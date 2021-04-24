In football
➜ Arcola 26, Villa Grove/Heritage 21. The visiting Purple Riders (4-1) crafted leads of 14-0 and 26-7 versus the Blue Devils (3-3) before the home squad nearly came back in a Lincoln Prairie Conference thriller. Arcola’s Beau Edwards recorded five interceptions on defense to repeatedly stall the opposition. The team was led offensively by Jed Jones’ 88 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Beau Jones completed 13 of 22 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown, with Edwards his favorite target (seven receptions, 118 yards, one TD). VG/H quarterback Blake Smith threw a touchdown pass, rushed for a score and caught a touchdown toss from Liam Barr. Smith put up 137 yards passing to go with Barr’s 113 yards passing, and Carson Howard made eight catches for 158 yards.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 42, Argenta-Oreana 6. Billy Fifer rushed for a touchdown less than 2 minutes into this LPC game, sparking the Knights (4-2) past the Bombers (2-4). Fifer later in the night entered ALAH’s all-time top five for rushing yards gained, adding touchdown runs of 1 yard and 6 yards. Finn Davison posted scoring runs of 54 and 9 yards for the Knights, who also benefited from a Brayden Fay 28-yard fumble recovery return touchdown. A-O’s touchdown came on a 6-yard run by Brock Lyerly.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 41, Salt Fork 0. The host Blue Devils (5-1) shut out the Storm (3-2) to secure a Vermilion Valley Conference championship with a perfect 4-0 mark in league action. The teams played a scoreless first quarter before BHRA produced 20 points ahead of halftime and continued scoring after the break. Dawson Dodd rushed for a 47-yard touchdown and tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Mason Hackman. Other Blue Devils touchdowns came from Eric Watson (11-yard run), Michael Hackman (85-yard run), Brody Sexton (12-yard run) and Weston Strawser (38-yard run).
➜ Central A&M 49, Clinton 0. The host Maroons (2-4) couldn’t find the end zone in a Central Illinois Conference defeat.
➜ Clifton Central 42, Watseka 35. The visiting Warriors (4-2) led their state-ranked enemy 14-12 at halftime, but this Sangamon Valley Conference game had plenty of fireworks remaining after intermission. Watseka made a furious comeback — scoring twice in less than a minute of game time to erase a 35-21 deficit — before Clifton Central scored the decisive touchdown with 8 seconds remaining. Drew Wittenborn completed 16 of 31 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns, one of those a toss to Brayden Haines with 41 seconds left that led to the game being tied at 35. Hayden paced the Warriors in receiving with 10 catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Conner Curry added 159 yards and two touchdowns rushing for Watseka.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 76, Milford/Cissna Park 58. The visiting Bearcats (4-1) fell behind 46-30 in the second quarter and couldn't recover during a meeting of unbeaten 8-Man Association teams. M/CP quarterback Trey Totheroh threw for 145 yards and three touchdowns — with Todd Paine catching four passes for 80 yards and two scores — and Sam Kaeb added 114 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 56, Taylorville 0. The host Bulldogs (3-3) pulled ahead 35-0 before halftime and cruised to an Apollo Conference triumph.
➜ Oakwood 60, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 54. In a VVC shootout, the host Comets (4-2) produced just a bit more offense than the Cornjerkers (0-4) to secure the win. Oakwood went ahead 30-8 in the first quarter, but HA/AP whittled away at its deficit before eventually taking the lead with less than 2 minutes to play. A Gaven Clouse 6-yard touchdown run with 48 seconds left provided the decisive blow. Clouse finished with 236 yards and five scores on the ground to go with Brevin Wells' 184 yards and three touchdowns passing. Josh Young caught two of those scoring receptions.
➜ Prairie Central 55, Bloomington Central Catholic 13. The host Hawks (4-1) outgained their Illini Prairie Conference opponent 388-63 in ground yardage en route to a fourth consecutive win overall. Austin Swiech carried the ball just four times but accumulated 114 yards and two touchdowns in the process. Teammates Kaden King and Connor Casner each added two rushing touchdowns, and both Cooper Palmore and Owen Rafferty found the end zone once on the ground.
➜ Tuscola 56, Shelbyville 19. Grant Hardwick rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns, including a 73-yard dash that capped a 28-0 run by the host Warriors (4-2), who blitzed their CIC opponent to end their campaign on a three-game win streak. Peyton Armstrong ran for 181 yards and a pair of touchdowns, also connecting with Patrick Pierce and Nathan Koester on scoring throws for Tuscola. James Boyd also recorded a touchdown and set up another with a defensive interception, while the Warriors’ Caden Baer began the game with a kickoff return that exceeded 60 yards.
➜ Unity 42, Rantoul 0. The visiting Rockets (5-0) capped an unbeaten season by shutting out the Eagles (0-3) in IPC action.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 41, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 27. Visiting Sullivan (0-6) was unable to find its first win of the season during this CIC affair.
In volleyball
➜ Arthur Christian School 2, Normal Calvary 0. Ava Yoder posted 12 kills, four digs and four blocks for the host Conquering Riders (21-6), who won their fourth consecutive match with a 25-10, 25-15 East Central Illinois Conference decision. Chloe Mast added 10 assists for ACS.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Martinsville 0. Jaclyn Pearl finished nine kills as the host Knights (11-4) ended their season on a four-match win streak, taking this nonconference affair 25-19, 25-18. Gracie Shaffer contributed 15 assists, 13 digs and three aces for Blue Ridge.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Teutopolis 0. Payton Vallee capped her prep volleyball career with a 10-kill, five-dig effort as the host Spartans (17-3) ended their season with a 25-21, 25-14 non-league victory. SJ-O, which wraps up on a five-match win streak, also received six kills from Kennedi Burnett and five kills from Ashley Eldridge.
In baseball
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 26, Fisher 5. The visiting Falcons (1-0) tied their program record for most runs in a game, roaring past the Bunnies (0-1) in Heart of Illinois Conference action. Eight different GCMS players drove in at least two runs, and four knocked in three runs apiece: Nathan Kallal, Braden Roesch, Ethan Garard and Kellen Fanson. Roesch also scored four runs, and Mason Kutemeier doubled three times. For Fisher, Jake Cochran collected two hits and an RBI to go with Landen Stalter’s three runs scored.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Teutopolis 7. The visiting Spartans (7-0) produced three runs in the top of the eighth inning to stave off their nonconference foe. Leadoff hitter Hayden Brazelton excelled for SJ-O, going 5 for 5 with a triple, a double, three RBI and three runs scored. Crayton Burnett added three hits and two RBI, and Keaton Nolan also drove in two runs.
In softball
➜ Dwight 18-6, LeRoy 9-5. The visiting Panthers (0-3) suffered a pair of five-inning, nonconference defeats. In the opener, Dwight tallied nine first-inning runs and six third-inning runs to pull away. Leading LeRoy offensively were Molly Buckles (home run, three RBI), Karlee Eastham (two hits, two RBI) and Tiffany Bargmann (three hits, two runs scored). The Panthers were downed in the nightcap when Dwight scored four times in the bottom of the fifth inning to walk off. Bargmann, Danielle Bogle and Callie Warlow each knocked in a run for LeRoy in the second loss.
➜ Fisher 8, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6. Kylan Arndt knocked a two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh to break a 6-all tie and propel the visiting Bunnies (1-0) to a Heart of Illinois Conference win over the Falcons (0-1). Arndt finished with three hits for Fisher, which received two RBI apiece from Leah McCoy, Alexis Moore and Kailey May on top of Kallie Evans‘ four hits and three runs scored. GCMS, which jumped out to a 5-0 lead through two innings, was led offensively by Kalynn Little‘s two RBI, Lindsey Heinz‘s three hits and Ashley Hyatt‘s two hits and two runs scored.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Charleston 2, Urbana 0. The visiting Tigers (0-1) outshot their nonconference opponent 11-8 but put just four of those attempts on goal and couldn’t find the back of the net. Celia Barkley collected two of those shots on goal, and Alyssa Pankau stopped three shots in net.