In baseball
➜ Clifton Central 15, Iroquois West 6. Rylan Pheifer and Izzy Alvarez each recorded two hits for the visiting Raiders (0-2) in their nonconference loss to the Comets, which was viewed as complete by both teams after three innings because of poor weather. Dylan Hylbert tacked on one hit for IW in defeat.
➜ Morton 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 2. A four-run third inning from the host Potters proved too much for the Spartans (2-3) to overcome in this nonconference game. Luke Landrus and Connor Hale each scored a run for SJ-O, with Hale adding one of his team’s three hits. Hale also pitched three innings, allowing one hit and striking out five.
➜ Rantoul 12, Decatur Eisenhower 2. Eli Reichenbach drove in three runs for the host Eagles (2-3) as they dispatched a nonconference opponent in four innings at Rantoul Family Sports Complex. Caden Evans and Holden Cargo each recorded two hits for Rantoul, with Evans driving in a run, to support Spencer Stockwill's four innings of three-hit, five-strikeout pitching.
➜ Salt Fork 8, Tri-Valley 7. Hayden Chew slapped a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to guide the Storm (4-0) past the Vikings in a nonconference game played at Westville High School. James Remole went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI for Salt Fork, which saw both Blake Hettmansberger and Pedro Rangel score two runs.
➜ Tuscola 7, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Clayton Neuner recorded a hit in both of his two at-bats, driving in three runs and scoring twice to power the visiting Warriors (1-2) to their first win of the season as they took down the Broncos (0-2) in Bement. The game was called off in the fourth inning, because of poor weather, and considered complete by both teams. Cole McCallister drove in two runs without logging a hit for Tuscola, while Jacob Waugh (one RBI) and Caiden Russo (two hits) also chipped in to support Isaac Halverson’s three innings of one-hit pitching. Kaydon Waterhouse recorded that hit for CG/B.
➜ Westville 8, Monticello 3. The host Tigers (4-1) tallied each of the first eight runs versus the Sages (2-1), earning a nonconference victory in 4 1/2 innings. Drew Wichtowski and Kamden Maddox each drove in two runs to go with two hits apiece from Ethan McMasters and Zach Russell. McMasters also pitched three innings, striking out three and allowing no hits. Luke Teschke and Jack Buckalew each drove in one run for Monticello, which gained one hit and one run from Eli Craft.
In softball
➜ Monticello 21, Decatur Eisenhower 3. Cassidee Stofel and Marrissa Miller were a two-person wrecking crew for the visiting Sages (2-2), propelling them to a nonconference victory. Stoffel doubled twice and tripled once among four hits, driving in seven runs to fire up Monticello’s offense. Miller tripled twice, walked twice, drove in five runs and scored four times to further aid the Sages. Avery Schweitzer recorded three RBI and three runs for Monticello to go with two RBI from Catie Swartz and seven strikeouts pitched by Stoffel.
➜ Ottawa Marquette 19, Prairie Central 4. Alexandria Hari posted two hits for the host Hawks (0-2) in a nonconference loss.
➜ Tuscola 20, Cerro Gordo/Bement/Decatur Lutheran 0. A 13-run second inning allowed the visiting Warriors (3-0) to pull away from the Broncos (0-3) for a three-inning, nonconference win in Bement. Ella Boyer went 3 for 3 with two home runs, five RBI and two runs scored to pace Tuscola’s potent offense, which also benefited from Boyer’s sister, Ava Boyer, slugging one home run, driving in four runs and scoring twice. Izzy Wilcox fired a complete-game no-hitter with three strikeouts to key Tuscola on the other side of play, and she was further supported offensively by Addyson Ring (3 for 3, three RBI, three runs) and Zoey Thomason (2 for 4, three RBI).
In girls’ soccer
➜ Urbana 6, Uni High 1. Chloe Sikora and Sammi Christman each scored two goals for the host Tigers (2-1), who led 4-0 after one half versus the Illineks (0-2) and rolled to a non-league win. Celia Barkley and Lily Schroeder each tallied a goal for Urbana, with Barkley, Sikora and Christman each assisting on one goal and Nox MacDougall making nine saves at goalkeeper. Cali Cooper scored Uni High’s goal in support of Xenia Mongwa’s four keeper saves.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Bloomington. Judah Christian’s Daryl Okeke won both the 60-meter dash and 60 hurdles at the Illinois Top Times Class 1A meet, considered the unofficial indoor state meet, at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center. Okeke logged a 60 dash time of 6.90 seconds and a 60 hurdles result of 8.03. Three other local athletes produced a first-place effort in their respective events at this meet. Salt Fork’s Garrett Taylor led the shot put field with a throw of 55 feet, 2 1/4 inches. Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Robert Boyd-Meents was the long jump champion by leaping 21-3 1/2. And St. Thomas More’s Cabott Craft reigned supreme in triple jump by leaping 46-4.
Craft also ranked runner-up in long jump with a performance of 21-2. Other local runner-up displays came from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Beckmier in the 3,200 run (9 minutes, 34.26 seconds), Ridgeview/Lexington’s 1,600 relay tandem of Payton Campbell, Micah Coffman, Alec Thomas and Braydon Campbell (3:30.83) and Tuscola’s Chris Boyd in shot put (55-0 3/4).
Area third-place finishes were recorded by Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Michael Hackman in the 60 dash (7.04), Tuscola’s 3,200 relay foursome of Jackson Barrett, Josiah Hortin, Boyd Brewer and Will Foltz (8:27.52), Arcola’s Mitchel Myers in shot put (52-1 1/4) and Ridgeview/Lexington’s Dominic Martin in triple jump (43-6 1/2).
Local fourth-place outputs were delivered by Tuscola’s Hortin in the 1,600 run (4:31.02) and Ridgeview/Lexington’s Martin in both the 60 hurdles (8.55) and high jump (6-2). St. Joseph-Ogden’s 800 relay tandem of Tyler Burch, Logan Smith, Colin Wayland and Tim Blackburn-Kelley took fifth in its race with a time of 1:35.15.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Bloomington. Tuscola recorded four top-five finishes in the Illinois Top Times Class 1A meet, considered the unofficial indoor state meet, at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center. The Warriors’ Lia Patterson placed second in the 200-meter dash (26.35 seconds) and fourth in the 60 hurdles (9.23). Teammate Kate Foltz placed third in the 3,200 run (11 minutes, 10.16 seconds), and Tuscola athlete Natalie Hasting placed fifth in shot put (34 feet, 9 3/4 inches).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda claimed a pair of top-five meet finishes from Trixie Johnson in the 800 run (fourth place, 2:20.90) and Bailey Luebchow in pole vault (fifth, 10-6). Other local athletes to post top-five finishes were Hoopeston Area’s Bre Crose in the 60 dash (fourth place, 8.04), St. Joseph-Ogden’s Payton Carter in pole vault (second, 11-11 3/4), Sullivan’s Cassidy Short in long jump (third, 17-4 1/4) and Milford/Cissna Park’s Addison Lucht in long jump (17-3 1/4).