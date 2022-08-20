These are the prep highlights for Friday, Aug. 19. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
Danville girls’ tennis earns pair of wins
DANVILLE — The Danville girls’ tennis team swept a pair of matches against Belleville East and Belleville West on Friday.
The Vikings won all nine contested matches over Belleville West, with Lexi Ellis (6-0, 6-1), Anna Houpt (6-4, 6-2), Josie Hotsinpiller (6-3, 6-2), Ava Towne (6-1, 6-2), CiCi Brown (6-1, 6-0) and Brooklynn Behrens (6-1, 6-3) all prevailing in singles. The teams of Ellis/Houpt (6-2, 6-1), Towne/Hotsinpiller (6-2, 6-1) and Reese Rundle/Brown (6-0, 6-2) added doubles wins.
Meanwhile, in the 6-3 win over Belleville East, Houpt (6-2, 6-1), Towne (6-3, 6-1), Brown (6-4, 6-4) and Rundle (6-2, 6-0) won in singles. Hotsinpiller/Towne (6-2, 6-3) and Rundle/Brown (7-5, 6-1) added doubles wins.
Salt Fork prevails in golf dual match
HOOPESTON — Salt Fork held off Hoopeston Area, 207-213, to win a nine-hole golf match on Friday at Hubbard Trail Country Club. Amelia Birge and Brockton Wantland starred for the Storm after firing matching 49s. Wyatt Eisenmann took home medalist honors after producing a 43 for the Cornjerkers.