Peyton and Wilson Kirby, plus steady contributions from Noah Eyman (38), Cole Kemper (38) and Jack McMahon (38).
Grant Ipsen and Owen Jones tied for the second-best scores on the Tribe with matching 37s.
Kirby paces STM. St. Thomas More’s girls’ golf team won a nine-hole dual match against Iroquois West on Friday at Shagbark Golf and Country Club by a score of 173-200. The Sabers’ Mia Kirby (38) was the medalist, with Brooke Erhard (40) and Tessa Tomaso (45) producing steady rounds as well for STM. IW received a team-best 45 from Adelynn Scharp.
Raiders go really low. The Iroquois West boys’ golf team shot a school-record 151 Friday at Shagbark Golf and Country Club in a nine-hole dual match against Momence. Ryan Tilstra was the medalist with a 1-under 35 for the Raiders, who won the match 151-210.
Kade Kimmel (36), Jack McMillan (39), and Evan Izquierdo (41) chipped in to IW’s record performance.