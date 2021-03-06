In boys’ basketball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 59, Blue Ridge 24. Eleven different players scored at least two points each for host ALAH (8-2) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference victory versus Blue Ridge (0-8). Wyatt Hilligoss’ 12 points and Kaden Feagin’s nine points keyed the ALAH attack. Doing the same for Blue Ridge was Zach Lewis with 10 points.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 72, Chrisman 35. The host Blue Devils darted out to a 25-3 lead through the first quarter and didn’t slow down during a convincing Vermilion Valley Conference win. Elijah Tidwell scored a game-high 21 points for BHRA (11-2), while Rance Bryant and Brett Meidel each contributed 10 points. Nic Eddy scored a team-high 12 points and Blake Barna had eight points for Chrisman (1-10).
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49, Hoopeston Area 35. Stifling defense and balanced scoring helped carry the Buffaloes to a VVC win. Cale Steinbaugh dropped in a game-high 19 points for G-RF (6-6), while Trayvion Brown and Justice Arthur added 10 points apiece. Ben Brown and Anthony Zamora each scored 12 points for the Cornjerkers (2-10).
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 60, Tremont 57. The host Falcons closed out the season in style, earning a close Heart of Illinois Conference win behind balanced scoring. Braden Roesch and Ethan Garard each tallied 14 points for GCMS (3-8), which trailed 37-30 at halftime. Seth Barnes (12 points) and Nathan Kallal (10 points) also finished in double figures.
➜ Iroquois West 47, Clifton Central 30. Jack McMillan poured in 21 points for the host Raiders (8-3), who snared a Sangamon Valley Conference victory. Peyton Rhodes added 10 points for IW.
➜ LeRoy 86, Fisher 52. The Panthers came out with a high-powered offense and continued that display throughout in a win that clinched the HOIC regular-season title for LeRoy (12-1). Nate Perry made five of his seven three-pointers in the first quarter to spark the Panthers en route to a team-high 22 points. Logan Petersen finished with 19 points and Max Buckles chipped in 11 points. Carson Brozenec produced a team-high 26 points and broke Fisher’s all-time scoring record, previously held by current Illini Zach Griffith. Brozenec now has 1,328 career points, surpassing the 1,306 Griffith scored. Jake Cochran added 11 points for the Bunnies (2-10).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 63, Taylorville 39. Eli Warren cobbled together a 13-point, five-assist evening for the visiting Bulldogs (8-3), who overwhelmed their Apollo Conference foe. Quinton McCullough (12 points, five steals) and Luke Koller (nine points, 11 rebounds) also chipped in for M-S.
➜ Milford 75, Schlarman 39. The host Bearcats (11-5) drained 13 three-pointers in a VVC triumph versus the Hilltoppers (4-6), with Luke McCabe (18 points) and Adin Portwood (12 points) cominbing for seven three-pointers. Trey Totheroh added 11 points and seven assists. Jamal Taylor Jr. had 20 points to lead Schlarman (4-6).
➜ Normal Calvary 69, Judah Christian 39. The host Tribe (5-3) was outscored 22-8 in a vital second quarter and couldn’t recover during an East Central Illinois Conference defeat. Nathan Kereri’s 11 points paced Judah offensively.
➜ Normal Community 46, Champaign Central 43. Nate Allen turned in a 12-point effort and Henry Hamelberg threw down 11 points for the visiting Maroons (7-4), who saw their four-game win streak end in a Big 12 loss.
➜ Okaw Valley 76, Cerro Gordo/Bement 52. Connor Brown’s 23 points wasn’t enough for the visiting Broncos (10-5) to pick up an LPC win.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 57, Urbana 52. In a close Big 12 Conference game throughout, the visiting Tigers nearly delivered their first win of the season after leading 27-23 at halftime. But despite a team-high 25 points from Jermale Young and 13 points from Malcolm Morris, the Tigers (0-9) remain winless.
➜ Prairie Central 48, Monticello 46. Trey Bazzell sank a fadeaway three-pointer at the buzzer, lifting the host Hawks (9-3) to a dramatic Illini Prairie Conference win. It was part of a superb 27-point, eight-rebound performance by Bazzell. Ben Cresap scored a team-high 22 points for Monticello (7-3).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 81, Olympia 58. SJ-O enjoyed a 49-29 halftime lead and cruised in the second half to an IPC win. Ty Pence continued his superb season with a game-high 24 points to go along with 12 rebounds and five assists for SJ-O (8-2). Evan Ingram (16 points), Cameron Costa (11 points) and Andrew Beyers (10 points) joined Pence in double figures.
➜ St. Thomas More 51, Pontiac 33. The visiting Sabers (7-2) led by just four points through three quarters but allowed only two points in the last period in an IPC win. Patrick Quarnstrom hadd 18 points for STM, which landed eight points from Justen Green and seven points apiece from Blake Staab and Averi Hughes.
➜ Salt Fork 69, Armstrong-Potomac 59. Garrett Taylor generated 16 of his game-best 29 points in the first half for the host Storm (7-3), which ended a two-game skid by beating the Trojans (0-8) in VVC action. Brady Tevebaugh’s 14 points and Blake Norton’s 11 points also aided Salt Fork’s cause. A-P’s Brody Howard finished with 18 points to pace his club, which added 15 points from Luke Gordon.
➜ Unity 53, Rantoul 32. Nate Drennan scored 11 of his game-high 14 points in a dominant first half by Unity to help power the host Rockets to an IPC win. Blake Kimball finished with 11 points, Austin Langendorf had 10 points and Will Cowan chipped in eight points for Unity (3-8), which expanded its 11-7 lead at the end of the first quarter to 30-12 at halftime. Jaxson Freeman scored a team-high 11 points for Rantoul (0-10).
In girls’ basketball
➜ Clifton Central 45, Cissna Park 42. The visiting Timberwolves (2-10) were outscored 10-7 in overtime, suffering a Sangamon Valley Conference loss in the process. Mikayla Knake banked 18 points and came up with eight steals for Cissna Park, which landed seven points from Kenadee Edelman.
➜ Danville 54, Peoria Richwoods 48. Erin Houpt scored a game-high 24 points and made seven free throws in the fourth quarter to seal Danville’s third straight win. McKaylee Allen (11 points) and Nau’Tika Conaway (nine points) also chipped in for the host Vikings (7-2) in the Big 12 win.
➜ Normal Community 54, Champaign Central 24. Nevaeh Essien’s seven points, Addy McLeod’s six points and Sa’kinah Williams’ four points were the top scoring performances for the host Maroons (1-12) during a Big 12 setback.
➜ Peoria 62, Centennial 36. Playing for the first time in almost two weeks, the visiting Chargers (2-3) couldn’t pull out a Big 12 win. Kate Yahnke scored a team-high 18 points for Centennial, with Avery Loschen adding 11 points.