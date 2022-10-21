Maroons volleyball bounces back
CHAMPAIGN — Bridget Cassady’s all-around effort helped the Champaign Central volleyball team bounce back for a victory on Friday night.
A night after a three-set loss to Springfield, the Maroons made quick work of their opponent, prevailing 25-11, 25-19 against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg on their home floor.
Cassady produced a near double-double after powering down a team-high eight kills and adding 12 digs. Kindle Williams (six kills) and Meg Rossow (four kills) chipped in offensively for Central (26-9), as well.
Cricket Wagner led the back line with 18 digs, while Olivia Gustafsson’s 15 assists keyed the offense.
First Baptist moves on
JACKSONVILLE — The Danville First Baptist boys' soccer team defeated Mississippi Valley Christian 7-0 on Friday in the Illinois Association of Christian Schools tournament semifinal, qualifying for Saturday's championship match.
Eli Epling tallied a hat trick for First Baptist (9-0-2), which received two goals from Josiah Watson and one goal apiece from Noah Watson and Jeremiah Watson, plus a clean keeper sheet from Jake Cummins.
First Baptist will meet Niles-based Logos Christian Academy in the title match.