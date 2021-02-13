In boys’ basketball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 89, Schlarman 51. The host Blue Devils used a strong second half to pull away from the Hilltoppers and claim a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Elijah Tidwell sank six three-pointers and finished with a game-high 28 points for BHRA (4-2), which only led 38-33 at halftime. Brett Miedel added 23 points and Michael Hackman finished with 13 points. Jamal Taylor scored a team-high 25 points for Schlarman (1-2), with Josh Wright (11 points) and Jason Craig (10 points) also reaching double figures.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 81, Prairie Central 63. Trey Bazzell scored a game-high 37 points, but the Hawks (2-1) suffered an Illini Prairie Conference loss.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 82, Blue Ridge 19. The host Broncos kept up their strong start with a win in Bement thanks to 22 points from Jessee Quick, 15 points from Connor Brown and 12 points from Jarrett Lents. JD Benson added nine points for CG/B (4-1), which led 56-7 at halftime. Anthony Thompson paced Blue Ridge (0-4) with seven points.
➜ Champaign Central 41, Bloomington 38. Facing a 34-21 deficit midway through the third quarter, the host Maroons unleashed a 17-0 run and held on for a come-from-behind Big 12 win. Dwayne Hubbard scored seven points and sparked the rally by Central (2-1). Isaiah Roosevelt had a team-high 10 points and Diego Sanchez contributed eight points for the Maroons.
➜ Clifton Central 61, Cissna Park 60. The host Timberwolves could not close out a Sangamon Valley Conference win, falling in overtime. Ian Rogers scored a team-high 26 points for Cissna Park (1-5) and Malaki Verkler finished with 14 points.
➜ Eureka 71, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 27. The Falcons are still searching for their first win after a Heart of Illinois Conference home loss. Seth Barnes scored a game-high 13 points and Alex Minion added eight points for GCMS (0-4).
➜ Iroquois West 66, Dwight 39. Ryan Tilstra scored a team-high 22 points on the strength of four three-pointers in the first quarter and the host Raiders won their third straight game with an SVC victory. Jack McMillan (12 points) and Clayton Leonard (10 points) also contributed for IW (3-1).
➜ Judah Christian 36, Greenview 34. Visiting Judah Christian overcame a 24-20 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to earn a win, its first of the season. Cade Hettmansberger scored a game-high 10 points for the Tribe (1-1), while Evan Payan added nine points.
➜ Lexington 84, Fisher 69. Carson Brozenec poured in 31 points and surpassed 1,000 career points on the night, but the visiting Bunnies couldn’t produce a win in HOIC action. Jake Cochran finished with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds for Fisher (1-3).
➜ Monticello 53, Chillicothe IVC 51. Dylan Ginalick hardly missed a shot, and Monticello needed every basket in its close IPC road win against the Grey Ghosts. Ginalick scored a team-high 18 points, making 5 of 7 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 from three-point range, to spark the Sages. Jake Edmondson (14 points) and Ben Cresap (10 points, six rebounds) joined Ginalick in double figures for Monticello (3-0).
➜ Oakwood 56, Milford 50. Oakwood is still perfect on the season and ended host Milford’s five-game win streak with this VVC triumph. Dalton Hobick made four three-pointers and scored a team-high 20 points for the Comets (3-0), with Josh Young (13 points), Isaiah Ruch (12 points) and Brevin Wells (nine points) all playing key roles. Trey Totheroh scored a team-high 16 points for the Bearcats (5-2), with Luke McCabe (14 points) and Trace Fleming (13 points) also hitting double figures.
➜ Peoria Manual 73, Urbana 57. Urbana is still vying for its first win of the season after falling in their home opener at Oscar Adams Gym against the Rams in Big 12 action. Jermale Young scored a game-high 26 points for the Tigers (0-2), with Jermontre Young adding 14 points and Donovan Gulley chipping in nine points.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 66, Danville 53. The visiting Vikings suffered their first loss of the season in Big 12 play. Nate Hoskins scored a team-high 22 points — and topped 1,000 career points in the process — but it wasn’t enough for Danville (1-1).
➜ Pontiac 74, Unity 64. Blake Kimball, Brady Porter and Damian Knoll combined to make 11 three-pointers for Unity, but it wasn’t enough as the host Rockets remained winless on the season after an IPC loss. Kimball scored a game-high 21 points and made four three-pointers for the Rockets (0-4), while Porter made five three-pointers and had 20 points. Knoll drained two three-pointers and added 10 points.
➜ Salt Fork 55, Hoopeston Area 46. Only leading 25-24 at halftime, the host Storm pulled away for a VVC win. The duo of Garrett Taylor (game-high 18 points) and Brady Tevebaugh (16 points) carried Salt Fork (2-0) offensively, with Camden Smoot (nine points) and Colden Earles (eight points) chipping in. Chris Catron scored a team-high 17 points for the Cornjerkers (0-3), with Nick Hofer (15 points) and Ben Brown (10 points) also hitting double figures.
➜ Villa Grove/Heritage 75, Tri-County 50. The tandem of Logan Nohren and Jake Eversole lifted the host Hawks to its first win of the season. Nohren produced a double-double with a game-high 26 points and 14 rebounds for VG/H (1-2) in the LPC tilt, while Eversole finished with 18 points. Cole McClain paced Tri-County (0-3) with 15 points.
➜ Westville 51, Chrisman 33. The host Tigers enjoyed a double-digit halftime lead and earned their second straight win in VVC action. Kamden Maddox scored a team-high 15 points for Westville (2-1) to pace a balanced offense, with Bryce Burnett (10 points), Landen Haurez (eight points) and Cole Maxwell (seven points) all producing. Nic Eddy had a team-high 12 points for Chrisman (1-3).
In girls’ basketball
➜ Bloomington 61, Champaign Central 30. The visiting Maroons trailed 16-2 at the end of the first quarter and couldn't catch up in a Big 12 loss. Nevaeh Essien led Central (0-4) with 12 points.