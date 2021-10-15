DANVILLE — Four local singles players and four area doubles teams have earned qualification to next week’s IHSA Class 1A girls’ tennis state tournament.
Now a champion must be determined in each 1A Danville Sectional bracket.
Friday’s first day of sectional play at Danville Tennis Center whittled down the number of contenders, and the top four seeds remain active in both singles and doubles action.
St. Thomas More junior Maddy Swisher, Danville junior Lexi Ellis, Schlarman sophomore Maya Jenny and Danville sophomore Brooklynn Behrens each won two matches to advance to the singles semifinals and book a state berth.
Top-seeded Swisher handled Urbana’s Alisa Tangmunarunkit and Mahomet-Seymour’s Savannah Amatyleon by 6-0, 6-0 margins. Second-seeded Ellis trumped Uni High’s Tracy Li 6-1, 6-1 and St. Joseph-Ogden’s Abbey Dow 6-0, 6-0.
Third-seeded Jenny got past St. Thomas More’s Kambyl Stipes 6-1, 6-0 and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Katie Steidinger 6-0, 6-0. And fourth-seeded Behrens dispatched SJ-O’s Claire Huffman 6-2, 6-2 and Centennial’s Anna Park 6-1, 6-0.
On the doubles side, the pairings of Danville juniors Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller, Centennial senior Aviv Sagiv and sophomore Sandhya Subbiah, Danville junior CiCi Brown and freshman Reese Rundle and STM seniors Audrey Horn and Nora Kelley all prevailed twice to secure state advancement.
Top-seeded Towne/Hotsinpiller defeated Watseka’s Moriah Pueschell/Sarah Parsons 6-0, 6-0 and Uni High’s Lynette Zhang/Yeowoon Jung 6-0, 6-2. Second-seeded Sagiv/Subbiah knocked off Champaign Central’s Claudia Larrison/Candace Wilund 6-1, 6-4 and Watseka’s Baler Rigsby/Ashton Peters 6-0, 6-0.
Third-seeded Brown/Rundle stumped STM’s Sophie Vavrik/Emma Graham 6-3, 6-0 and SJ-O’s Kelsey Martlage/Hope Rajlich 6-1, 6-1. And fourth-seeded Horn/Kelley worked around Centennial’s Sofia Hartmann/Kayleigh Cox 6-3, 6-0 and Urbana’s Hannah Null/Jacie Owens 6-2, 6-2.
All of these twice-victorious parties will reconvene at Danville Tennis Center for Saturday’s semifinal, third-place and championship matches.
Vikings move forward. Danville boys’ soccer began its postseason run Friday with a 5-2 home victory over Rantoul in the Class 2A Urbana Regional quarterfinal.
The eighth-seeded Vikings (7-12-2) dispatched the ninth-seeded Eagles (4-12) on the power of four goals from Moise York, one goal from Leighton Arnett, two assists from Edwin Sanchez-Gonzalez and five keeper saves from Tyler Finley.
Danville next will face top-seeded Urbana (14-0-2) in a 5 p.m. Tuesday regional semifinal.
Conquering Riders prevail. Arthur Christian School boys’ soccer opened play in the Association of Christian Schools International Mid-America Tournament on Friday in Arthur with a 4-0 triumph versus Quad Cities Christian School.
The third-seeded Conquering Riders (12-6) booted three of their goals in the second half to pull away from the No. 6 seed. Caleb Whitchurch, Jaden Mast, Cole Gabriels and Josh Skowronski each found the back of the net for ACS, with Mast and Gabriels each adding an assist in support of Caden Henry‘s five keeper saves.
The Conquering Riders compete again at 8 a.m. Saturday versus second-seeded Victory Christian Academy (Ind.).
Illineks snag victory. Uni High volleyball took down Greenview 26-24, 25-16 on Friday in an East Central Illinois Conference home match.
The Illineks (6-16) were paced by Ella Greer‘s six kills and three blocks. Freshman Cora Lewis-Patterson made her first start at libero as well and finished with seven digs.
Timberwolves drop Cardinals. Cissna Park volleyball recorded a 25-12, 25-21 Vermilion Valley Conference win at home over Chrisman on Friday.
The Timberwolves (18-13-1) were guided by Mikayla Knake‘s 24 assists, eight digs and four aces. They also received 12 kills from Emma Morrical, 10 digs from Morgan Sinn and nine kills from Regan King.
The Cardinals fell to 10-13 on the season with the loss.