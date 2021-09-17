MORTON — Lexi Ellis and Brooklyn Behrens delivered wins in singles, the combinations of Josie Hotsinpiller-Ava Towne and Reese Rundle-CiCi Brown were victorious in doubles and the Danville girls’ tennis team collected a 4-2 road victory on Friday against Morton.
Ellis (7-6 (4), 7-5) and Behrens (6-1, 6-2) won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, while Hotsinpiller-Towne (6-2, 6-2) and Rundle-Brown (6-2, 6-2) did the same at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
Greer nets two to key Spartans’ victory
ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ soccer team extended its winning streak to three matches on Friday with a 4-3 home victory against Blue Ridge (2-6).
Jackson Greer scored twice for the Spartans (7-5-1), who also saw Aiden Cromwell and Brennan Haake get in on the scoring with six of the game’s seven tallies coming in the second half. Ty Meeker’s penalty-kick tally, plus goals from Hank Mitchell and Zach Lewis, accounted for Blue Ridge’s scoring.
Conquering Riders drop home match
ARTHUR — Cole Gabriels found the back of the net for the Arthur Christian School boys’ soccer team and Caden Henry made nine keeper saves, but Bloomington Cornerstone had enough firepower to come away with a 2-1 victory on Friday night against the host Conquering Riders (3-4).
Judah Christian splits tournament matches
MT. PULASKI — Judah Christian volleyball split its two tournament games on Friday at the Mt. Pulaski Fall Festival. The Tribe (8-4) beat Fulton 25-20, 25-23, but lost 25-14, 25-20 to Maroa-Forsyth.
In Friday’s two matches, Emma Schultz posted 12 digs, while Kaitlyn Januzik chipped in with eight blocks and five kills and Abi Tapuaiga put down eight kills and five digs. Klementine Davis also provided 13 assists and 10 digs.
Schroeder’s top-10 result leads Warriors
GRANT PARK — Jordan Schroeder fired an 87 to pace the Watseka boys’ golf team on on Friday at the 18-hole Grant Park Invitational.
Schroder’s score ranked ninth on the individual leaderboard as the Warriors placed third overall with a team score of 360, ranking behind first-place Beecher (324) and second-place Illinois Lutheran (358) in the 13-team event.
Raiders defeat Bearcats on links
ONARGA — Iroquois West's Damon Fowler fired a 39 at Shagbark Golf & Country Club to propel the Raiders to a 168-197 dual win over Milford. Owen Halpin's 47 served as the Bearcats' low score.