In baseball
Argenta-Oreana 11, Heritage 0. Argenta-Oreana scored four runs in the top of the first, another in the second and six more in the third before finishing off its run-shortened Lincoln Prairie Conference win against Heritage in five innings. MJ Hall got the win for the Bombers (2-5) after pitching four scoreless innings and allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out 10. Julliyan Gray had the lone hit for the Hawks (0-8).
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 5, Hoopeston Area 3. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman rallied with four runs in the final two innings to top Hoopeston Area in Vermilion Valley Conference play Friday. Freshman Ryley Heck pitched a complete game for the Buffaloes (2-3) and got the win after giving up three runs — two earned — on nine hits and two walks while striking out six. Heck also went 3 of 4 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI. Cameron Steinbaugh had two hits and scored two runs for G-RF/C. Mason Rush went 2 of 3 with two RBI for the Cornjerkers (3-6), who also got two hits each from Keygan Field and Grant Morgan.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 11, Le Roy 0. GCMS got the scoring started with four runs in the top of the second inning and scored seven more unanswered runs to complete the Heart of Illinois Conference shutout of Le Roy. Braydon Elliott went 2 of 3 with a double and five RBI to lead the Falcons (3-5), while David Hull and Rylan DeFries drove in two runs apiece. Altin Nettleton got the win after giving up one hit and striking out six in five scoreless innings. Garrett Hudson had the only hit for the Panthers (2-3-1).
Oakwood 5, Iroquois West 0. Dalton Hobick was nearly untouchable Friday afternoon against VVC rivals Iroquois West. The Oakwood starter allowed just two hits and four walks while striking out 15 in a complete game shutout. Bryson Marcinko led the way at the plate for the Comets (8-2-1), gong 3 of 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Izzy Alvarez and Mario Andrade had a single each for the Raiders (1-4) in the loss.
Okaw Valley 22, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. Cerro Gordo Bement trailed by just a single run after one inning, but a 13-run top of the second from Okaw Valley turned an early close game into a blowout Friday in LPC action. Tyson Moore scored the only run for the Broncos (0-5), and Brayden Strack took the loss for CG/B after giving up 14 runs — just two earned — on seven hits and three walks.
In softball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11, Chrisman 0. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin starter Eva Ronto faced just three more batters than the minimum while throwing a complete-game no-hitter in the Blue Devils’ Vermilion Valley Conference win against Chrisman. Ronto gave up one walk and struck out nine in five innings. Ella Myers and Ella Acton provided most of the run support for BHRA (4-5). Myers was 3 of 3 with a run scored and three RBI, and Acton went 1 of 4 with a run scored and three RBI. Layken Hovis drew the walk off Ronto, but took the loss for the Cardinals (2-4) after giving up 11 runs — six earned — on 11 hits and three walks.
Blue Ridge 13, Tri-County 5. Carsyn Stiger’s four-hit day helped send Blue Ridge past Tri-County in Lincoln Prairie Conference play Friday afternoon. Stiger singled in the first and second innings and doubled in the fourth and seventh. Cassie Zimmerman’s grand slam in the second helped the Knights (2-6) put the game out of reach, and Ellie Schlieper got the win after giving up five runs on five hits while striking out 15. Shaylun Christenberry and Kaitlyn Brandenburg had multiple hits for the Titans (0-5).
Cumberland 22, Heritage/Academy High 8. Heritage/Academy High used a five-run second inning to flip Cumberland’s early 1-0 lead and added two more runs in the top of the third, but the Pirates outscored the Hawks 21-1 in the final three innings for the LPC win. Paige George, Adena Paul and Isabella Reed all homered for Heritage/Academy High (0-5) in the loss.
Fisher 11, El Paso-Gridley 1. Fisher’s six-run second inning broke open Friday’s Heart of Illinois Conference game, and the Bunnies (9-1) tacked on three more runs in the fifth to close out their run-shortened victory. Kylan Arndt got the win after striking out three in a complete-game effort and helped her own cause gong 2 of 4 with two doubles and four RBI. Kailey May and Alexis Moore also drove in two runs apiece in the win.
Hoopeston Area 20, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Six different Hoopeston Area players had multiple hits, with Aubreyana Inman leading the way with three, in Friday’s VVC win over G-RF (0-3). Alexa Bailey doubled twice and drove in a game-high five runs for the Cornjerkers (3-4), while Inman, Macy Warner and Tobi West had two RBI each to help snap a four-game losing streak.
Le Roy 12, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. Le Roy took the early lead with three runs scored in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back in its HOIC rout of GCMS. Morgan Fleming was a perfect 4 of 4 with a triple, two runs scored and five RBI for the Panthers (10-1). Emily Mennenga also went 3 of 4 with three RBI and four runs scored, and Natalie Loy drove in two runs in the win. Lilly Long went 2 of 3 for Le Roy and also got the win after allowing two runs on five hits and striking out five in five innings. Mallory Rosendahl and Brynn Boundy had a hit an an RBI apiece for the Falcons (2-3).
Oakwood 19, Iroquois West 8. Six runs in the second inning and six more in the third pushed Oakwood to a decisive victory in Friday’s VVC showdown. Samantha Dunavan homered and drove in five runs for the Comets (3-7), and Karleigh Nelson added two hits and four stolen bases in the win. Abby Kraft took the loss for the Raiders (2-5), but she was one of three Iroquois West players with multiple hits.
Villa Grove 6, Arcola 2. Villa Grove broke up a scoreless tie through two innings with a two-run effort in the top of the third and built on that lead with three more run-scoring innings to beat Arcola in LPC action. Kayln Cordes, Alison Pangburn and Logan Lillard all had two hits at the top of the lineup for the Blue Devils (6-5). Alexandria Brown got the complete-game victory after giving up two runs on 11 hits and striking out nine. Kacie Sisk and Ema Simpson had two hits and an RBI apiece for the Purple Riders (2-4).
In girls’ soccer
Monticello 5, Springfield Southeast 0. Monticello’s Elle Bodznick contributed on four of the Sages’ five goals, scoring two and assisting on two others, in Friday’s shutout win against Springfield Southeast. Addison Finet added two goals for Monticello (5-3-2), and Margo Cassel also scored.