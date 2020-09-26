CHAMPAIGN — Tessa Tomaso of St. Thomas More was the medalist in a 9-hole girls’ golf dual match against Centennial on Friday at Legends Golf Course.
Tomaso (35) led an all-round steady effort for the Sabers, who won 155-212 against the Chargers. STM also got contributions from Leah Peifer (38) and Cameron Endsley (40).
Camryn McClard (48) was Centennial’s top scorer.
Raiders finish as runner-up. Iroquois West boys’ golf placed second overall at six-team Watseka Invitational on Friday at Shewami Country Club in Sheldon, with the Raiders’ team score of 176 two strokes behind first-place Grant Park.
Kade Kimmel and Kyler Meents each posted 41s to lead IW. Meents won a scorecard playoff to take third place overall followed by Kimmel in fourth.
Watseka placed third (186), followed by fourth-place Milford (198) and sixth-place Cissna Park (232).
CJ Van Hoveln’s 42 led Milford, while Watseka’s top score belonged to Jordan Schroeder (43).
Knights earn sweep. Layton Hall of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond toured the course at the Great Pumpkin Patch in a race-best time of 15 minutes, 13 seconds — almost a full minute ahead of the second-place finisher — during Friday’s home cross-county meet for the Knights that also featured Iroquois West, Okaw Valley, Sullivan, Cerro Gordo and Bement.
Hall’s winning effort led ALAH to a first-place team finish (21 points) ahead of IW (65). Sullivan placed fourth (97), with Cerro Gordo and Bement rounding out the field.
The Knights had three of the top-four finishers, including Logan Beckmier (16:34) and Lyle Adcock (16:54). Connor Price led IW, finishing second overall in 16:12.
In the girls’ cross-county race — also at the Great Pumpkin Patch on Friday — ALAH finished ahead of Iroquois West with 23 team points compared to 38 for IW.
Samantha Hartke of IW paced the girls’ field with a winning time of 21:07 followed by the second- and third-place duo of Charley Condill (21:44) and Alisha Frederick (22:07) for the Knights.
Blue Devils prevail. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ golfers Rance Bryant and Izaiah Lusk posted matching 41s in a 175-209 dual match victory against Danville Friday at Turtle Run Golf Club in Danville.
Carson Darby (44) also contributed to the Blue Devils, while Coleman Jessup’s 50 paced the Vikings.