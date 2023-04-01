CLINTON — Mount Pulaski dealt host host Clinton a 12-1 loss in a nonconference baseball game despite a pair of hits from Brooks Cluver and a double from Brock Wilson. Wilson added five strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work on the mound, but the Maroons (1-3) were unable to overcome a five-run second inning from the Hilltoppers.
URBANA — Despite four saves from Maddy Swisher and two saves from Keagan Markun, St. Thomas More (3-2) met a 7-0 loss to Herscher in the Urbana Invitational girls’ soccer tournament.