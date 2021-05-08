In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Salt Fork 3. Ethan Edwards threw a five-inning no-hitter to lead the host Blue Devils to a Vermilion Valley Conference win. BHRA (2-2-1) committed six errors against the Storm (0-2), and Edwards worked around four walks to go along with seven strikeouts. BHRA’s Tuff Elson went 3 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored, while teammate Rance Bryant hit a home run, went 2 for 3, drove in two runs and scored three runs.
➜ Centennial 8, Milford 3. The visiting Chargers took a 4-0 lead before Milford had a chance to bat in the bottom of the first inning and held on for a nonconference win. Seth Gossett (2 for 4, three runs scored, RBI) and Tyler McClure (2 for 3) led the offense for Centennial (7-6), while Braxton Gladney went 1 for 2 with an RBI. Danny Lack registered the win on the mound, going six innings and overcoming six walks to limit Milford (4-2-1) to four hits. Lack struck out four. Chase Clutteur (2 for 3) led the Bearcats.
➜ LeRoy 14, Ridgeview 0. The host Panthers extended their win streak to three games with a five-inning Heart of Illinois Conference triumph. LeRoy (9-2) only gave up one hit, and Logan Petersen struck out nine in four innings of work to improve to 3-0 on the season. Mason Buckles finished with two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs, while Jaron Pinkerton contributed three hits and two RBI.
➜ Monticello 11, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. Monticello scored multiple runs in four innings to cruise to a six-inning nonconference home win, ending PBL’s five-game win streak in the process. Jared Lockmiller powered the Sages (4-3) by going 3 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored, while teammates Joey Sprinkle (3 for 4, triple, double, two RBI) and Triston Foran (3 for 4) all had multi-hit games. Luke Teschke threw five innings for the Sages, only allowing two hits and striking out nine. Gavin Coplea, Brett Giese, Jeremiah Ager and Keagan Busboom each had a single for PBL (6-2).
➜ Oakwood 11, Armstrong-Potomac 0. The visiting Comets broke open a scoreless game after three innings with at least one run during the final four innings to register a VVC win. Travis Goodner and Dylan Bensyl combined on a four-hit shutout for Oakwood (5-4), with Goodner throwing six superb innings and striking out eight. Dalton Hobick shined out of the leadoff spot for Oakwood, going 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, an RBI and a stolen base. Grant Powell was equally effective out of the No. 9 spot, going 2 for 2 with three RBI and three runs scored. Isaiah Ruch (2 for 2) and Josh Young (1 for 3) also drove in two runs for Oakwood. Kollin Asbury produced a double for A-P (3-5).
➜ Tuscola 7, Central A&M 1. A five-run third inning and a strong pitching performance from Patrick Pierce propelled the host Warriors to a Central Illinois Conference win, Tuscola’s fourth in a row. An RBI double from Ben Tiezzi, along with RBI singles from Haven Hatfield and Easton Cunnnigham, allowed Tuscola to take the lead in the third inning and not relinquish it. Tiezzi (1 for 3) finished with two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base, while Nathan Koester and Cole Cunningham each contribute two hits. Pierce threw a complete game, limiting the Raiders to five hits and striking out six.
➜ Westville 8, Blue Ridge 1. Bryce Burnett knocked in two runs for the visiting Tigers (4-2) in their nonconference victory versus the Knights (1-5). Landen Haurez doubled twice among three hits for Westville, and both Drew Wichtowski and Ethan McMasters had an RBI. Cole Stephens raked two doubles for Blue Ridge.
In softball
➜ Blue Ridge 6, Westville 3. The host Knights relied on a complete game from Sydnee Evans to procure a nonconference win. Evans sturck out seven and did not allow an earned run for Blue Ridge (5-2) from the pitcher’s circle. She also drove in a run, along with an RBI apiece from teammates Lily Summers, Ashlyn Voyles and Avery Place to end a three-game win streak by Westville (4-4).
➜ Charleston 15, Monticello 5. The Sages fell behind 7-1 after two innings and couldn’t cut into their deficit during a six-inning nonconference road setback. Addison Wallace paced Monticello (4-3) by going 2 for 2 with two runs scored, while teammate Mackenzie Daniels delivered a double and drove in three runs.
➜ Fisher 15, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Karsyn Burke went 2 for 2 with three RBI and threw a four-inning shutout, with the Bunnies relying on an eight-run first inning to secure a nonconference home win. Burke only allowed two hits and struck out four for Fisher (3-4) against the Broncos (0-4). Lilly Theis added two RBI, while Kallie Evans and Kailey May each scored three runs.
➜ LeRoy 7-17, Iroquois West 1-1. The host Panthers ran their win streak to four games with an impressive doubleheader sweep against the Raiders (2-4). Lauren Bossingham (2 for 3, two RBI) and Karley Spratt (1 for 1, two RBI) shined in the first game for LeRoy (9-5), while Abby Wood (2 for 2, three RBI) and Emily Bogema (2 for 2, two runs scored) delivered in the second game.
➜ Salt Fork 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. The visiting Storm produced its first win of the spring thanks to consistent production up and down the lineup in a Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Kendyl Hurt led the way for Salt Fork (1-3) by going 3 for 4 with a solo home run. Kailey Frischkorn added two hits, while Jaden Baum also hit a home run and finished with two RBI. Kendall Cooley and and Karlie Cain each went 1 for 3, with Cooley hitting a triple and Cain driving in a run. That was more than enough offensive support for Mackenzie Russell, who only gave up two hits and struck out 10. Laynee Dickison suffered the loss for BHRA (3-3).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Danville 5. A six-run second inning, along with big offensive outbursts by Kelsey Martlage and Kaylee Ward, led the visiting Spartans to their fourth win this week. Martlage went 4 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored to lead SJ-O (11-5). Ward was also effective, going 3 for 3 with an RBI and a double. Addy Martinie (2 for 4, RBI) and Alyssa Acton (1 for 3, two RBI) also chipped in for SJ-O. Emmalee Trover (2 for 3, two RBI) and Allie Thurston (2 for 3, RBI) paced Danville (2-5) in the nonconference setback.
➜ St. Teresa 4, Clinton 3. The visiting Maroons suffered their second close loss in the last three days, falling to the Bulldogs in Central Illinois Conference action. St. Teresa scored twice in the bottom of the seventh after Clinton rallied with two runs in the top of the seventh to lead 3-2 before the Bulldogs won in walk-off fashion. Brooke Reeves went 1 for 4 with two RBI to lead the Maroons (0-4), while Heidi Humble doubled and Savanah Clifton drove in a run. Ashley Armstrong threw 62/3 innings for the Maroons and was the tough-luck loser. She gave up four hits and overcame six walks to strike out seven.
➜ Tuscola 10, Central A&M 0. Kaitlyn Reifsteck continued her dominance and Tuscola continued keeping teams off the scoreboard during its latest win. Reifsteck struck out 10 and only gave up two hits in throwing a six-inning shutout as the Warriors (9-0) posted their fifth straight shutout. Tuscola has outscored its foes 91-2 so far this season. Isabelle Wilcox went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI to lead Tuscola’s offense in the Central Illinois Conference home win. Taylor Musgrave (2 for 4, RBI double) and Reifsteck (2 for 3, RBI double) also chipped in offensively.
➜ Villa Grove 22, Okaw Valley 9. Kyleigh Block, Chloe Reardon and Alison Pangburn each showed off their superb hitting skills as the visiting Blue Devils scored at least one run in every inning en route to their best offensive performance of the season and a five-inning Lincoln Prairie Conference road win. Block finished 4 for 4 with six RBI, hitting a double and a triple in addition to two singles. Pangburn was a catalyst out of the leadoff spot for Villa Grove (3-8) in its second straight win by going 3 for 4 with two RBI, two triples and five runs scored. Reardon delivered a three-run home run during Villa Grove’s nine-run second inning that broke the game open.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Champaign Central 4, St. Thomas More 3. The visiting Maroons built a 3-0 lead at halftime and held on for the nonconference win against the Sabers (2-2-1). Cricket Wagner, Kitty Rossow, Bella Ortiz and Claudia Larrison each scored a goal for Central (3-2) in the nonconference victory, while Kinsley Stillman made six saves as the Maroons won for the second time in as many days.
➜ Mattoon 7, Urbana 0. The host Tigers had difficulty slowing down the Green Wave in this nonconference matchup. Alyssa Pankau made seven saves for Urbana (1-5).
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Monticello. In a non-scoring Monticello Invitational, CJ Shoaf made some history. The Mahomet-Seymour senior cleared 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches to win the high jump and break a 35-year-old meet record of 6-8 1/2 established by Thad Stoerger of Monticello in 1986. He also broke a 13-year-old meet record in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.45, edging the record of 14.50 set by Tyler Carter of Tuscola in 2008. Kyle Burgoni of Unity also had a night to remember, winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes. His time of 21.86 seconds in the 200 set a new meet record, previously at 21.90 and set by Ryan Bonner of Tuscola in 2003. Burgoni won the 100 in 10.76. Hayden Knott of St. Joseph-Ogden was also a two-event winner, placing first in the shot put with a toss of 54-4 3/4 and in the discus with a heave of 157-5.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Centennial swept all three doubles matches, a key part in the Chargers defeating Uni High 7-2. Max Braun won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles and teammated up with Lino Jo at No. 1 doubles to pull off a 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 win for Centennial. James Braun won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and combined with Chris Sarol to win 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles, while David Diep and Jason Kim both won their No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches, respectively, and adding a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles. Uni High’s Lucas Wood at No. 3 singles produced a 3-6, 6-1, 14-12 win and Arav Jagroop at No. 4 singles won 6-2, 6-2 for the Illineks.
In wrestling
➜ At Mahomet. Host Mahomet-Seymour rolled to a 78-0 win against Champaign Central and a 76-6 victory against St. Thomas More in a triangular. Gage Granadino at 170 pounds, Daniel Renshaw at 220 and Colton Crowley at 285 each produced a pin against Central for M-S. Caden Hatton at 113, Gage Decker at 132 and Camden Harms at 220 all had pins for the Bulldogs against STM. August Christhilf registered the lone points for the Sabers against M-S with a pin at 152.
➜ At Toledo. Oakwood/Salt Fork came through with two wins, defeating Effingham 60-9 and Cumberland 42-38. Gage Reed at 120 pounds, Reef Pacot at 126, Blake Barney at 138 and 145 each produced two pins for the Comets.
➜ At Fisher. Vandalia defeated host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher 48-27. Cale Horsch at 132 pounds and Drew Purvis at 182 each delivered a pin for the Falcons.