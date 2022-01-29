In boys’ basketball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
➜ Cumberland 51, Tri-County 37. A strong second quarter by Cumberland allowed the fifth-seeded Pirates to top the seventh-seeded Titans in a consolation semifinal game in Cerro Gordo. With the game tied at 12 after one quarter, Cumberland outscored Tri-County 18-5 in the next quarter to take a 30-17 lead into halftime. Jacob Smith scored a game-high 14 points for Tri-County (12-11) and Gaige Cox pitched in with 11 points. The Titans will wrap up their LPC Tournament stay with a 2:30 p.m. game on Saturday against 11th-seeded Heritage (1-19).
Nontournament
➜ Arthur Christian School 61, Uni High 48. The Conquering Riders took a 29-14 lead into halftime and held on for an East Central Illinois Conference home win. Kyson Pflum scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead ACS (12-15), while Brock Helmuth (15 points) and Jaden Mast (12 points) also hit double figures in a balanced scoring effort. Ethan Mok-Chih scored a game-high 19 points and added five rebounds for the Illineks (7-10). Aakash Vasireddy (nine points, three steals) and Ian Evensen (eight points, 13 rebounds) also contributed for Uni High.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 47, Hoopeston Area 34. The host Blue Devils steadily pulled away from the Cornjerkers for a seventh straight win, this one in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Brett Meidel scored a game-high 22 points to lead BHRA (19-7), which led 23-13 at halftime but had its lead trimmed to 31-25 to start the fourth quarter. Ayden Ingram and Isaiah Tidwell each contributed six points to complement Meidel. Ben Brown scored a team-high 16 points to pace Hoopeston Area (8-15), which had its two-game win streak snapped. Anthony Zamora added nine points for the Cornjerkers.
➜ Chillicothe IVC 63, Rantoul 59. The visiting Eagles appeared on their way to their first win of the season, but a second-half comeback by the Grey Ghosts denied Rantoul a victory in Illini Prairie Conference action. Rantoul (0-19) led 40-25 at halftime before Chillicothe IVC cut its deficit to 49-43 by the start of the fourth quarter. Avontay Anderson scored a team-high 15 points for the Eagles, with teammates Marcus Lee (11 points), Conner Smith (10 points) and Kyrin Martin (10 points) also reaching double figures.
➜ Cornerstone 78, Judah Christian 52. The Cyclones led the host Tribe 33-18 at halftime and kept Judah Christian at bay in the second half of an ECIC win in Champaign. Aidyn Beck scored a game-high 20 points for Judah Christian, with Tucker Bailey (12 points) and Evan Payan (eight points) providing some additional offense.
➜ El Paso-Gridley 68, LeRoy 56. The visiting Panthers trailed 43-26 at halftime and couldn’t claw back in against the state-ranked Titans during a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in El Paso. Luke Stuepfert scored a team-high 15 points for LeRoy (14-6), while Carson Houser (10 points) and Blake Roundtree (eight points) also contributed.
➜ Heyworth 77, Fisher 44. The Bunnies had difficulty stopping the Hornets on the road in HOIC action, preventing Fisher from getting a chance at its first win streak of the season. Kobe Bishop scored a team-high 15 points for Fisher (2-16) and teammate Blake Terven added 11 points.
➜ Iroquois West 53, Salt Fork 45. Iroquois West was on the ropes and its lengthy win streak on the line. But the visiting Raiders rallied from a 27-19 halftime deficit to claim a VVC win in Catlin, increasing their win streak to 10 games. Cannon Leonard scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half and grabbed 12 rebounds for Iroquois West (19-2), which hasn’t lost since Dec. 18 to Kankakee Bishop McNamara in the championship game of the Watseka Holiday Tournament. Peyton Rhodes supplied 15 points to join Leonard in double figures, while Aiden Tilstra and David Zavala each contributed six points. Colden Earles scored a team-high 17 points to spark Salt Fork (14-9), while Blake Norton (11 points) and Garrett Taylor (seven points) also chipped in for the Storm.
➜ Mt. Zion 77, Mahomet-Seymour 68. The host Bulldogs couldn’t push their win streak to three games following an Apollo Conference setback. Dayten Eisenmann was one of four M-S players to finish in double figures, scoring a team-high 17 points, but the Bulldogs (10-11) faced a 61-49 deficit to start the fourth quarter. Quenton Rogers (14 points, six rebounds, three steals), Blake Wolters (12 points) and Ben Wagner (11 points) weren’t far behind Eisenmann in the scoring column.
➜ Milford 89, Schlarman 42. Milford could hardly miss from three-point range, and the Bearcats set a few program single-game records in the process of a convincing VVC home win. Andrew White sank nine three-pointers, a new school record for Milford, and finished with a game-high 29 points as the Bearcats drilled 18 of 33 from beyond the arc. The 18 three-pointers are also a single-game school record for Milford. Adin Portwood added 22 points as the Bearcats (18-6) won their fourth straight game. Caleb Kelly scored a team-high 15 points for Schlarman (3-14) and teammate Jason Craig chipped in 11 points.
➜ Oakwood 75, Cissna Park 61. Oakwood moved closer to the 20-win plateau and remained unbeaten in VVC play with a solid road win. Dalton Hobick scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Comets (19-6) in their third straight win, with teammate Josh Young not far behind with 21 points as Oakwood went into halftime ahead 42-29. Griffin Trees joined the duo in double figures with 11 points and Tanner Pichon added eight points. Malaki Verkler scored a team-high 24 points and Gavin Savoree compiled 18 points for the Timberwolves (8-15).
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Olympia 41. Paxton-Buckley-Loda jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half and then had to fend off a comeback attempt by the Spartans to earn a road Illini Prairie Conference win in Stanford. PBL, which led 25-14 at halftime, received a team-high 12 points from Brandon Knight as the Panthers (11-8) snapped a two-game losing streak. Keegan Busboom (nine points), Kayden Snelling (eight points), Mason Bruns (seven points) and Mason Medlock (six points) all provided timely baskets for PBL.
➜ Peoria 51, Champaign Central 30. Central trailed by double digits in the first half and couldn’t make up ground during a Big 12 home loss at Combes Gymnasium that was the Maroons’ second straight defeat. Dwayne Hubbard scored a team-high 13 points to pace Central (3-13).
➜ Peoria Manual 80, Danville 73. Jonathan Ireland could hardly be contained beyond the three-point line, but his outside shooting prowess wasn’t enough to keep Danville from its eighth straight loss. Ireland scored 32 points and made nine three-pointers for the Vikings (6-10) in a Big 12 home loss.
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 59, Centennial 52. Centennial had to play catch-up most of the night, but couldn’t quite get there in falling to the visiting Irish in Big 12 action. Trae Warren delivered a team-high 22 points on the strength of four three-pointers for the Chargers (10-9), who had a two-game win streak snapped. Jack Young chipped in 13 points for Centennial. Cooper Koch, a Class of 2024 prospect who has an Illinois offer, scored a game-high 25 points for Peoria Notre Dame.
➜ Unity 65, Prairie Central 49. A dominant second-half performance by Henry Thomas propelled Unity to an impressive Illini Prairie win at the Rocket Center in Tolono. Thomas scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the second half, making three three-pointers and all six of his free throws to help Unity (15-6) end a two-game losing skid. Blake Kimball added 14 points, Austin Langendorf chipped in 10 points and Trustan Price came through with eight points for the Rockets. Prairie Central only trailed 27-26 at halftime and 41-35 to start the fourth quarter, but had no answer for Unity in the fourth quarter. Dylan Bazzell scored a team-high 17 points for the Hawks (17-5), with Tyler Curl adding nine points.
➜ Watseka 57, Westville 27. Watseka picked up its fourth win in its last five games with a complete performance in a road VVC victory. Braiden Walwer scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Warriors (12-11) as Watseka built a 31-9 halftime lead. Hunter Meyer and Jordan Schroeder each finished with 11 points, while Dane Martin chipped in eight points. Kamden Maddox scored a team-high eight points for the Tigers (11-11) and Drew Wichtowski had seven points.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Cissna Park 36, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 30. The host Timberwolves picked up their third win in their last four games with this Vermilion Valley Conference triumph. Addison Seggebruch compiled a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds to go along with four steals to spark Cissna Park (8-12), which outscored BHRA 14-9 in the third quarter to take a slim 25-23 lead into the fourth. Mikayla Knake joined Seggebruch in double figures with 12 points, while Knake chipped in four rebounds, four steals and three assists. Sophia Rome accounted for half of the offensive output for BHRA (8-16) with a team-high 15 points. She also grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils.
In wrestling
➜ At Clinton. Unity kept its stellar season going, racking up three wins to reach the 30-win mark. The Rockets defeated Shelbyville 64-9, topped host Clinton 59-18 and beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 66-14. Karson Richardson starred for the Rockets, picking up three pins at both 220 and 285 pounds in a combined 80 seconds. Nat Nosler also registered three pins at 160 for Unity, while Tavius Hosley went 3-0 in contested matches at 145 and 152, recording two pins in the process. Halen Daly (138) and Kyus Root (170) also registered two pins on the night for Unity.