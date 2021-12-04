In boys’ basketball
Toyota of Danville Classic
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 57. The Knights remained unbeaten and advanced to Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. championship game in St. Joseph as four players reached double figures. Wyatt Hilligoss tossed in a team-high 13 points for ALAH (4-0), with Reggie Edmonds, Trey Wardrip and Quentin Day all finishing with 12 points. Cale Steinbaugh almost single-handedly lifted the Buffaloes (2-5), with the G-RF senior scoring a game-high 38 points and sinking five three-pointers.
➜ La Salette 48, Watseka 45. The Lions rallied in the fourth quarter to end a four-game losing streak and pick up their first win this week in St. Joseph. Steven Deister scored nine of his game-high 23 points in the final eight minutes for La Salette (2-6). Hunter Meyer supplied a team-high 18 points for Watseka (2-3).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 76, Schlarman 48. Ty Pence kept up his torrid scoring and the host Spartans kept up their perfect record with a convincing win to clinch a spot in Saturday’s title game against ALAH. Pence scored a game-high 27 points for SJ-O (4-0), while Evan Ingram (18 points) and Logan Smith (12 points) complemented Pence. Jason Craig scored a team-high 11 points for the Hilltoppers (2-6).
Nontournament
➜ El Paso-Gridley 72, Fisher 11. The visiting Bunnies struggled offensively in their Heart of Illinois Conference opener, trailing 42-7 at halftime. Brant Liestman had a team-high five points for Fisher (0-5).
➜ LeRoy 64, Ridgeview 38. The visiting Panthers pulled away from the Mustangs to earn their fifth straight win in the HOIC opener for both teams. Jack Edmundson drained three three-pointers and wound up with a game-high 19 points for LeRoy (5-1), while teammates Luke Stuepfert (16 points) and Ian Johnson (15 points) joined Edmundson in double figures. Cam Kelly scored a team-high 16 points for Ridgeview (0-6).
➜ Monticello 59, Salt Fork 20. The Sages kept up their impressive start with their third consecutive nonconference win by double digits. Playing in their first game at the Sievers Center this season, Monticello (3-0) limited Salt Fork (1-2) to only 30 percent shooting and forced 25 turnovers. Ben Cresap scored a game-high 20 points for the Sages, going 7 of 8 from the field, including 3 of 3 from three-point range. Joey Sprinkle (10 points, seven rebounds) also chipped in. Colden Earles scored a team-high seven points for the Storm.
➜ Morton 60, Rantoul 25. The host Eagles trailed 19-3 at the end of the first quarter and 34-9 at halftime to come up short in a nonconference defeat. Jacksen Adkins had a team-high six points for Rantoul (0-5).
➜ Normal Community 57, Champaign Central 31. Playing their first game of the season after a COVID-19 pause, the visiting Maroons fell in Big 12 action to the state’s seventh-ranked team in Class 4A. Tashawn Butler scored a game-high 18 points to lead Central (0-1).
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Milford 39. Jeremiah Ager scored a team-high 10 points on a night where the visiting Panthers (2-1) relied on a balanced offense to earn the nonconference win. Adin Portwood scored a game-high 12 points for Milford (2-4).
➜ Peoria 74, Urbana 67. In a close game throughout, he visiting Tigers lost their Big 12 opener as Peoria led 35-33 at halftime and kept Urbana at bay in the second half. Malcolm Morris dropped in a team-high 23 points for Urbana (1-3) and teammate Jermontre Young tossed in 22 points.
➜ St. Teresa 53, St. Thomas More 49. The Sabers lost their home opener in nonconference action in a game that was tied at 12 at the end of the first quarter, tied at 25 at halftime and tied at 41 at the end of the third quarter. Patrick Quarnstrom scored a game-high 18 points for STM (5-1), with Dawson Magrini chipping in 11 points.
➜ Uni High 70, Armstrong-Potomac 65. The visiting Illineks won their third straight game, fending off the host Trojans (2-3) in nonconference play. Ethan Mok-Chih scored 28 points to pace Uni High (4-4), with Ian Evensen (19 points, eight rebounds), Aakash Vasireddy (10 points), Kevin Chen (eight points, 10 rebounds) and Teo Chemla (five points, five assists, five rebounds, eight steals) also contributing.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 59, Argenta-Oreana 35. The host Bombers trailed 22-6 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t mount a comeback in a nonconference loss. Landon Lawson had a team-high 12 points for A-O (0-2).
➜ Westville 62, Villa Grove 49. The visiting Tigers outscored the Blue Devils 14-1 in overtime to earn the nonconference win. Drew Wichtowski poured in a game-high 27 points as Westville (3-0) stayed unbeaten. Cole Maxwell (15 points) and Landen Haurez (12 points) joined Wichtowski in double figures. Ashton Harrison scored a team-high 14 points for Villa Grove (2-5).
In girls’ basketball
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 78, Mt. Zion 19. The host Bulldogs continued their unbeaten start to the season with a lopsided win in their Apollo Conference opener. Chloe Pruitt scored a game-high 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead M-S (7-0), while Abilgail Bunting (12 points, five steals) and Ivie Juarez (10 points, five rebounds) also hit double figures.