CHAMPAIGN — Who wins sectional titles will play itself out on Saturday at the Class 1A Centennial Sectional, but 12 area girls’ tennis players earned a spot at next week’s IHSA state tournament based on their play Friday.
Danville led the way, with the Vikings qualifying six players for state. Players need to finish in the top four in either singles or doubles play to advance to state, and by reaching the semifinals in singles action on Friday, Danville’s CiCi Brown and Reese Rundle did just that.
Rundle opened her sectional singles tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 win against St. Thomas More’s Kambyl Stipes before defeating Centennial’s Sandhya Subbiah 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
Brown beat Urbana’s Alisa Tangmunarunkit 6-1, 6-2 in Brown's only match on Friday to reach the singles semifinals.
The Vikings also have two of the four remaining doubles teams still vying for a sectional title. Anna Houpt and Lexi Ellis did not lose a game en route to 6-0, 6-0 wins against both Urbana’s Eisla Madigan and Matika Pounginjai and Champaign Central’s Abi Avrutin and Sarah Su.
Danville’s other doubles team of Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller also did not lose a game in defeating St. Joseph-Ogden’s McKennah Hamilton and Addison Ross and STM’s Amanda Hummel and Celie Leibach in matching 6-0, 6-0 victories.
Uni High’s Kruthi Ramanath is the top seed in singles and played like it Friday, defeating Watseka’s Baler Rigbsy 6-0, 6-0 and topping STM’s Natalia Andino-Guerra 6-0, 6-0 to clinch a state tournament berth. Ramanath will meet Brown in the semifinals on Saturday, with Rundle playing Schlarman’s Maya Jenny in the other semifinal match.
Jenny advanced to state after beating Luna Morales of Urbana 6-0, 6-0 and Ava Swartz of Watseka 6-3, 6-2.
The Danville pairing of Houpt and Ellis will meet a Mahomet-Seymour tandem of Savannah Amatyleon and Emily Young in the semifinals on Saturday.
Amatyleon and Young beat SJ-O’s Addison Seggebruch and Lily Rice 6-2, 6-4 and then won 6-3, 6-0 against Lexi Cliff and Syda Schlickman of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Towne and Hotsinpiller will play Champaign Central’s duo of Mariclare O’Gorman and Candace Wilund in the semifinals on Saturday.
O’Gorman and Wilund advanced to state by beating Centennial’s Nicole Vozovoy and Tammy Marinichev 6-0, 6-2 and then knocking off Urbana’s Halie Thompson and Lorelie Yau 6-0, 6-1.
ACS volleyball, boys’ soccer both win
VALPARAISO, IND. — Arthur Christian's volleyball and boys’ soccer teams were both in action at the ACSI Mid-America tournament on Friday.
The ACS volleyball team advanced to the semifinals after a 25-21, 17-25, 25-22 victory against Calumet Christian. Liana Kauffman led the way as she finished with 15 kills, nine digs and three blocks for the Conquering Riders.
ACS boys’ soccer also reached the tournament semifinals after a 2-0 victory over Westlake Christian. Josh Skowronski scored both goals for the Conquering Riders, with Jaden Mast picking up an assist. Caden Henry’s two saves in goal secured the clean sheet for ACS (15-10).