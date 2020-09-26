Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Tessa Tomaso of St. Thomas More was the medalist in a 9-hole girls’ golf dual match against Centennial on Friday at Legends Golf Course.

Tomaso (35) led an all-round steady effort for the Sabers, who won 155-212 against the Chargers. STM also got contributions from Leah Peifer (38) and Cameron Endsley (40).

Camryn McClard (48) was Centennial’s top scorer.

Raiders finish as runner-up. Iroquois West boys’ golf placed second overall at six-team Watseka Invitational on Friday at Shewami Country Club in Sheldon, with the Raiders’ team score of 176 two strokes behind first-place Grant Park.

Kade Kimmel and Kyler Meents each posted 41s to lead IW. Meents won a scorecard playoff to take third place overall followed by Kimmel in fourth.

Watseka placed third (186), followed by fourth-place Milford (198) and sixth-place Cissna Park (232).

CJ Van Hoveln’s 42 led Milford, while Watseka’s top score belonged to Jordan Schroeder (43).

Knights earn sweep. Layton Hall of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond toured the course at the Great Pumpkin Patch in a race-best time of 15 minutes, 13 seconds — almost a full minute ahead of the second-place finisher — during Friday’s home cross-county meet for the Knights that also featured Iroquois West, Okaw Valley, Sullivan, Cerro Gordo and Bement.

Hall’s winning effort led ALAH to a first-place team finish (21 points) ahead of IW (65). Sullivan placed fourth (97), with Cerro Gordo and Bement rounding out the field.

The Knights had three of the top-four finishers, including Logan Beckmier (16:34) and Lyle Adcock (16:54). Connor Price led IW, finishing second overall in 16:12.

In the girls’ cross-county race — also at the Great Pumpkin Patch on Friday — ALAH finished ahead of Iroquois West with 23 team points compared to 38 for IW.

Samantha Hartke of IW paced the girls’ field with a winning time of 21:07 followed by the second- and third-place duo of Charley Condill (21:44) and Alisha Frederick (22:07) for the Knights.

Blue Devils prevail. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ golfers Rance Bryant and Izaiah Lusk posted matching 41s in a 175-209 dual match victory against Danville Friday at Turtle Run Golf Club in Danville.

Carson Darby (44) also contributed to the Blue Devils, while Coleman Jessup’s 50 paced the Vikings.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

Sports Copy Editor

Joe Vozzelli Jr. is a sports copy editor at The News-Gazette. His email is jvozzelli@news-gazette.com.