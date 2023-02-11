In boys’ wrestling
At Carterville. Oakwood/Salt Fork will be well represented during Saturday’s second day of action in the Class 1A Carterville Sectional, as five Comets clinched berths in their weight class semifinals. Brayden Edwards (106 pounds), Tyler Huchel (113), Pedro Rangel (126), Reef Pacot (145) and Bryson Capansky (152) all advanced to that point for the Comets, as did Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Craig Johnson at 182.
At Clinton. Six Unity wrestlers will have an opportunity to clinch Class 1A sectional titles on Saturday, leading a stacked field of 19 wrestlers from seven schools that advanced to their weight class semifinals. Hunter Shike (126 pounds), Kaden Inman (138), Ryan Rink (152), Kyus Root (170), Hunter Eastin (182) and Nick Nosler (195) all advanced to that point for the Rockets. Le Roy/Tri-Valley sent five wrestlers through to the semifinal round of the championship brackets: Brady Mouser (106), Brock Owens (126), Connor Lyons (145), Ethan Conaty (160) and Jacob Bischoff (220). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac (Nathanael Gnaden at 220 and Hunter Wilson at 285) sent two wrestlers to the semifinals, as did Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher (Carson Maxey at 145 and Aiden Sancken at 195) and St. Thomas More (Brody Cuppernell at 195 and Robbie Vavrik at 285). Clinton and St. Joseph-Ogden also have representation in the championship final four of one weight class apiece, with the Spartans’ Holden Brazelton and the Maroons’ Cayden Poole both advancing at 132.
At Highland. Ten local athletes are still in contention for Class 2A sectional championships in Highland on Saturday, headlined by four grapplers apiece from Centennial and Mahomet-Seymour. Declan Pate (120 pounds), Nick Pianfetti (152), TJ Easter (160) and Jack Barnhart (220) advanced to the semifinals on Friday for the Chargers, a feat that was matched by Bulldogs standouts Caden Hatton (113), Brennan Houser (182), Mateo Casillas (195) and Camden Harms (285). Danville has two wrestlers eligible for sectional titles via advancing to the semifinals: Ty Rangel (126) and Philip Shaw IV (182).
In girls’ wrestling
At Geneseo. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher standout Avery Schlickman advanced to the semifinal round of the Geneseo Sectional by notching two pins at 130 pounds — over Ridgeview/Lexington’s Sianna Smith and Geneseo’s Phoebe Shoemaker. Schlickman will compete for a sectional championship on Saturday.
At Peoria. A trio of Unity Rockets comprises half of the area wrestlers still in contention for sectional titles at the tournament hosted by Richwoods. Rockets Ava Vasey (140 pounds), Lexi Ritchie (155) and Phoenix Molina (235) will join Monticello’s Marrissa Miller (105), Mahomet-Seymour’s Kalista Granadino (110) and Oakwood’s Taylor Owens (135) in Saturday’s championship semifinals, after each advanced through their respective matches Friday.
In boys’ basketball
Argenta-Oreana 60, Villa Grove 57. Jamario Barbee’s 18-point outing paced the Bombers (14-14) in a narrow Lincoln Prairie Conference victory, with Tyson Oros adding 15 points and Ethan Mahan adding nine points on three makes from beyond the arc. Robert Fancher keyed the Blue Devils (11-17) with 29 points, but Villa Grove saw its comeback bid end short after outscoring Argenta-Oreana 15-9 in the final frame.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 59, Blue Ridge 31. Broncos junior Tyson Moore scored his 1,000th career point as part of a 24-point performance that lifted Cerro Gordo/Bement (17-11) to an LPC win on its home floor. Wyatt Pearl and Zach Lewis each scored eight points for Blue Ridge, but the Knights (8-20) were never able to mount a comeback after ending the first quarter with a 22-10 deficit.
Cissna Park 49, Watseka 38. Chase Petry and Tyler Neukomm combined for 24 points to help the host Timberwolves (6-24) deal the Warriors (7-20) a Vermilion Valley Conference loss. Neukomm’s 10 points was nearly matched by nine points apiece from Colson Carley and Gavin Spitz, while Watseka was paced by Tucker Milk’s 15 points.
Dieterich 55, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51. Despite 18 points from Connor Nettles, 16 points from Wyatt Hilligoss and 14 points from Jayce Parsons, the host Knights (12-15) were edged by the Movin’ Maroons in nonconference play.
Heritage 74, Tri-County 54. The Hawks (7-20) ended a seven-game skid when they dispatched the Titans (4-22) in an LPC meeting at Broadlands. Heritage outscored Tri-County 30-15 in the third quarter after falling behind 13-10 through eight games minutes. Timmy Wilson's 21 points paced the Hawks, who picked up 15 points from Rylan White and 11 points apiece from Julliyan Gray and Aaron Coffin. Tyler Hutchinson keyed Tri-County with 15 points, complemented by nine points apiece from Jacob Smith and Braxton Buckler.
Hoopeston Area 75, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48. Preston VanDeVeer’s 22 points led the Cornjerkers (16-13). Combined with Anthony Zamora’s 15 points, Owen Root’s 11 points and Wyatt Eisenmann’s nine points, it lifted Hoopeston Area past the Buffaloes (6-19) in VVC play on its home floor.
Le Roy 56, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31. A team-best 24-point outing from Jack Edmundson lifted the Panthers (11-11) past the host Chiefs in Heart of Illinois Conference play. Jasper Tarr added 13 points as the Panthers’ second straight win pushed them back to a .500 record.
Lexington 78, Fisher 54. Despite 20 points from Ryan Hopkins and 11 points from Drayton Lutz, host Fisher (3-21) was unable to topple Minutemen in HOIC play as Lexington won the second quarter 28-12 to enter halftime with a 49-20 lead.
Mahomet-Seymour 60, Taylorville 36. Jake Waldinger scored 14 points and Dayten Eisenmann added 13 points to propel the host Bulldogs (12-14) to an Apollo Conference win, with Trey Peters adding 10 rebounds to cement the victory.
Oakwood 66, Schlarman 55. Oakwood (20-10) pulled away from a 28-26 halftime lead to notch a home win over VVC adversary Schlarman (6-17). Alec Harrison keyed the Comets’ attack with 27 points and led a trio of double-digit scorers that also included Tanner Pichon (16 points) and Dalton Hobick (12 points). CL Dye led the Hilltoppers with a game-high 29 points, while Jerry Reed added 16 points.
Peoria Notre Dame 67, Champaign Central 46. Luke Swanson led the Maroons with a team-high eight points and Torion Rhone and Axel Baldwin each added seven points, but Champaign Central (7-19) was unable to tally a home victory in Big 12 Conference play.
Pontiac 78, Rantoul 61. Three Eagles (8-20) recorded double-digit scoring figures, but they were unable to score a road IPC win despite 19 points from Conner Smith, 18 points from Jacksen Adkins and 14 points from Kyrin Martin.
Prairie Central 59, Iroquois West 29. Tyler Curl scored 17 points, Dylan Bazzell added 11 points and Drew Fehr chipped in eight points to power the Hawks to a nonconference win in Gilman. The Hawks (26-2) returned to full strength for the first time since late December as Levi Goad and Drew Haberkorn both joined the lineup after battling injuries. Haberkorn added eight points of his own in six minutes of action. Tyler Read paced the Raiders (20-6) with seven points, while Cannon Leonard added six points.
St. Joseph-Ogden 67, Unity 48. Ty Pence poured in a game-high 24 points and Logan Smith helped the cause with 13 points of his own to power the host Spartans (24-4) in a comfortable win over IPC rival Unity (16-12). The Spartans built a 35-24 lead at the halftime break and added to their advantage in the second half despite strong outings from Will Cowan and Henry Thomas, who led the Rockets with 12 points and nine points, respectively.
St. Teresa 67, Tuscola 65. A recent cold streak continued for the Warriors (21-6), who dropped their third game in their last four attempts when the Bulldogs defended home court in Central Illinois Conference play. Tuscola led 33-28 at halftime but couldn't sustain that momentum, despite receiving 25 points and seven rebounds from Jordan Quinn, 16 points from Kam Sweetnam and nine points from Josiah Hortin.
St. Thomas More 47, Monticello 41. Wilson Kirby and Peace Bumba combined for 21 points as the Sabers (19-10) earned a key home win in Illini Prairie Conference play, and their sixth win in seven games. Bumba added eight rebounds in addition to his 10 points, a feat on the boards that was matched by teammate Andrew Tay. Trey Welter paced Monticello (14-12) with 13 points, while Drew Sheppard added 11 rebounds and nine points.