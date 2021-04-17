In football
➜ Arcola 56, Cerro Gordo/Bement 14. The host Purple Riders used a balanced offense and a strong defensive effort to earn the Lincoln Prairie Conference victory. Beau Jones completed 13 of 19 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Beau Edwards was his favorite target, hauling in five catches for 66 yards and an 8-yard touchdown reception, but Edwards caught nearly the same number of passes on defense in recording three interceptions. Kacee Moore (three receptions, 28 yards) also caught an 18-yard touchdown pass to extend the Purple Riders’ lead to 35-6 before halftime. Rayden Glavis rushed for a team-high 107 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns for Arcola (3-1), while Jed Jones added 75 rushing yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns. Cody Layfield led the Broncos (1-4) with a game-high 110 rushing yards on 17 carries, with CG/B quarterback Colin Warren accounting for both of the Broncos’ touchdowns.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 34, Sangamon Valley 0. The visiting Knights rode a superb defense to their first shutout of the spring in picking up a Lincoln Prairie win. Billy Fifer rushed for two touchdowns for ALAH (3-2), while Jamsion Rocke, Finn Davison and Max Allen also added rushing scores in the win.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 34, Oakwood 8. Michael Hackman and Weston Strawser both topped 100 rushing yards for the visiting Blue Devils as BHRA (4-1) pulled away for a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Hackman rushed for 119 yards on only five carries and had two touchdowns, while Strawser rushed for 110 yards on 13 carries and two scores as the Blue Devils won their fourth straight game. A 42-yard touchdown pass from Brevin Wells to Dalton Hobick and subsequent two-point conversion run by Gaven Clouse trimmed Oakwood’s lead to 12-8 in the third quarter before BHRA scored 22 unanswered points. Wells finished 8 of 18 for 142 passing yards to spark the Comets (2-2), who had four drives end within BHRA’s 20-yard line.
➜ Monticello 42, Olympia 12. Have a night Chris Brown. The Sages electric running back did just that in carrying unbeaten Monticello (5-0) to a road Illini Prairie Conference win. Brown accounted for all six of Monticello’s touchdowns and compiled 234 all-purpose yards. He rushed for 145 yards on seven carries and also had three receptions for 89 yards in the road rout.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14, Watseka 12. The visiting Panthers made two second-quarter touchdowns stand up in a Sangamon Valley Conference win that knocked Watseka from the ranks of the unbeaten. Kayden Snelling rushed for a 3-yard score and Jarred Gronsky caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Mason Bruns, with Landon Wilson making both extra points to help PBL (3-1) win its third straight game. PBL’s Drew Diesburg caught four passes for 110 yards and Tyler Smith rushed for a game-high 59 yards on 17 carries. Drew Wittenborn finished 14 of 26 for 203 passing yards, including a 94-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Haines for the Warriors (4-1).
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 42, Danville 7. The Vikings (2-2) could only muster a fourth-quarter touchdown after trailing the entire game in a Big 12 home loss to the Irish.
➜ Prairie Central 47, Pontiac 6. Prairie Central rang up 47 points for the second straight week in registering its third consecutive Illini Prairie win, this time on the road. Connor Casner led the charge for the Hawks (3-1) with a game-high 180 rushing yards on 14 carries and three touchdown runs from 7, 7 and 56 yards. Kaden King added 93 rushing yards on six carries, highlighted by a 78-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that extended Prairie Central’s lead to 19-0. King, Prairie Central’s quarterback, made the most of his only completion out of three pass attempts, hitting Logan Steidinger for a 54-yard touchdown pass.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 22, Bloomington Central Catholic 3. The host Spartans only allowed a second-quarter field goal to the Saints in posting an Illini Prairie win at Dick Duval Field and ending a two-game losing streak. Keaton Nolan rushed for two touchdowns for SJ-O (2-3) and Griffin Roesch caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Evan Ingram to spark the offense.
➜ Salt Fork 20, Westville 18. Salt Fork’s defense stopped a two-point conversion try by Westville that would have tied the VVC game with a little less than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and held on for the nail-biting home win. The Storm (3-1) overcame a 12-6 halftime deficit thanks to two third-quarter touchdown runs by Ben Jessup from 10 yards and 38 yards. He finished with 101 rushing yards on 13 carries. Tate Johnson led Salt Fork with 124 rushing yards on 21 carries, including a 37-yard touchdown run, while Brady Tevebaugh made two field goals. Andre Johnson paced the Tigers (1-3) with 113 rushing yards on 22 carries and all three of Westville’s touchdowns on runs of 35, 11 and 4 yards.
➜ Tuscola 48, Meridian 12. The duo of Grant Hardwick and Peyton Armstrong helped carry the Warriors to an impressive Central Illinois Conference home win. Armstrong completed 10 of 13 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Nathan Koester caught three of those passes for a team-high 99 yards. Hardwick rushed for a game-high 132 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown while hauling in a 33-yard touchdown pass. Armstrong finished with 52 rushing yards on 12 carries and three rushing scores. Caden Baer added a 29-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for Tuscola (3-2) in its second straight win as the Warriors scored 48 unanswered points after trailing 6-0 until less than three minutes remained in the first quarter.
➜ Villa Grove/Heritage 41, Tri-County 19. Luke Zimmerman found the end zone often and Liam Barr had a superb game throwing the ball, helping the visiting Blue Devils overcome a strong rushing performance by Tri-County’s Daniel Drake to earn the Lincoln Prairie win. Zimmerman rushed for five touchdowns and finished with 117 yards on 18 carries. Barr went 12 of 15 for 261 passing yards, hitting Carson Howard seven times for 130 yards. Jack Benschneider had two receptions for 87 yards, including a 58-yard score for VG/H (3-2) in its second straight win. Drake rushed for 221 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns for the Titans (0-4).
In volleyball
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Cornerstone 0. The host Knights rolled to the nonconference sweep behind a double-double from Gracie Shaffer. Shaffer compiled 15 digs and 12 assists for Blue Ridge (8-4), while Jenna Mozingo added 15 digs and Nadia Beadle delivered five kills.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Herscher 5, Centennial 2. The Chargers closed out the season with a home nonconference loss. Henry Thomas and Walker Westfield each tallied a goal for Centennial (2-10).
➜ Uni High 7, Judah Christian 0. The visiting Illineks continued their late-season surge with a convincing East Central Illinois Conference victory. Lucas Wood registered a hat trick for Uni High (9-5-1), while Teo Chemla added two goals and two assists. Noah La Nave and Curtis Althaus each finished with a goal and an assist in the win. Elliot Gengler made five saves in recording the shutout, while Mason Penn had 13 saves for the Tribe (4-8-1).
In baseball
➜ LeRoy 7, St. Thomas More 3. In the season opener for both teams, the host Panthers used a late offensive spark to secure the nonconference win. LeRoy (1-0) used a four-run fifth inning to take a 4-3 lead and then added three crucial insurance runs in the sixth. Logan Petersen had two RBI and pitched three shutout innings in relief, striking out five to earn the win for LeRoy. Teammate Ty Egan also added two RBI. Ryan Hendrickson went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Will Hoerner went 2 for 4 with a double for STM (0-1).
In softball
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 15, Villa Grove 4. The visiting Spartans relied on a strong offensive showing to post a nonconference win in Villa Grove’s season opener. Kelsey Martlage went 3 for 5 with five RBI and three stolen bases to lead SJ-O (2-0), while Addy Martinie went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI. Alyssa Acton (3 for 4, three RBI), Peyton Jones (3 for 4, three runs scored, three stolen bases) and Audrey Short (2 for 2, four runs scored, three stolen bases) all contributed. Vanessa Wright hit a solo home run for Villa Grove (0-1) and went 2 for 4, while teammates Alison Pangburn and Kyleigh Block each had two hits.