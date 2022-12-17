Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In boys’ basketball
Watseka Holiday Tournament
➜ Cissna Park 64, Tri-Point 32. The Timberwolves picked up their first win of the season and moved to 1-1 in tournament play. Gavin Spitz threw down 22 points for Cissna Park (1-9), which added 11 points apiece from Chase Petry and Aiden Richards. The Timberwolves will face Westville on Saturday.
➜ Hoopeston Area 67, St. Anne 48. Kendrick Sigerill shot 8 of 11 from the field on his way to 21 points for the Cornjerkers (5-6), who improved to 1-1 in tournament play. Anthony Zamora authored a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double for Hoopeston Area, also chipping in three assists and two steals. Owen Root added 17 points and three assists, as Hoopeston Area earned a Saturday date with Chicago Horizon/Southwest.
➜ Watseka 45, Illinois Lutheran 44. Hagen Hoy netted eight of her team-best 17 points in the fourth quarter to help the host Warriors (6-5) improve to 2-0 in tournament play. Hoy sank five three-pointers for the evening. Dane Martin added eight points while Tucker Milk and Myles Lynch each provided six points for the Warriors, who will face Milford on Saturday.
➜ Westville 60, Donovan 38. A 23-9 lead after one quarter served as an ideal jumping-off point for the Tigers (5-3) as they improved to 2-0 in the tournament. Landen Haurez shot 8 of 11 from the free-throw line and bucketed 26 points for Westville, which saw Kamden Maddox swish four three-pointers and score 19 points. The Tigers will face Cissna Park on Saturday.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 80, Meridian 54. Jayce Parsons shot 9 of 13 from the field and 11 of 15 from the free-throw line, racking up 29 points to push the host Knights (5-5) to a nonconference win. Parsons also hauled in 10 rebounds and added three assists and three steals. ALAH further benefited from Connor Nettles' 17 points, Wyatt Hilligoss' 12 points and eight rebounds and Will Hilligoss' seven points and six steals.
➜ Arthur Christian 51, Heritage 45. James Lee’s 13-point, 10-rebound double-double guided the host Conquering Riders (6-5) to their third consecutive victory, this one over the Hawks (2-7) in a non-league showcase. Heritage was led by 14 points from Rylan White and 12 points from Drew Williams.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 63, Schlarman 46. Five players combined for all of the points produced by the visiting Blue Devils (7-1), but that was more than enough to garner a Vermilion Valley Conference victory over the Hilltoppers (3-7). Isaiah Tidwell led that quintet with 16 points, followed closely by Ayden Ingram (13 points), Micah Stanford (12 points), Brett Meidel (11 points) and Hayden Rice (11 points, three three-pointers). Three Schlarman athletes accounted for nearly all of their team’s scoring as well: Keison Peoples (16 points), CL Dye (15 points) and Jerrius Atkinson (13 points).
➜ Blue Ridge 53, Decatur Christian 14. A 19-2 lead through eight minutes of play provided more than enough cushion for the host Knights (5-6), who inched closer to the .500 mark for the season with a nonconference win. Zach Lewis’ 13 points paced Blue Ridge’s offense, which featured at least one point apiece from 11 different players. Dylan Coffey (seven points), Wesley Clark (six points) and Corbin Colbert (six points) were next on the list.
➜ Danville 41, Peoria Notre Dame 38. Jonathan Ireland erupted for 13 points in the fourth quarter alone, propelling the visiting Vikings (4-5) to a comeback Big 12 Conference victory. Danville trailed 32-24 entering the final period before Ireland played hero on his way to 21 total points. Diddy Robinson and Bryson Hinton-Perez each added five points.
➜ La Salette 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39. After bucketing three points in the first quarter, the visiting Lions (5-8) swished five three-pointers in the second quarter and eventually held off the Buffaloes (2-5) in a nonconference event. Eamon Martin finished with three triples and 13 points from La Salette, which collected 15 points from Charles Prather and eight points from William Fitzpatrick. G-RF’s offense was led by A’Jhon Watson (11 points), Jase Latoz (10 points) and Aaron Maquet (nine points).
➜ Neoga 42, Arcola 31. Braden Phillips banked 15 points for the host Purple Riders (3-5), but their win streak ended at two games after this nonconference setback. Aldo Garcia’s nine points and Gerardo Alanis’ five points also aided Arcola, which trailed 19-6 at halftime.
➜ Normal West 67, Urbana 48. A 17-13 lead through eight game minutes didn’t stand up for the host Tigers (0-9), who suffered a Big 12 Conference defeat versus the Wildcats. Makel Belle was top dog for Urbana with 18 points, supported by 13 points from Kyree Hillsman and eight points from Jesse Mfwamba.
➜ Oakwood 68, Armstrong-Potomac 37. Dalton Hobick piled up 20 points for the visiting Comets (9-3), who ended a three-game skid by posting a VVC win over the Trojans (2-6). Alec Harrison and Tanner Pichon joined Hobick in double figures scoring for Oakwood, tallying 13 and 11 points, respectively. A-P picked up 15 points apiece from Kollin Asbury and Cain Buhr.
➜ Peoria Manual 71, Champaign Central 60. Though the host Maroons (1-5) kept things close with the Rams throughout, they still weren’t able to pull off a Big 12 Conference win. Chris Bush drilled three three-point baskets and recorded 21 points for Central, which acquired 12 points from David Riley and nine points apiece from Axel Baldwin and Torion Rhone.
➜ Prairie Central 54, Pontiac 37. Tyler Curl tallied 16 of his game-high 18 points in the second half for the visiting Hawks (9-0), who kept rolling with an Illini Prairie Conference success. Drew Haberkorn turned in 13 points for Prairie Central, which shot 9 of 10 from the free-throw line as a group and added eight points from Levi Goad.
➜ St. Thomas More 36, Olympia 23. A low-scoring Illini Prairie affair went in favor of the visiting Sabers (6-5), who held the Spartans to two fourth-quarter points. Owen Yeager claimed 11 points to front the STM offense, which received eight points from Peace Bumba and seven points from Ryan Hendrickson.
➜ Salt Fork 50, Tri-County 30. Garrett Taylor put together a 24-point outing for the visiting Storm (8-0), which maintained its perfect record with a nonconference win over the Titans (1-8). Blake Norton chipped in 11 points for Salt Fork, which went 18 of 29 from the free-throw line as a squad. Gaige Cox was the lone Tri-County player to hit double figures scoring, finishing with 10 points. Jacob Smith added six points.
➜ Shelbyville 54, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42. Both squads in this nonconference matchup generated at least 10 points in each quarter, but the Rams fared just a bit better than the Panthers (2-7). Jeremiah Ager and Kayden Snelling each bagged 14 points for PBL, with Ethan Donaldson’s six points the next-best mark.
➜ Tremont 69, Fisher 22. The visiting Bunnies (2-8) found themselves trailing the Turks 35-18 at halftime and couldn’t put a dent in that deficit after the break, dropping a Heart of Illinois Conference affair. Asher Litman finished with 12 points and five rebounds to stand out for Fisher.
➜ Tuscola 70, Argenta-Oreana 31. Each of these teams produced 16 points in the first quarter, but the visiting Warriors (8-1) found a better offensive groove than the Bombers (4-8) the rest of the way. Four Tuscola players finished in double figures scoring during this non-league win, the team’s sixth in a row. Kam Sweetnam logged 19 points — including five three-pointers — plus five assists and seven steals. His outing was complemented by Jordan Quinn’s 11 points and 10 assists, Parker James’ 11 points and Chris Boyd’s 10 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Mahan’s 11 points paced A-O, which gained six points apiece from Jalynn Flowers and Jamario Barbee.
➜ Unity 62, Clifton Central 38. The visiting Rockets (5-2) trailed the Comets 15-11 after one quarter but surged down the homestretch and gained a nonconference win. Henry Thomas and Dalton O’Neill each netted 13 points for Unity, which received at least three points from nine different players. Aiden Porter’s nine points and Will Cowan’s seven points further bolstered the Rockets.
➜ Villa Grove 60, Judah Christian 44. In the second meeting between these nonconference opponents this season, the host Blue Devils (4-5) picked up their second win over the Tribe (3-6). Layne Rund bucketed 13 of his team-best 17 points in the fourth quarter for Villa Grove, which pocketed 14 points from Lukas Shadwick (four three-pointers) and 13 points from Robert Fancher. Judah’s Aidyn Beck led all scorers with 19 points, backed by seven points apiece from Tucker Bailey and Joey Limentato.
In wrestling
➜ At Tolono. Unity’s grapplers helped head coach Logan Patton and assistant coach Josh Inman each record his 200th career dual win when the Rockets defeated Mt. Carmel (72-10), Vandalia (57-18) and Tremont (54-29) at home. Nick Nosler (195 pounds), Haidyn Hendricks (220) and Alex Abrahamson (285) each won three contested matches for Unity, with Hendricks producing a 13-second pinfall and two 39-second falls. Unity athletes to win two contested matches were Hunter Shike (126), Halen Daly (145), Ryan Rink (152), Thayden Root (160) and Hunter Eastin (182).