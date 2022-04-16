In baseball
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 11, Cumberland 9. Dalton Vanausdoll’s go-ahead single broke an 8-8 tie in the seventh inning as the Knights (2-8) picked up the Lincoln Prairie Conference victory. Quentin Day was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits and nine runs, while striking out nine hitters in a complete game. Casey Benedict, Maddix Stirrett, Clay Seal and Vanausdoll each came up with two hits.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 13, Westville 1. The Blue Devils (10-5) dealt the Tigers (9-6) their first Vermilion Valley Conference loss as Dawson Dodd, Amani Stanford, Tuff Elson and Garrett Huls drove in two runs each. Elson pitched a complete game, striking out 11 batters and allowing just three hits. Cade Schaumburg went 2 for 2 for Westville at the plate, scoring the Tigers’ lone run on a third-inning hit from Zach Russell.
Clinton 5, Warrensburg-Latham 0. Mason Walker led the Maroons (3-4) to a Central Illinois Conference victory by striking out 13 of 24 batters faced, walking three and allowing five hits. Jacob Sterr went 2 of 3 at the plate with an RBI, while Wes Harrold added a triple.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 11, El Paso-Gridley 4. The Falcons (5-4) got back over .500 with a Heart of Illinois Conference win as Isaiah Johnson came up with three hits and two RBI and Zach Price recorded two hits and three RBI. Kellen DeShepper also added two hits as the Falcons put the game out of reach with a seven-run burst in the top of the seventh. Kellan Fanson struck out six batters in 4 innings and Altin Nettleton fanned three batters in three innings pitched.
Iroquois West 5, Hoopeston Area 4. The Raiders (5-3) came out on top in a VVC thriller on Friday as Damon Fowler racked up four RBI and Peyton Rhodes added an RBI single. Ryan Pheifer singled twice, scored twice and walked twice. Elliot Martinez pitched five scoreless innings, giving up five hits. Lucas Frank went four innings on the mound, fanning five batters, while giving up four runs and six hits. Nick Hofer pitched six innings for the Cornjerkers (5-10), striking out eight batters and giving up six hits, while also recording three hits of his own, including a triple. Grant Morgan recorded two RBI singles, and Ben Brown and Ryker Small also singled twice, with one of Small’s hits driving in a run.
LeRoy 17, Fisher 1. The Panthers (8-3) exploded for 10 runs in the first inning of an HOIC victory over the Bunnies (2-5) as Calvin Crawford picked up the win on the mound to move to 3-1 on the year. Porter Conn hit two doubles for three RBI, while Tyson Brent singled twice and drove in five runs. Tanner Hatch added two hits, including a double. Fisher’s Jacob Chittick doubled.
Oakwood 5, Milford 1. Bryson Myers went 2 for 2 with two RBI, Dalton Hobick homered and Grant Powell doubled as the Comets (6-5) got back on the right side of .500 and won their third game in a row. Lucas Huchel gave up just two hits and walked three, while fanning four batters. For the Bearcats (7-3), Beau Wright singled and walked and struck out two Comets in one inning on the mound. Nick Warren scored the lone run after reaching base on a walk.
St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Centennial 1. The Spartans (14-2) rolled to their sixth win in a row as Tyler Altenbaumer hit an RBI single, scored twice and walked. Hayden Brazelton pitched a complete game, striking 13 batters out and giving up five hits. Coby Miller and Griffin Roesch each drove in one run and Connor Hale singled. For the Chargers (2-7), Haneef Eiermann doubled and Adam Simmons hit an RBI-single.
Tuscola 5, Meridian 2. The Warriors (4-8) broke through for their first CIC win as Patrick Pierce struck out seven batters and gave up four hits in six innings on the mound. Peyton Armstrong and Jayden Gaines each recorded two hits, including RBI singles. Caden Baer also hit an RBI single. Dylan Shinn came in for the save, striking out two batters in the seventh to wrap up the win.
In softball
Mattoon Tournament
St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Mattoon 0. The Spartans (12-4) blanked Mattoon in the title game as Alyssa Acton allowed just three hits in a complete game. Shayne Immke, Peyton Jones, Addy Martinie and Hallie Brazelton all had two hits and Addison Frick had a hit and three walks.
St. Joseph-Ogden 17, Robinson 2. The Spartans (11-4) opened the tournament in Matoon in style as Maggie Ward struck out five batters in a complete game. Peyton Jones went 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBI. Addy Martinie belted a three-run homer and Alyssa Acton had two hits and four RBI, including a two-run blast.
Nontournament
Cumberland 3, Arcola 1. Makenzie Thomas got the Purple Riders on the board with an RBI in the top of the sixth inning, while Avery Kessler and Jacey Kessler each recorded two hits. Keira Hohlbauch threw 19 first-pitch strikes in six innings of work.
Fisher 11, LeRoy 0. Kylan Arndt gave up just two hits and struck out six batters in a complete game for the Bunnies (6-2) in HOIC action. Karsyn Burke hit a three-RBI double, while Kallie Evans and Alexis Moore recorded two hits each. Callie Warlow doubled for the Panthers (12-3) and Lauren Bossingham singled and walked.
Hoopeston Area 24, Iroquois West 2. The Cornjerkers (6-9) rode an offensive wave to their first VVC win this season as Alexa Bailey went 2 of 4 with three RBI, including a triple and a double. Madison Barnes had three hits — including a double — and an RBI. Brylie Cox tripled and singled, scoring three runs, while Tori Birge walked four times and scored four runs. Makhia Colunga gave up three hits in a complete game, while fanning nine batters. Izzy Lunt hit an RBI single, while Caitlin Huff and Abby Kraft singled for the Raiders (3-5).
Tuscola 6, Meridian 5. The Warriors (9-2) erased a two-run deficit in the top of the seventh inning, scoring three runs, and then pitcher Kari Pierce closed out the CIC win in the bottom frame to finish a complete game in which she gave up five hits and three earned runs. She also recorded two hits and an RBI. Emily Czerwonka came up with two hits and two RBI, while Taylor Musgrave belted a two-run homer to help Tuscola win its third straight game.
Unity 6, Paris 5. Ruby Tarr was the hero in extra-inning action on Friday as she came up with two hits, including a walk-off RBI in the bottom of the eighth, to propel the Rockets (12-4) to their fifth win in a row. Trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth, Unity came up with two runs to stay alive. Ashlyn Miller went six innings, striking out four batters and giving up nine hits and five runs, while Bailey Rice (11/3 IP, 4 K) and Taylor Henry (1/3 IP, 1 K) finished the job on the mound. Henry doubled three times, driving in four runs, and Grace Renfrow also added two singles. Madeline Reed added an RBI-single.
Villa Grove 12, Blue Ridge 4. The Blue Devils (9-10) stayed unbeaten in LPC play as Alison Pangburn went 4 of 5 with a home run and three RBI, and Maci Clodfelder had two hits and four RBI. Chloe Reardon had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Alexandria Brown struck out five in a complete game. Ellie Schlieper struck out four batters in four innings of action for the Knights (3-8), while Farrah Michaels hit an RBI triple and Lexi Young hit an RBI single and walked.
Warrensburg-Latham 11, Clinton 5. The Maroons (1-8) came up short in CIC play as Brooke Reeves singled, walked and scored twice. Chloe Griffin and Morgan Fortune both hit RBI singles and Kianna Easton also singled, while scoring a run.
Westville 13, Bismarck-Henning/Alvin-Rossville 2. The Tigers (11-1) stayed unbeaten since March 15, pouring on five runs each in the fourth and fifth innings for another VVC win. Pitcher Abby Sabalaskey moved to 10-0 on the season, striking out 11 batters and giving up just two hits. She also hit three singles and had one RBI. Madison Jones drove in three runs on a double and Rylee Jones added an RBI. Ariel Clarkston also recorded an RBI double. Ella Myers doubled and Mikala Cox singled for the Blue Devils (4-4).
In girls’ track and field
At Bloomington. Champaign Central’s Kelecia Mangue clocked a personal-best time of 13.23 seconds in the 100-meter dash and Kyla Canales recorded a 28.01 in the 200-meter dash, also a personal record. Danville’s Allison Thompson ran in 2 minutes, 39.91 seconds in the 800-meter run, a personal best, and took 10th place in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:56.37. Vikings hurdler Nickiya Shields took second in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 49.83. Neveah Jones ran a 17.85 in the 100-meter hurdles, a personal record. In the triple jump, Danville’s Lynae Ward jumped 34 feet and 1/2 inches. Urbana’s Maya Stori ran a personal-best 6:24.85 in the event, as well. In discus, Danville’s Karena Mayfield threw for 89 feet, four inches to finish in sixth. Tigers senior Celia Barbieri recorded a season-best 12:10.50 in the 3,200-meter run. Urbana’s 800-meter relay team of Tiarra Townsend-Cooper, Isabella Wallis, Syniyah Quenga and Shamera Moore finished in fifth with a time of 1:49.96, while Central’s team of Nour Hijab, Zy’Eira Wells, Mangue and Canales followed in in sixth with a time of 1:51.62. Canales also finished in a tie for fifth in pole vault, clearing a height of 9 feet, 1 inch. In the high jump, Central’s Jalay Jones tied for fifth with a personal record of 4 feet and 7.75 inches. Danville placed 11th as a team, scoring 17 points, while Central tied for 16th (4 points) and Urbana took 18th (3 points).
At O’Fallon. Centennial’s Noelle Hunt won the long jump with a personal record of 16 feet and 4 1/4 inches and placed third in pole vault, clearing 9 feet and 11 1/4 inches — another personal best — to help the Chargers score 37 points to take sixth place out of 12 teams on Friday. Hunt also took sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.75, while Brooke Gardner followed in 12th with a time of 29.23. Brooklynn Sweikar finished in fourth place in the 400-meter run, clocking a personal best of 1:04.57. Sweikar also ran a personal-record 2:45.73 in the 800-meter run, finishing 11th. Annika Blackburn took sixth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:08.00, a personal record. In the high jump, Sifa Mondika took sixth place by clearing 4 feet and 7.25 inches. The 800-meter relay team of Hunt, Gardner, Jemima Nzeza and Ominee Redding-Barefield finished in sixth place with a time of 1:53.82. Lidia Feliciana recorded a personal-best in shot put, throwing for 27 feet and 6.5 inches to finish in ninth. Dajea Williams finished seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 19.26 seconds. Williams clocked another personal best in the 300-meter hurdles, clocking a 56.25 to finish in eighth.
In boys’ tennis
Centennial 9, Peoria Richwoods 0. The Chargers stormed to a sweep on Friday as Tyler Luchinski blanked his opponent 6-0, 6-0 in No. 5 singles and Max Braun and James Braun both won their matches 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively. The Brauns also won at No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 6-1. Lino Jo and Jason Kim won 6-0, 6-2 in No. 2 doubles, and Luchinski and Ben Kirby won 6-2, 6-1 in No. 3 doubles. Jo picked up a 7-5, 6-4 win in No. 2 singles, while Kim won his No. 4 singles match, 6-1, 6-1 and Kirby won at No. 6 singles, 6-4, 6-0.