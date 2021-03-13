In boys’ basketball
Big 12 Conference tournament
Centennial 43, Champaign Central 34. Led by Amareon Parker’s 13 points, Centennial (8-5) topped rival Champaign Central (9-5) to advance to the Big 12 championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bloomington. Tre Warren added 10 points for the Chargers, and Henry Hamelberg scored 13 for the Maroons in the final game of their season.
Sangamon Valley Conference tournament
Iroquois West 61, Milford 49. Behind Ryan Tilstra’s 23 points and Jack McMillan’s 20 points, Iroquois West took an early lead it never relinquished to advance to Saturday’s championship game against Clifton Central. Trey Totheroh scored 25 points for Milford.
Nontournament
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 52. Brett Meidel scored a team-high 17 points and Elijah Tidwell added 16 points for the Blue Devils in a nonconference win. Evan Ingram scored a game-high 21 points for St. Joseph-Ogden, which trailed 33-25 at the half before making it a one-point game heading into the fourth. Jackson Rydell (11 points) and Ty Pence (10 points) also hit double figures for the Spartans.
Mahomet-Seymour 68, Charleston 49. Braden Finch led the way with 21 points for the Bulldogs, which trailed 21-13 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring Charleston 21-6 in the second quarter of an Apollo Conference game. Quinton McCullough and Eli Warren had 10 points apiece and Luke Koller racked up seven points, five rebounds and five assists.
Maroa-Forsyth 56, Clinton 37. Tyler Ward scored nine points and Dawson Graves pitched in seven points, but it wasn’t enough for the Maroons in a nonconference loss.
Meridian 95, Argenta-Oreana 35. Brock Lyerly scored 17 points for the Bombers and Landon Lawson added nine points in a nonconference loss.
Tuscola 78, Ramsey 48. Jalen Quinn scored all of his 25 points, including four three-pointers, in the first three quarters in a dominant performance from the Warriors. Josiah Hortin added 12 points, and Preston Brown and Cole Cunningham each had 11 points for Tuscola, which knocked down 13 three-pointers.
In girls’ basketball
Big 12 Tournament
Danville 67, Peoria 62. Erin Houpt accounted for 24 of her game-high 30 points in the second half and hit all 10 of her fourth-quarter free throws to help stave off a late Peoria comeback bid and help the Vikings advance to Saturday’s 2 p.m. championship game. Nau’tika Conaway scored 13 points and McKaylee Allen added 12 for the Vikings, who took a 50-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
In boys’ soccer
Arthur Christian School 4, Kankakee Trinity 2. Jaden Mast scored three of his four goals in the first half to give the Conquering Riders (1-2) their first win of the season.
Monticello 8, Unity 0. Jake Edmondson and Cole Smith each scored twice and dished out an assist for the Sages, who led 5-0 at the half. Levi Stephens, Ian Cherry and Malachi Manuel also found the back of the net.
In volleyball
Arthur Christian 2, Kankakee Trinity Academy 1. Hallie Rhoades racked up nine kills and Susie Pickett dished out 11 assists for the Conquering Riders in a 25-9, 23-25, 25-15 win.