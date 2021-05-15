In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12, Villa Grove/Heritage 8. The visiting Blue Devils scored eight runs before Villa Grove/Heritage came to bat and led 11-0 going into the bottom of the third, but had to fend off a late rally by the Hawks to post the nonconference win in Broadlands. Tuff Elson hit a three-run home run and Rance Bryant went 4 for 5 with two RBI and two runs scored out of the leadoff spot for BHRA (5-3-1). Dawson Dodd (2 for 5, two RBI) and Trenton Spicer (1 for 2, two RBI) also contributed for the Blue Devils. Ryan Cheatham went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a solo home run to spark VG/H (6-6), while Noah Davison was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
➜ Champaign Central 7, Oakwood 3. The host Maroons rolled to a third straight win with a nonconference victory under the lights at Spalding Park. Central darted out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and kept the Comets at bay the rest of the way. Ben Dickerson threw 6 2/3 quality innings for the Maroons (14-5), allowing just one earned run and five hits while striking out four. He helped himself out at the plate, too, by going 3 for 4 with three RBI. Jake Munroe also scored three runs and went 1 for 2, while Carter Hall had an RBI triple for Central. Isaiah Ruch had a double among his two hits and drove in the lone run for the Comets (8-6).
➜ Iroquois West 4, Cissna Park 2. The visiting Raiders took advantage of a Cissna Park error and a passed ball to register an eight-inning Sangamon Valley Conference road win. With the game tied at 2 in the top of the eighth, Auston Miller, who singled to lead off the inning, scored on an error to give IW (5-2) a 3-2 lead. Lucas Frank scored the other run in the eighth off a passed ball before Miller closed the door on a potential comeback by Cissna Park (6-6) in earning the save. Jack McMillan (2 for 5, RBI) and Damon Fowler (2 for 3) had multi-hit games for the Raiders. Ian Rogers (2 for 4) led Cissna Park.
➜ Milford 17, Hoopeston Area 4. The host Bearcats jumped on the Cornjerkers early, taking a 12-0 lead after two innings and not letting up en route to a five-inning Vermilion Valley Conference win. Milford (8-3-1) received a standout performance from leadoff hitter Sawyer Laffoon, who went 3 for 3 with five RBI and two stolen bases. Adin Portwood (2 for 3, two RBI) and Nicholas Warren (1 for 3, two RBI) also had timely hits for the Bearcats in their fourth straight win. Gavin Montez went 2 for 2 with an RBI to pace Hoopeston Area (2-6).
➜ Okaw Valley 7, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 5. The visiting Knights led 4-1 early before Okaw Valley slowly started chipping away at its deficit before the Timberwolves prevailed in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Nik Miller went 3 for 3 with two RBI to lead ALAH (8-6), which had a two-game win streak end. Wyatt Hilligoss (3 for 5, two runs scored) and Clay Seal (2 for 3) had multi-hit games, while Brayden Fay and Aaron Seegmiller each drove in a run.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 10, Danville 0. Harden Knapp managed the only hit, a fourth-inning single, for the visiting Vikings (1-10) in a five-inning Big 12 defeat.
➜ Tuscola 9-2, Meridian 1-4. Colton Musgrave and Haven Hatfield each hit home runs for the visiting Warriors in a first game win, but Tuscola couldn’t get its bats on track and split a Central Illinois Conference doubleheader. Musgrave (3 for 4, three RBI), Hatfield (1 for 3, two RBI) and Ben Tiezzi (2 for 4, two RBI) all delivered at the plate in the first game that also saw Tiezzi throw a complete game three-hitter. Musgrave cut Tuscola’s deficit to 3-2 in the third inning of the second game with a two-run double, but the Warriors couldn’t push across any more runs.
➜ Unity 10, Westville 0. Unity’s superb start to the season continued, with the host Rockets riding a strong performance from the top of their lineup and strong pitching to claim the nonconference home win in five innings. Tyler Hensch went 3 for 3 with two RBI and a double, Blake Kimball went 2 for 3 with two RBI and a home run and Dillon Rutledge went 2 for 3 with two RBI and a home run. Kimball and Hensch contributed on the basepaths with two stolen bases apiece, while Brock Suding (2 for 3) and Damian Knoll (1 for 3, RBI) also chipped in for Unity (7-1) in its fifth straight win. Hensch delivered on the mound, too, throwing four shutout innings, giving up three hits and striking out five. Bryce Burnett, Kamden Maddox and Luke Johnson each singled for Westville (5-3).
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 5, Clinton 1. Clinton led 1-0 after the first inning, but couldn’t muster any more offense in an eventual CIC road loss. Caiden Rich hit a triple and Dominick Thayer had an RBI double for the Maroons (2-5).
In softball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 11, Okaw Valley 0. Dominant pitching and hitting from Makenzie Brown propelled the visiting Knights to a five-inning Lincoln Prairie Conference win. ALAH (11-3) extended its win streak to seven games following Brown's one-hit shutout as the Tulsa signee recorded 13 strikeouts. Kailee Otto had the big hit for the Knights with a grand slam during a nine-run fourth inning. Brown was perfect at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two home runs and three RBI. Cheyenne Chupp (2 for 3, two runs scored) also had a multi-hit game for ALAH, with Kendall Burdick contributing a pinch-hit RBI single.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 17, Iroquois West 2. The host Blue Devils rattled off 18 hits to cruise to a four-inning nonconference win. Aniston Myers had three hits, including two triples, and drove in three runs to lead BHRA (6-5). Alyvia Jackson went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBI and Hannah Howe also had three RBI for the Blue Devils. Mallori Fairley drove in a run for IW (2-10).
➜ Blue Ridge 4, Fisher 1. The visiting Knights fell behind 1-0 after the first inning, but Sydnee Evans settled down after that in throwing a complete game and keeping the Bunnies off the scoreboard the rest of the way in a nonconference win. Evans only yieleded four hits and struck out three to lead Blue Ridge (7-3), while she added two hits at the plate. Avery Place hit a two-run home run for Blue Ridge, while Ashlyn Voyles, Jasmine Bennett and Cassie Zimmerman all added two hits. Kylan Arndt drove in the lone run for Fisher (4-7) on a sacrifice fly, while Kallie Evans stole a base and scored Fisher’s only run.
➜ Casey-Westfield 16, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5. The Buffaloes’ offense woke up too late in a six-inning nonconference home loss. G-RF scored all five of its runs in the top of the fifth, but trailed 10-0 entering that frame. Trinity Collins doubled and drove in two runs for G-RF (3-4), while Ashlyn Spesard also contributed an RBI and Claire Renaker doubled.
➜ Centennial 8, Peoria Notre Dame 6. The Chargers used a five-run fifth inning and a solid offensive showing to overcome four errors and earn a Big 12 road win. Centennial (6-5) relied on a two-run double from Jadyn Mattfolk and a run-scoring single from Meagan Wyss in the pivotal fifth inning to increase its lead to 7-2. Leah Luchinski (3 for 4, RBI) and Nini Liong (2 for 4) each finished with multi-hit games near the top of Centennial’s lineup, while Liong scattered nine hits and struck out nine in throwing a complete game.
➜ Danville 12, Peoria Richwoods 4. Danville scored seven runs in the top of the sixth to break open a close game, snap a two-game losing skid and produce a Big 12 road win. Karli Johnson went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI out of the leadoff spot for the Vikings (4-7), while Eve Jessup (2 for 5, three RBI) and Emmalee Trover (1 for 4, two RBI) drove in runs at key junctures. Allie Thurston also contributed two hits, two runs scored and four stolen bases.
➜ Tuscola 2, Meridian 0. All Kaitlyn Reifsteck needed was a first-inning RBI double from Ella Boyer and Tuscola was on its way to another win. Reifsteck tossed a two-hit shutout and struck out seven as the host Warriors (13-0) remained unbeaten with a Central Illinois Conference home victory. Besides Boyer’s early offensive contribution, leadoff hitter Kendyl Ring provided a spark for Tuscola by going 3 for 3 with an RBI triple and three stolen bases.
➜ Villa Grove 9, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8. A back-and-forth nonconference game went the way of the visiting Blue Devils thanks to some late-game heroics from Emma Bratten-Noice. Bratten-Noice delivered an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning to break an 8-8 tie before Kyleigh Block shut the door on the Panthers with two innings of shutout relief. Vanessa Wright had the big hit for Villa Grove (6-9) in its second straight win with a three-run inside-the-park home run. Wright finished 2 for 3 with four RBI, while teammate Maci Clodfelder went 3 for 4 with three RBI. Alexandria Brown (2 for 4, RBI), Alison Pangburn (3 for 5, three runs scored, two stolen bases) and Block (2 for 5) also contributed for Villa Grove. Baylee Cosgrove and Maddy Foellner each doubled for PBL (3-3), with Foellner going 2 for 4 with three RBI and Cosgrove finishing 3 for 5 with an RBI. Mallorie Ecker (2 for 3, RBI), Averi Garrett (2 for 4) and Lorena Arnett (3 for 5) also contributed for the Panthers, who rallied from an 8-3 deficit.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 14-10, Clinton 5-0. Heidi Humble, Chloe Griffin and Brooke Reeves each had two hits for the visiting Maroons in the first game before Clinton (1-8) couldn’t break through in the second CIC game.
➜ Westville 16, Heritage 0. Abby Sabalaskey kept another opposing team off the bases, with the Westville freshman throwing a three-inning perfect game during a nonconference home win for the Tigers (8-5). Sabalaskey struck out all nine batters she faced against the Hawks (0-9), with Aubrie Jenkins (two doubles, four RBI) leading the offensive charge for Westville.
➜ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 11, Arcola 4. The Purple Riders saw their seven-game win streak end with a nonconference road loss. Ariana Warren went 2 for 4 with two RBI to pace Arcola (8-3), which only trailed 5-3 after three innings before the Hatchets scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 9-3 lead.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Champaign Central 2, Warrensburg-Latham 0. The Maroons relied on strong defense to post their sixth straught shutout in a nonconference road win. Meg Rossow made five saves for Central (6-2-1), while Lainey Somers and Bella Ortiz each scored a goal. Claudia Larrison and Cricket Wagner each tallied one assist.
In track and field
➜ At Urbana. Cabott Craft of St. Thomas More, Emilio Kabakele of Urbana and Jaylen Davis of Centennial each won two events during the Twin City boys’ meet, highlighting a meet that also featured Champaign Central and Uni High. Craft sprinted his way to first-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (11.47 seconds) and 200-meter dash (23.20) for the Sabers. Kabakele swept the shot put (44 feet, 1/4 inches) and the discus (112-6 1/4) for the Tigers. Davis won the 110 hurdles (20.24) and the 300 hurdles (48.03) for the Chargers. Centennial’s Mello Law won the high jump (5-11) and teammate Daniel Lacy took first in the long jump (20-10 3/4), while Alex Geissler in the 800 (2:06.69) and Aaron Hendron in the 1,600 (4:46.70) also won individual events for the Chargers. Centennial added first-place finishes in the 800 relay (1:41.00) and the 1,600 relay (3;41.90). Urbana’s Jeremiah Hamilton in the 400 (50.34) and Sam Lambert in the 3,200 (9:51.37) finished first in their respective events, with the Tigers winning the 400 relay. Tashawn Butler claimed the lone individual win for Champaign Central by placing first in the triple jump (41-8) and the Maroons’ 3,200 relay also won their race.
➜ At Sullivan. Both the Sullivan boys’ and girls’ teams won a quadrangular meet it hosted that also included Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Okaw Valley and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg. In the boys’ meet, Sullivan’s Kahlil Walker won both the high jump (5 feet, 5 inches) and the 110-meter hurdles (19.34 seconds). Layton Hall in the 1,600 (4:30.50) and Logan Beckmier in the 3,200 (10:22.18) helped runner-up ALAH sweep the distance races. In the girls’ meet, Sullivan’s Cassidy Short won the triple jump (33-3 1/4) and the long jump (16-0 1/2). Alexa Miller swept the 100 (13.12) and the 200 (27.86) for ALAH.