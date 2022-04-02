In baseball
Hoopeston Area 12, Cissna Park 0. Ryker Small fired a five-inning no-hitter for the Cornjerkers (3-5), who ended a three-game skid by trouncing the Timberwolves (2-1) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Small walked just one foe and recorded nine strikeouts for Hoopeston Area, and he helped his own cause with two hits and three RBI at the plate. Nick Hofer (two hits, three stolen bases), Ethan Steiner (two hits, two RBI), Keygan Field (two hits, one RBI) and Wyatt Eisenmann (two hits, one RBI) also gave Small offensive support.
Iroquois West 10, Momence 3. The visiting Raiders (1-2) acquired their first win of the season by fending off a nonconference opponent. IW used a five-run seventh inning to make the final score more lopsided, also ensuring that Lucas Frank‘s five innings of 11-strikeout pitching wouldn’t go to waste. Frank produced two hits, two RBI and two runs offensively for the Raiders, who netted two hits and three RBI from Rylan Pheifer and two RBI from Kyler Meents.
Monticello 7, Prairie Central 3. Dawlton Chupp permitted just one hit and one earned run in 62/3 innings pitched for the host Sages (7-2) as they collected an Illini Prairie Conference win over the Hawks (1-4). Monticello’s four-run fourth inning proved critical to the final outcome, as did Biniam Lienhart‘s two hits and two runs, Jacob Long‘s two hits and two RBI and Joey Sprinkle‘s two hits and two RBI. Noah Nagel drove in a run for Prairie Central.
Mount Pulaski 11, Clinton 1. Clinton fell behind by three runs after one inning and could never recover in Friday’s nonconference road loss. Wes Harrold had two of the Maroons’ three hits and was 2 of 2 with a double. Jacob Sterr went 1 of 2 at the plate and also doubled for Clinton (1-1) in the loss.
Paris 11, Schlarman 1. Schlarman took the early lead with a single run in the top of the first inning, but the Hilltoppers gave up 11 unanswered in Friday’s loss at Paris. Chris Brown led Schlarman (0-2), going 1 of 3 and scoring the only run. Wrigley O’Brien and Ricky Soderstrom had the other two hits for the Hilltoppers.
St. Joseph-Ogden 9, St. Thomas More 0. Caleb Ochs and Avian Gerdes combined on a three-hit shutout for the host Spartans (6-1) in their IPC triumph versus the Sabers (2-3). A seven-run fourth inning gave the duo all of the run support it needed, with Andrew Beyers‘ two RBI and two runs scored proving especially helpful. Hayden Brazelton, Adam Price, Griffin Roesch and Charles Voorhees each knocked in one run for SJ-O, and Voorhees scored twice, as well. STM’s hits came from Dawson Magrini, Blake Staab and Patrick Quarnstrom.
Salt Fork 8, Danville 2. Salt Fork scored eight unanswered runs to turn its early 2-0 deficit into a straightforward victory against Danville. Pedro Rangel got the win for the Storm (2-3) after giving up two runs and striking out eight in five innings. Rangel also helped his own cause with a 2-of-4 day at the plate that saw him drive in a run. Hayden Prunkard was also 2 of 3 with an RBI for Salt Fork. Payton Young went 2 of 3 to lead the Vikings (1-3).
Unity 11, LeRoy 1. Blake Kimball struck out 10 batters across a five-inning three-hitter for the host Rockets (7-2) as they overwhelmed the Panthers (1-2) in a non-league event. Tyler Hensch homered twice and drove in four runs for Unity, which grabbed two hits and two RBI from Dillon Rutledge plus two hits and one RBI from Dylan Moore.
Westville 4, Armstrong-Potomac 2. Luke Johnson bashed a home run and doubled while driving in two runs and scoring twice to propel the host Tigers (4-4) past the Trojans (2-2) in a game that didn’t count toward the Vermilion Valley Conference standings. Ethan McMasters and Jonah Smith each notched one RBI for Westville, and Bryce Burnett drew a pair of walks. A-P scored both of its runs in the top of the seventh inning, with one driven in by Cain Buhr. Both Buhr and Brody Howard crossed home plate for the Trojans.
In softball
Bloomington Central Catholic 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. PBL battled Central Catholic to a scoreless draw through three innings, but the Saints rallied for 10 runs in the next three to win the Illini Prairie Conference game. The Panthers (1-6) managed just two hits for the game, with middle infielders Carly Mutchmore and Aubrey Busboom both singling off Central Catholic starter Emily York.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 22, Hoopeston Area 1. The Cornjerkers (3-3) were stumped in a Rantoul Tournament first-round contest despite one hit and one RBI from Riley Miller. Maddie Barnes contributed one hit and three stolen bases for Hoopeston Area, and Brylie Cox chipped in one hit and two stolen bags.
Champaign Central 4, Urbana 1. The visiting Maroons (2-3) picked up their second consecutive win by shutting down the Tigers (1-3) in Big 12 Conference action. Alexa Sutton secured the pitching win for Central, which scored twice in both the third and fifth innings. Allison Deck struck out 17 batters for Urbana but still was saddled with the pitching loss.
Homewood-Flossmoor 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 4. Two hits apiece from the quartet of Shayne Immke, Peyton Jones, Addy Martinie and Kennedy Hudson wasn’t enough for St. Joseph-Ogden, as the Spartans (2-2) lost their opener at the Rantoul Tournament.
LeRoy 15, Decatur Eisenhower 0. Haley Cox hurled a three-inning no-hitter for the host Panthers (5-1) as they blitzed their nonconference opponent. Cox allowed three walks as her only baserunners, and she added six strikeouts. LeRoy tallied eight runs in the third inning to end the contest prematurely. Callie Warlow homered and drove in four runs to pace the attack, which added a home run, three RBI and two runs scored from Natalie Loy. Other noteworthy offensive performances came from Karlee Eastham (two hits, two RBI, two runs), Molly Buckles (two hits, two RBI, two runs) and Lauren Bossingham (two hits, two RBI, two runs).
Lexington/Ridgeview 9, Blue Ridge 1. The visiting Knights (1-3) were dealt a nonconference setback after falling behind 4-0 through two innings. Lexi Young drove in Blue Ridge’s lone run. Young, Farrah Michaels, Alexis Wike and Ashlyn Voyles each clubbed one hit on the day.
Monticello 13, Prairie Central 10. Monticello fended off a late five-run rally by Prairie Central to win its third straight game in its Illini Prairie Conference opener. The top of the order was productive for the Sages (4-2). Hannah Uebinger paced Monticello at the plate, going 2 of 4 with a double and five RBI. The top of the order was also productive for the Sages, with Marrissa Miller homering, Addison Wallace doubling and both driving in a pair of runs. Lauren Hoselton, Jenna Woodrey and Kyrsten Atkins had two RBI apiece for the Hawks (1-5) in the loss.
Sullivan 5, Arcola 4. Sullivan scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and finished off its comeback victory by holding Arcola scoreless in the final two winnings for the Central Illinois Conference win. Annabella Brownlee and Addison Minor both went 2 of 3 with a double and two RBI for Sullivan (5-0), and Madaline Probus got the win after giving up four runs — just on earned — and striking out five in seven innings. Keira Hohlbauch went 1 of 4 with a double and two RBI to lead the Purple Riders (4-2).
Tuscola 11, Fisher 0. Ella Boyer displayed her power at the plate to guide the host Warriors (4-1) to a nonconference triumph versus the Bunnies (2-1). Boyer smacked two home runs, recorded six RBI and scored twice in support of Kerri Pierce, who threw a five-inning two-hitter that required just 39 pitches. Zoey Thomason, Emily Czerwonka, Makenna Fiscus and Addyson Ring each notched two hits for Tuscola, as well, and both Fiscus and Ring drove in two runs. Kallie Evans and Alexis Moore each logged one hit for Fisher.
Unity 15, Argenta-Oreana 0. The host Rockets (6-2) tallied 10 runs in the first inning and never looked back as they dispatched the Bombers (1-3) in four frames. Ruby Tarr doubled three times among four hits for Unity, scoring three runs and adding one RBI. Maddie Reed homered, drove in three runs and scored twice, Hailey Flesch went yard among three hits and produced two RBI and three runs, and both Gracie Renfrow and Taylor Henry knocked in two runs. This all backed the pitching of Ashlyn Miller, who allowed four hits and struck out six in four innings of work. Abigail Jackson and Michelle Hollon each swatted two hits for A-O.
Westville 13, Armstrong-Potomac 3. Westville already boasted an 11-run lead by the time Armstrong-Potomac scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning. The Tigers wrapped up their Vermilion Valley Conference win in the next half inning and extended their winning streak to four. Lani Gondzur drove in three runs for Westville (5-1), while Abby Sabalaskey, Desi Darnell and Rylee Jones finished with two RBI apiece. Sabalaskey also threw a 12-strikeout one-hitter for the win. Denley Heller took the loss for the Trojans (4-1) but did score one of their three runs.
In girls’ soccer
Monticello 2, Peoria Christian 2. Megan Allen found the back of the net twice for the host Sages (3-2-2), but they ultimately settled for a nonconference draw. Alli Nebelsick turned in a four-save performance for Monticello.