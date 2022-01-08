In boys’ basketball
➜ Arcola 53, Decatur Lutheran 52. Arcola faced a 41-37 deficit to start the fourth quarter. No problem. The Purple Riders outscored the Lions 16-11 in the decisive fourth quarter to earn a second straight Lincoln Prairie Conference win at Nancy Stiff Gymnasium. Arcola (6-7) only had five players score, but it was a mostly balanced effort as Aldo Garcia scored a team-high 13 points. Tanner Thomas (12 points), Beau Edwards (11 points) and Alex Kuhns (11 points) weren’t far behind.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 66, Argenta-Oreana 25. Cerro Gordo/Bement responded to its first loss in nearly a month with a resounding LPC home win. Connor Brown scored a game-high 19 points for the Broncos (13-2) against the Bombers (2-7). Teammates Tyson Moore (12 points), Jarret Lents (10 points) and Colin Warren (eight points) also had timely buckets for CG/B.
➜ Cissna Park 64, Armstrong-Potomac 51. Gavin Savoree was effective at the free throw line and beyond the three-point arc in helping the host Timberwolves to a double-digit Vermilion Valley Conference win. Savoree tossed in a game-high 22 points and went 12 of 14 on his free throws. Malaki Verkler also contributed significant scoring for Cissna Park (7-10) with 20 points, while teammate Gavin Spitz added 12 points. Armstrong-Potomac, which only trailed 23-21 at halftime and 40-35 to start the fourth quarter, received 17 points apiece from Brody Howard and Seth Johnson.
➜ Fisher 49, Ridgeview 19. The much-anticipated first win of the season transpired for the Bunnies with their convincing Heart of Illinois Conference home win. Kobe Bishop produced a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds to spark Fisher (1-11) in the triumph. Blake Terven contributed 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Dalton Smith was also steady for the Bunnies with nine points and eight rebounds.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 59, Salt Fork 43. Cale Steinbaugh nearly outscored Salt Fork by himself, giving Georgetown-Ridge Farm an impressive VVC home win. Steinbaugh dropped in a game-high 35 points and made all 13 of his free throw attempts for the Buffaloes (7-11), who outscored the Storm 22-5 in the second quarter to break a 14-14 tie and take a 36-19 lead into halftime. Kaden Mingee complemented Steinbaugh’s efforts by making four three-pointers and winding up with 17 points. Camden Smoot scored a team-high 19 points for Salt Fork and Blake Norton contributed 12 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Storm lost its second straight game.
➜ Iroquois West 53, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 50. Iroquois West staved off a furious second-half comeback by BHRA and held on for an overtime win between two of the VVC’s top teams. Cannon Leonard scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down 18 rebounds for the Raiders (12-2) during their fourth straight win. Peyton Rhodes joined him in double figures with 13 points, helping IW build a 40-23 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Blue Devils (12-6) had their six-game win streak snapped despite outscoring the Raiders 22-5 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Hayden Rice scored a team-high 15 points for BHRA, with Brett Meidel adding 14 points.
➜ Kankakee Trinity 54, Arthur Christian School 50. James Lee bucketed 12 points for the Conquering Riders (5-11), who suffered a close setback on the road. Jaden Mast and Brock Helmuth each contributed nine points in the defeat.
➜ Lincoln 47, Mahomet-Seymour 33. Mahomet-Seymour came back after a sluggish opening quarter to tie the Apollo Conference game at 15 at halftime, but the visiting Railsplitters used a strong third quarter to take control and leave Mahomet with a win. Wyatt Bohm scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-8), who were outscored 16-6 in the third quarter. Blake Wolters and Dayton Eisenmann each added six points.
➜ Monticello 75, Chillicothe IVC 56. Monticello rolled to a season-high point total in its Illini Prairie Conference opener, rebounding nicely from its first loss three days earlier. Dylan Ginalick led a balanced effort from the Sages (15-1) in their home win at the Sievers Center, connecting on 7 of 9 shots from the field, including both his three-point attempts, to score a team-high 17 points. Ginalick also contributed seven rebounds and six assists. Tanner Buehnerkemper (16 points, six assists), Ben Cresap (15 points, four assists) and Joey Sprinkle (12 points) joined Ginalick in double figures against the Grey Ghosts.
➜ Normal Community 58, Danville 31. The visiting Vikings couldn’t keep up with the state-ranked Ironmen as Danville sustained its third consecutive loss with a Big 12 Conference defeat. O’Shawn Jones-Winslow led Danville (6-5) with 12 points.
➜ Normal West 47, Champaign Central 42. The visiting Maroons kept their deficit within single digits, but couldn’t pull ahead and lost a Big 12 road game for their second straight setback. Chris Bush scored a team-high 11 points for Central (2-7).
➜ Oakwood 62, Chrisman 25. The host Comets built a sizable lead early and didn’t meet much resistance in the second half of a VVC win, Oakwood’s fourth consecutive victory. Dalton Hobick scored a game-high 19 points for Oakwood (15-4), which led the Cardinals 35-11 at halftime. Tanner Pichon added 15 points, with Josh Young chipping in eight points. Marion Cronkite paced the Cardinals (2-12) with six points.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Rantoul 47. PBL had three players finish in double figures, helping the visiting Panthers rally for a win in the IPC opener for both teams. Rantoul led 27-20 at halftime and 38-37 to open the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold on. Keegan Busboom scored a game-high 15 points for PBL (7-5), with Mason Bruns (12 points) and Brandon Knight (10 points) aiding in the win. Marcus Lee and Conner Smith both scored 11 points to lead Rantoul (0-12), while Jacksen Adkins pitched in with 10 points.
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 64, Urbana 42. Playing for the first time in more than two weeks, the host Tigers fell behind 34-16 at halftime and couldn’t keep up with the Irish during the second half en route to a Big 12 loss at Oscar Adams Gymnasium. Jimmy Nixon scored a game-high 18 points for Urbana (1-8), with Malcolm Morris and Chris Rosemond each finishing with nine points.
➜ Shelbyville 46, Sullivan 24. Sullivan fell behind by double digits early and couldn’t get its offense on track in a road Central Illinois Conference defeat. Nine different players scored for Sullivan (0-13), with Camden Watkins, Kahlil Walker and Jayden Troxell each netting four points.
➜ Tuscola 58, Clinton 47. Jalen Quinn compiled a double-double to carry the visiting Warriors to a win in their CIC opener. Quinn produced a game-high 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds as Tuscola (12-3) avoided a two-game losing skid, but struggled at the free throw line by only making 8 of 18 attempts. Jordan Quinn (12 points) and Haven Hatfield (10 points) also made important contributions for the Warriors. Colton Walker scored a team-high 19 points for Clinton (5-12), with Brooks Cluver (11 points) and Mason Walker (10 points) chipping in.
➜ Uni High 74, Villa Grove 57. Ethan Mok-Chih continued his dazzling scoring display this week by pouring in a game-high 37 points as the Illineks (6-6) ended a two-game losing skid with a road nonconference win. Mok-Chih scored 30 points in a Tuesday night loss against Judah Christian. Ian Evensen had 19 points, six rebounds and five rebounds, while Teo Chemla (eight points) and Aakash Vasireddy (seven points, 10 rebounds) also played a role in helping Uni High steadily increase its lead in the fourth quarter. Layne Rund scored a team-high 19 points for Villa Grove (6-6) and Brady Clodfelder registered 10 points.
➜ Unity 41, Olympia 34. Points were at a premium in the IPC opener for the host Rockets at the Rocket Center in Tolono. But Unity (11-2) was able to secure another win on the back of a game-high 25 points from Blake Kimball. Kimball sank a game-high four three-pointers. Henry Thomas added six points for Unity, which relied on strong defense to take a 17-6 lead into halftime.
➜ Watseka 55, Schlarman 46. The Warriors kept their composure to collect a road VVC win at Shebby Gymnasium. Hunter Meyer scored a team-high 18 points for Watseka (7-8) in its second straight win. Jordan Schroeder contributed 14 points and Jobey Grant supplied 11 points for the Warriors, who took a slim 26-24 lead into halftime. Schlarman (2-11) relied on a game-high 21 points from Jason Craig and 12 points from Caleb Kelly to keep it close.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arthur Christian School 58, Kankakee Trinity 30. The visiting Conquering Riders outscored their hosts 34-8 in the second and third quarters combined. Keisha Miller scored a game-high 15 points and made five steals while grabbing five rebounds to lead ACS. Addie Erwin contributed 14 points and five steals, while Liana Kauffman stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists.