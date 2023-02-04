In boys’ basketball
Central Illinois Conference Tournament
➜ Tuscola 53, Shelbyville 48. Kam Sweetnam scored a game-high 18 points to help spark Tuscola to a win in the third-place game at St. Teresa in Decatur. Sweetnam scored 16 of his points in the second half and connected on four three-pointers after halftime for Tuscola (21-4), which avenged a 21-point loss it sustainted to Shelbyville in early January. Parker James (11 points) and Josiah Hortin (10 points, five assists) also contributed for the Warriors.
Nontournament
➜ Arcola 53, Arthur Christian 29. The Purple Riders took control in the second quarter en route to their fourth straight win — all by double digits — and defeated the nearby Conquering Riders in a nonconference home win. Jackson Miller outscored Arthur Christian by himself, with the Arcola junior scoring a game-high 30 points for the Purple Riders (13-11). Gerardo Alanis (13 points) and Braden Phillips (eight points) also contributed for Arcola. Jaden Mast had a team-high 10 points for Arthur Christian (19-12).
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 68, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 55. Tyson Moore and Wyatt Hilligoss each put on a scoring spree for their respective teams, but it was Moore and the Broncos who came away with a Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Moore led Cerro Gordo/Bement (15-11) to the road win with 33 points. Teammate Carson Brown also provided a steady scoring presence with 16 points as the Broncos ended a three-game losing streak. Hilligoss matched Moore’s production with 33 points of his own to go along with seven rebounds. He was the only player in double figures for ALAH (10-15), who also received seven points and nine rebounds from Clay Seal.
➜ Cissna Park 68, Schlarman 58. A big game from Gavin Spitz propelled Cissna Park to only its second home win of the season and first Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Spitz scored a game-high 27 points for the Timberwolves (4-23), who kept Schlarman at bay after leading 35-31 at halftime. Dierks Neukomm and Tyler Neukomm added 13 points apiece for Cissna Park. Jerry Reed scored a team-high 22 points for the Hilltoppers (6-15), with C.L. Dye (16 points) and Jerrius Atkinson (10 points) also hitting double figures.
➜ Eureka 73, Fisher 43. The Bunnies could not keep up with the Hornets, falling at home in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss. Ryan Hopkins led Fisher (3-19) with 19 points, while teammate Drayton Lutz scored 18 points and grabbed four rebounds.
➜ Hoopeston Area 61, Armstrong-Potomac 43. Hoopeston Area clamped down defensively in the second half to pick up a VVC road win after leading 39-31 at halftime. Owen Root paced the Cornjerkers (14-13) with 15 points and four assists, while Anthony Zamora (12 points, six steals) and Kendrick Sigerill (12 points, eight rebounds) also contributed for Hoopeston Area against the Trojans (8-16).
➜ Iroquois West 35, Oakwood 33. Iroquois West only led for 20 seconds, but it was the final 20 seconds as the Raiders staged an epic fourth-quarter comeback to stun Oakwood and deny the Comets their 20th win of the season. Sam McMillan came up with a steal and made a layup off his defensive prowess to break a 33-33 tie and give the Raiders (19-5) the VVC win. McMillan scored 13 points, one shy of the 14-point, 11-rebound double-double Cannon Leonard delivered for Iroquois West. Dalton Hobick and Brody Taflinger each scored 12 points for Oakwood (19-8), which led 28-19 to start the fourth quarter. Hobick passed the 1,000-point mark for his career with Friday night's performance.
➜ Judah Christian 48, Normal Calvary 47. Jacob Kursell will remember this shot for some time. With Judah Christian trailing 47-46 and less than 10 seconds remaining, Kursell sank the game-winning basket with two seconds left to propel the host Tribe to a dramatic East Central Illinois Conference victory. Kursell finished with nine points on the night as Aidyn Beck dropped in a game-high 27 points as Judah Christian (9-12) won for the fourth time in its last five games.
➜ Le Roy 51, Flangan-Cornell 32. Le Roy snapped a five-game losing streak with a convincing HOIC home win at Dud Berry Gymnasium. Jack Edmundson scored a game-high 24 points for the Panthers (10-11) and Jasper Tarr contributed 12 points in the double-digit win for the hosts, who pulled away in the second half after leading 29-23 at halftime.
➜ Milford 71, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 55. Adin Portwood was nearly unstoppable from the three-point line, helping the Bearcats secure an important VVC win and break a school record in the process. Portwood scored a game-high 28 points and made seven three-pointers for Milford (19-8) in the 16-point win that snapped BHRA’s win streak at seven games. Portwood set the new career three-point record at Milford, too, surpassing the previous standard held by his older brother, Alex Portwood. Sawyer Laffoon was also big for Milford with 20 points and teammate Gavin Schunke tossed in 14 points as the Bearcats led 55-37 going into the fourth quarter. Hayden Rice scored a team-high 19 points on the strength of six three-pointers for the Blue Devils (21-6) and Ayden Ingram added 13 points.
➜ Normal Community 52, Danville 38. Danville started strong, but couldn’t sustain it in a Big 12 Conference home loss. The Vikings (8-17) led the Ironmen 27-22 at halftime before Normal Community limited Danville to only a three-pointer from Jonathan Ireland in the third quarter as Normal Community went into the fourth quarter ahead 38-30. Diddy Robinson paced Danville with a game-high 20 points, scoring 16 of those points in the first half.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 48, Champaign Central 42. The visiting Maroons nearly came back to Champaign with a hard-fought Big 12 win, but the host Knights prevailed thanks to a strong fourth quarter. Central led 15-14 at halftime and 33-31 entering the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold on to those advantages. Chris Bush scored a team-high 15 points for the Maroons (7-17), with Axel Baldwin supplying 10 points during Central’s third straight loss.
➜ Prairie Central 60, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22. Prairie Central wasted little time asserting itself against the host Panthers, taking a 19-4 lead into the second quarter before cruising to an Illini Prairie Conference road win. The Hawks (23-2), ranked third in the latest Class 2A Associated Press poll, had 11 different players score at least one point in their fifth straight win. Dylan Bazzell scored a game-high 14 points for Prairie Central, with Camden Palmore (12 points), Tyler Curl (11 points) and Gage Stiedinger (eight points) also contributing. Kayden Snelling accounted for half of the offense for PBL (4-20) with 11 points.
➜ Salt Fork 65, Watseka 36. Salt Fork built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and didn’t let up on a night where the Storm honored Salt Fork’s 2009-10 team that won a Class 1A state title. Salt Fork (23-2) relied on a game-high 22 points from Blake Norton in its fourth straight victory, while Garrett Taylor (16 points) and Jameson Remole (12 points) complemented Norton’s performance in the VVC win. Dane Martin scored a team-high 10 points for Watseka (6-18) and Hagen Hoy added seven points.
➜ Uni High 71, Greenview 42. John Brownridge scored 21 points, Teo Chelma added 17 points and Uni High ended a three-game skid with a home ECIC win at Kenney Gym. Zev McManus-Mendelowitz (nine points, 11 rebounds) and Lukas Grosse-Perdekamp (seven points, seven rebounds) also produced the Illineks (3-18), who
➜ Unity 69, Chillicothe IVC 47. Unity ended a four-game losing skid in emphatic fashion, handing the Grey Ghosts a 22-point Illini Prairie loss on their home court. Unity (14-11) had four players in double figures, paced by 13 points from Henry Thomas. Will Cowan and Dalton O’Neill each contributed 11 points for the Rockets and Eric Miebach was vital, too, with 10 points to help Unity take a 42-22 lead into halftime.
➜ Villa Grove 80, Blue Ridge 58. Layne Rund put on a shooting clinic and the host Blue Devils ran away with a Lincoln Prairie win. Rund poured in 30 points and made seven three-pointers for Villa Grove (11-15), which led 42-24 at halftime. Kyler Williams added 10 points, while Brayden Dowler, Lukas Shadwick and Peyton Smith each finished with nine points in the win. Colin Michaels scored a team-high 19 points for Blue Ridge (8-18), with Wyatt Pearl (13 points) and Zach Lewis (12 points) joining him in double figures for the Knights.
➜ Westville 62, Chrisman 33. The host Tigers broke open the VVC game with a dominant second half to beat the Cardinals after Westville only led 23-19 at halftime. Drew Wichtowski scored a game-high 22 points for the Tigers (16-11) during their third win in their last four games. Kamden Maddox added 11 points and Landen Haurez chipped in nine points. Nicholas Eddy scored a team-high 16 points for Chrisman (9-17).
In girls’ basketball
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 42, Taylorville 34. Mahomet-Seymour needed overtime, but the Bulldogs earned an Apollo Conference road win. Savannah Orgeron scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for M-S (21-8), which led 23-20 going into the fourth quarter before the Tornadoes tied the game at 33. Durbin Thomas (nine points, four rebounds) and Reese Gallier (six points, seven rebounds) also chipped in for M-S.