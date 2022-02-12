In wrestling
Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional
➜ Chargers, Bulldogs thrive. At least one Unit 4 wrestler will compete for a sectional title after both Ronald Baker from Champaign Central and Trevor Schoonover from Centennial advanced to the semifinals at 126 pounds, with the pair squaring off against one another on Saturday in the semifinals. Schoonover beat Ethan Verdeyen of Mt. Vernon by a 17-2 technical fall in his first-round match before winning an 11-4 decision against Braxton Warren of Chatham Glenwood in the quarterfinals to set up a match with Baker on Saturday. Baker pinned Aaron Dungy of Marion in 28 seconds in his first match before beating Gavin Hearren of Waterloo in a 12-0 major decision in the quarterfinals. Tyler Easter at 152, Kodiac Pruitt at 160 and Jack Barnhart at 220 will join Schoonover as Centennial wrestlers in the semifinals. Mahomet-Seymour still has five wrestlers vying for a sectional title after Caden Hatton at 106, Camden Heinold at 120, Tallen Pawlak at 138, Brennan Houser at 170 and Mateo Casillas at 195 advanced. Heinold had an impressive showing, winning by pins in 1 minute, 14 seconds against his first-round foe, Nathan Herrin of Civic Memorial, and 46 seconds against Tate Miller of Marion in the quarterfinals. Cordero Sims from Urbana also had a stellar night, moving on to Saturday’s semifinals at 113 after he pinned Brayden McBride of Springfield Southeast in 1:29 in the first round before pinning Ethan Skiff of Civic Memorial in 4:19 in the quarterfinals. Dalton Brown of Danville also recorded two wins to advance to the semifinals at 170 after he pinned Justin Hay of Chatham Glenwood in 3:27 in the first round and then held off Maddux Randall of Mt. Vernon by a 7-5 decision in the quarterfinals.
Class 1A Vandalia Sectional
➜ Bevy of Rockets thrive. Unity could have as many as eight sectional champions on Saturday after that many Rockets advanced to the semifinals following their performances on Friday. Braxton Manuel at 152 pounds, Kyus Root at 170 and Grant Albaugh all delivered two pins in picking up two wins on Friday to reach the semifinals. Tavius Hosley only needed 50 seconds to pin Abel Runyon of Pinckneyville at 145 in the quarterfinals, Hosley’s only match on Friday for Unity. Nat Nosler at 160, Nick Nosler at 195 and Karson Richardson at 285 each pinned their quarterfinal opponents in less than two minutes to keep their hopes of a sectional title intact, while Oran Varela at 220 registered a 7-1 decision against Drake Champlin of East Alton-Wood River to reach the semifinals. Rylee Edwards of Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm was the only other area athlete in Vandalia to make the semifinals, with Edwards winning a 16-8 major decision against Auburn’s Skylar Fay at 182 in his quarterfinal match.
Class 1A Olympia Sectional
➜ Cuppernell, Comets shine. St. Thomas More only has one wrestler still competing in the postseason. But if Brody Cuppernell keeps wrestling like he has, the sophomore will wind up at the state meet. Cuppernell won his only match on Friday in Stanford, pinning Trace Shaub of Petersburg PORTA in 5 minutes, 1 second at 195 pounds to clinch his spot in the semifinals on Saturday against Ethan Ladd of Macomb. If Cuppernell beats Ladd, he’ll advance to the state meet next week at State Farm Center in Champaign. Oakwood/Salt Fork also had a strong showing on Friday, advancing four wrestlers to Saturday’s semifinals: Pedro Rangel at 126, Reef Pacot at 132, Grant Brewer at 145 and Joe Lashuay at 160. Both Brewer and Lashuay won by fall for the Comets. St. Joseph-Ogden will have representation at the lower weights in Saturday’s semifinals after Emmitt Holt at 113 and Holden Brazelton at 120 each won two matches on Friday. Prairie Central has advanced three wrestlers — Donavan Lewis at 132, Owen Steidinger at 170 and Connor Steidinger at 195 — into Saturday’s semifinals, while Hoopeston Area has Abel Colunga (182) and Hunter Cannon (220) still vying for a sectional title and so does Ridgeview/Lexington in Braydon Campbell (120) and Evan Antonio (220). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac’s Hunter Wilson (285), Clinton’s Trevor Willis (152) and LeRoy/Tri-Valley’s Brady Mouser (113) are also still competing for a sectional title.
In boys’ basketball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 50, Salt Fork 46. The wins keep adding up for BHRA as the visiting Blue Devils fended off a fourth-quarter comeback by Salt Fork to post a Vermilion Valley Conference win in Catlin. Brett Meidel poured in a game-high 26 points for BHRA (23-7), with Ned Hill scoring 10 points. Jameson Remole scored a team-high 15 points for Salt Fork (17-10), which trailed 35-25 to start the fourth quarter, while Garrett Taylor wasn’t far behind with 13 points.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 60, Blue Ridge 18. Cerro Gordo/Bement won its fifth straight game with ease in recording a road Lincoln Prairie Conference win against the Knights (2-23). Connor Brown scored a game-high 18 points to pace the Broncos (23-5).
➜ Cumberland 48, Arcola 45. Arcola had its five-game win streak end with a close home loss in LPC action. Beau Edwards scored a team-high 13 points for the Purple Riders (12-9), with Tanner Thomas (11 points) and Aldo Garcia (eight points) also contributing.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 66, Hoopeston Area 50. The host Buffaloes rode the scoring talents of Cale Steinbaugh again in recording a VVC win. Steinbaugh scored a game-high 34 points for G-RF (13-14) as the Buffaloes rallied from a 30-26 halftime deficit. Kaden Mingee (12 points) and Cameron Steinbaugh (nine points) also produced timely buckets for G-RF. Ben Brown scored a team-high 20 points for the Cornjerkers (9-19), with Anthony Zamora and Nick Hofer each supplying 10 points.
➜ LeRoy 45, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 36. Playing for the first time in 10 days, the host Panthers earned a Heart of Illinois Conference win at Dud Berry Gymnasium. Ian Johnson scored a team-high 14 points for LeRoy (16-7) and Jack Edmundson kept pace with 12 points of his own.
➜ Lexington 63, Fisher 54. Blake Terven scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for the visiting Bunnies in an HOIC loss. Kobe Bishop (14 points) and Dalton Smith (10 points, seven rebounds) complemented Terven’s efforts for Fisher (2-19).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 41, Taylorville 35. Mahomet-Seymour used stingy defense early and then solid playmaking late to post an Apollo Conference road win, the Bulldogs’ fourth straight victory. Luke Koller and Dayten Eisenmann each scored 10 points to lead M-S (15-12), with Wyatt Bohm adding seven points as M-S led 18-11 at halftime before its lead was cut to 27-26 by the start of the fourth quarter.
➜ Meridian 81, Tuscola 73. Tuscola’s seven-game win streak ended, but in a classic Central Illinois Conference game between two state-ranked teams that went to double overtime. Jalen Quinn was unstoppable for the visiting Warriors (21-5) in Macon, with the Loyola Chicago signee pouring in a career-high 45 points, with 28 of those points coming across the fourth quarter and both overtime periods. Jordan Quinn added 12 points and Preston Brown hauled in seven rebounds for Tuscola. The two teams are set to meet again next Wednesday night in Macon for the CIC Tournament title game.
➜ Monticello 48, St. Thomas More 28. Monticello didn’t allow St. Thomas More to hit double-digit points in any quarter at the Sievers Center as the host Sages won their fourth straight game and clinched at least a share of the Illini Prairie Conference title. Ben Cresap scored a game-high 20 points to spark Monticello (25-3), with Dylan Ginalick contributing 11 points and four assists. Tanner Buehnerkemper (seven points, six rebounds) also chipped in for Monticello. Patrick Quarnstrom scored a team-high nine points for STM, which trailed 24-14 at halftime, while Justen Green and Dawson Magrini each finished with six points as the Sabers (17-10) had a six-game win streak come to an end.
➜ Oakwood 67, Schlarman 41. Oakwood rolled to a VVC win at Shebby Gymnasium in Danville, relying on a game-high 19 points from Dalton Hobick. Josh Young added 14 points, while Alec Harrison (eight points) and Grant Powell (seven points) also pitched in for the Comets (22-7). Jerry Reed registered a team-high 13 points for Schlarman (3-18).
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 64, Chillicothe IVC 47. The host Panthers earned an Illini Prairie win against the Grey Ghosts by putting together a dominant second half. Mason Bruns scored 22 of his game-high 26 points after halftime to lift PBL (14-11), which trailed 31-16 at halftime. Brandon Knight (11 points), Keegan Busboom (nine points) and Kayden Snelling (eight points) also contributed in the win.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 55, Champaign Central 47. The Maroons kept it close, only trailing the Knights 28-27 at halftime, but couldn’t pull out a Big 12 Conference win on senior night at Combes Gym. A.J. Williams scored a team-high 14 points for Central (3-18).
➜ Prairie Central 55, Iroquois West 46. The host Hawks (22-6) prevailed in a nonconference game in Fairbury thanks to a game-high 20 points from Dylan Bazzell to go along with 12 points from Tyler Curl. Cannon Leonard scored a team-high 13 points for Iroquois West (21-5), with Sam McMillan adding 12 points.
➜ Tri-County 37, Heritage 35. Heritage put together a valiant effort and nearly ended its lengthy losing streak, but the host Titans prevailed in the end in LPC action. Jack Armstrong and Greg Reese each scored eight points to lead Tri-County (15-14), which trailed 28-25 after three quarters. Drew Williams scored a game-high 13 ponts for the Hawks (1-25), and teammate Aaron Coffin chipped in with 11 points.
➜ Unity 67, St. Joseph-Ogden 44. Unity hardly ever trailed, cruising by its rival for an Illini Prairie win at the Rocket Center in Tolono. Henry Thomas scored a game-high 20 points for Unity (18-7), which led 34-22 at halftime. Will Cowan stepped up and produced 18 points, connecting on four three-pointers, Austin Langendorf scored 13 points and Blake Kimball joined them in double figures with 10 points. Ty Pence scored a team-high 19 points for SJ-O (20-7), which had a four-game win streak halted. Logan Smith and Coy Taylor each added eight points.
➜ Villa Grove 71, Argenta-Oreana 68. In a close LPC game throughout, the host Blue Devils managed to record the win as Ashton Harrison led a balanced scoring effort with a team-high 14 points. Peyton Smith (13 points), Brady Clodfelder (12 points) and Layne Rund (12 points) were also key for Villa Grove (7-18). Landon Lawson scored a game-high 19 points for the Bombers (6-16), with Jamario Barbee adding 17 points and Jalynn Flowers compiling 12 points.
➜ Watseka 68, Cissna Park 53. Cissna Park had trouble containing Jordan Schroeder early, and the host Warriors picked up a VVC win in the process. Schroeder scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter for Watseka (15-12), with teammates Hunter Meyer (18 points) and Hagen Hoy (12 points) both reaching double figures as well. Malaki Verkler scored a team-high 17 points for Cissna Park (9-18), with 15 of those points in the second half.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Watseka 57, Danville 47. Watseka pulled away in the fourth quarter to claim a nonconference home win. Allie Hoy scored a team-high 16 points for the Warriors (23-4) in their fourth straight win, while Sydney McTaggart (12 points, seven rebounds) and Haven Meyer (12 points) also chipped in. Nau’Tika Conaway scored a game-high 20 points to lead Danville (4-15), with Soriah Gouard adding 18 points.