In baseball
➜ Arcola 10, Villa Grove 3. A six-run bottom of the second inning was the difference maker for Arcola in its Lincoln Prairie conference win against Villa Grove. Jayden Henson-Stice went 3 of 4 with a double and three RBI for Arcola (7-3), and Jackson Griffith was 2 of 3 with three RBI of his own. Tanner Thomas got the win after giving up a single unearned run on four hits and five walks and striking out 13 in five innings. Gavin Kiser went 1 of 3 with an RBI to lead the Blue Devils (9-9).
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 5, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda looked well on its way to a fifth straight win with a 4-0 lead after the top of the fifth inning, but Bloomington Central Catholic scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth and held on for the Illini Prairie Conference win. Kayden Snelling and Conner Vaughn both went 1 of 3 with an RBI for the Panthers (12-10).
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 8, Decatur Lutheran 7. Cerro Gordo/Bement came out on top in a Lincoln Prairie Conference game with big swings on the scoreboard with a walk-off win after scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Tyson Moore went 1 of 4 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Broncos (7-8), and Kade Alumbaugh finished 2 of 4 with a double, run scored and RBI.
➜ Eureka 7, LeRoy 0. LeRoy fell behind early after Eureka scored two runs in the top of the first and five more in the third, and the Panthers never had an answer in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss. Kyler Ford and Nate McKnight had the only hits for LeRoy (10-10) with a single apiece.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6, Watseka 2. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman set the tone in the Vermilion Valley Conference game with two runs in the bottom of the first inning against Watseka, and the Buffaloes scored in three more innings to finish off the win. Cameron Steinbaugh went 2 of 4 with home run, two runs scored and two RBI to lead G-RF/C (5-7). Hagen Hoy was 2 of 3 with an RBI for the Warriors (2-15).
➜ Hoopeston Area 15, Schlarman 3. Grant Morgan was 2 of 3 with three RBI and three stolen bases for the Cornjerkers (7-14) in the VVC win. Cole Miller homered and drove in three runs for Hoopeston Area, and Mason Rush, Wyatt Eisenmann and Zach Huchel, who got the win, all drove in two runs apiece.
➜ Iroquois West 23, Armstrong-Potomac 8. Kade Kimmel led the way offensively for the Raiders (4-8), going 2 of 5 with a double, three runs scored and five RBI in the VVC win. Dylan Hylbert was also 3 of 4 with four RBI. Kollin Asbury was 2 of 3 with two RBI for A-P (9-6).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 7, Rochester 6. Mahomet-Seymour’s lead disappeared after a five-run effort from Rochester in the top of the fifth inning, but a two-run home run from the Bulldogs’ Mateo Casillas in the bottom half of the inning secured the nonconference win. Carter Johnson also drove in two runs for M-S (21-3) and finished 3 of 4 at the plate with a double.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 8, St. Joseph-Ogden 4. St. Joseph-Ogden had its 15-game winning streak snapped in a nonconference home loss to Maroa-Forsyth. Maddux Carter finished 2 of 3 with two RBI to lead the Spartans (21-5), while Luke Landrus was 1 of 4 with a triple and two RBI.
➜ Oakwood 13, Cissna Park 1. Oakwood jumped out to a 6-0 lead through two innings and wrapped up the run-shortened VVC victory with seven more runs in the final three innings. Joshua Ruch went 2 of 3 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBI to pace the Comets (17-4-1). Dalton Hobick got the win after giving up one run on one hit and three walks to go with nine strikeouts in 41/3 innings of relief. Mason Blanck had the lone hit for the Timberwolves (5-14).
➜ Tri-Valley 3, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley was first on the scoreboard with a run in the bottom of the first inning, but Tri-Valley scored in the third, fourth and sixth innings to win the HOIC game. Ty Cribbett went 2 of 2 with a double to lead the Falcons (9-11).
➜ Unity 6, Champaign Central 5. Unity’s Easton Cunningham delivered the game-winning single in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Champaign Central. Cunningham finished 2 of 4 with two RBI for the Rockets (18-2-1). Tre Hoggard went 1 of 3 with two RBI for Unity, and Brayden Henry was 2 of 4 with an RBI.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 8, Clinton 7. Warrensburg-Latham scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to send Friday’s Central Illinois Conference game into extra innings and got the walk-off win against Clinton with a run in the bottom of the eighth. Colton Walker went 3 of 5 with a triple for the Maroons (7-8).
➜ Westville 8, Salt Fork 6. Ethan McMasters went 2 of 4 with two runs scored and three RBI for Westville (20-3) in the VVC vcitory and also got the win after giving up six unearned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out seven in six innings. Landen Haurez finished 2 of 2 with a home run and three RBI for the Tigers, Drew Wichtowski had a three-hit performance and Kamden Maddox got the save with a scoreless inning of relief. Hayden Prunkard led the Storm (14-7), going 3 of 4 with a double.
In softball
➜ Arcola 11, Blue Ridge 1. Keira Holhbauch was nearly untouchable in the circle for the Purple Riders (9-6), striking out 12 and giving up just one run on one walk and five hits in five innings in the Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Reyli Vega and Vanessa Condarco had three hits apiece, and Vega and Kacie Sisk scored three runs each in the win. Alexis Wike led the Knights (8-10) with three hits.
➜ Argenta-Oreana 7, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 5. Brynn Jones hit a three-run home run in the sixth for the Bombers (11-7) in the LPC win, and Miriah Powell followed with a three-run homer of her own in the seventh. Mackenzie Condill went 2 of 3 with a double, run scored and RBI for the Knights (15-7).
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 17, Iroquois West 3. Cami Saltsgaver finished 2 of 3 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI for A-P (12-7), and Brynn Spencer and Makenna Ackerman both had two hits and an RBI in the VVC win. Amelia Scharp led Iroquois West (5-12) with two hits.
➜ LeRoy 14, Eureka 4. The LeRoy rout, propelled by five runs in the fourth inning and five more in the fifth, wasn’t just the Panthers’ fourth in a row and 20th of the season. It was also the 300th in the program’s 20-year history. Haley Cox went 1 of 3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI and also got the win after giving up three runs — one earned — on five hits and five walks in five innings of relief. Emily Mennenga went 3 of 4 with a triple, two RBI and three runs scored for LeRoy (20-4), Molly Buckles was also 2 of 4 with two RBI and Emily Bogema drove in two runs of her own in the win.
➜ Sullivan 16, St. Teresa 0. Sullivan’s Aeralyn Thrasher pitched a four-inning no hitter, striking out seven and walking three, in a Central Illinois Conference shutout win against St. Teresa. Tabitha Webb led Sullivan (13-7) offensively going 1 of with a grand slam, while Maddy Probus scored three runs and Harmony Ray went 2 of 3 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBI.
➜ Tuscola 10, Meridian 9. Tuscola got back above .500 in CIC action with its home victgory against Meridian. The Warriors (13-9) trailed 9-3 after the top of the fifth inning before scoring seven unanswered runs between the next two innings for the win. Ava Boyer wound up a triple short of the cycle to lead Tuscola and finished 3 of 4 with a double, home run, three runs scored and four RBI. Isabelle Wilcox was in the same boat for the Warriors and went 4 of 4 with a double, home run, three runs scored and four RBI.
➜ Villa Grove 18, Okaw Valley 0. Two runs in the top of the first inning was only the beginning for Villa Grove in a nonconference road game. The Blue Devils added eight more runs in the second inning and then eight after that in the final two innings of the run-shortened game. Maci Clodfelder finished 2 of 2 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI to lead Villa Grove (16-7). Isabella Dodd was also 1 of 2 with two runs cored and three RBI, and Olivia Jones went 2 of 2 with two RBI. Alexandria Brown got the win after throwing four scoreless innings with one hit allowed and eight strikeouts.
➜ Watseka 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2. Watseka struck early with three runs in the top of the first inning, but it was a pair of five-run efforts — the first in the fifth inning and again in the seventh — that helped the Warriors finish off a VVC victory. Brianna Denault went 2 of 3 with three runs scored and three RBI for Watseka (12-6). Becca Benoit and Sarah Parson, who got the win, drove in two runs apiece. J’Lynn Waltz finished 1 of 3 with a double to pace the Buffaloes (4-13).
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 5, Clinton 4. Clinton and Warrensburg-Latham traded the lead back and forth in CIC action before a three-run bottom of the fifth inning put the Cardinals ahead for good for the win. Aliviyah Haynes led the Maroons (6-17) at the plate with a 2 of 3 showing featuring a double and two RBI. Reice McCormick also drove in two runs in the loss.
➜ Westville 5, Salt Fork 2. Westville ace Abby Sabalaskey notched her 15th win of the season thanks to an 11-strikeout performance at Salt Fork. Sabalaskey’s final line including allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in a complete game effort. Sabalaskey and Jazmyn Bennett also had a solo home run each in the win for the Tigers (18-3). Ariel Clarkston, Laney Cook and Lilly Kiesel all had two hits for Westville. Alexa Jamison led the Storm (16-7) with two doubles and one RBI.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Uni High 1. All the scoring in the match between East Central Illinois Conference rivals happened in the first half. A pair of goals for Arthur Christian before halftime was the difference maker for the Conquering Riders (7-7-1) in the win. Lucy Rutledge led Arthur Christian with one goal and one assist, Malaya Brady also scored and Liana Kauffman made five saves in the win. Uni High’s Cali Cooper scored off a Clara Wood assist for the Illineks (3-7-2).
In boys’ track and field
➜ At St. Joseph. Mahomet-Seymour got a pair of wins from DeAngelo Hughey and two more relay victories to place second as a team at the Spartan Classic as the top area finisher. Hughey won the 200-meter dash in 22.84 seconds and the 400 in 49.63 seconds. Judah Christian’s Daryl Okeke had the best individual performance of the night with three wins for the Tribe, which placed fourth as a team. Okeke won the 100 in 11.05 seconds and swept the hurdles events with wins in the 110 hurdles in 14.78 seconds and 300 hurdles in 39.47 seconds. St. Thomas More’s Cabott Craft also won two events, taking first in the long jump at 22 feet, 21/4 inches and triple jump at 43-61/2. The throwing events played out as expected. Salt Fork’s Garrett Taylor won the discus with a mark of 175-2, and Tuscola’s Chris Boyd threw 57-33/4 to win the shot put.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Monticello. Unity won three of four relays and was the top area team at the 18-team Sages Invitational with a runner-up finish to Seneca. The Rockets won the 800-meter relay in 1 minute, 45.65 second behind Kayla Nelson, Bri Ritchie, Jillian Schlittler and Lauren Miller. Miller also ran anchor for the 1,600-meter relay team that won in 4:08.41 with Ashlyn Denney, Mackenzie Pound and Josephine Cler on the first three legs. Cler and Pound ran the middle two legs on the 3,200-meter relay with Camryn Reedy leading off and Erica Woodard anchoring for a first-place finish and meet record time of 9:34.32. Tuscola was fourth as a team. Lia Patterson won the 200-meter dash in 25.63 seconds and 300 hurdles in 45.55 seconds. The Warriors’ Kate Foltz set a record in the 3,200 with a winning time of 10:54.25, which was six one-thousandths of a second faster than the runner-up. Host Monticello was eighth, and Rose Talbert was the only other area event winner with a first-place finish in the 400 in 58.75 seconds.
➜ At Urbana. Champaign Central won just two events, but the Maroons’ depth made the difference in a team win at the 45th annual Urbana Invitational. Central’s Isabella Roundtree won the 100-meter dash in 12.44 seconds, and Braelyn Alexander placed first in the long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 81/4 inches. Mahomet-Seymour placed second as a team. Ava Boyd won the 800 for the Bulldogs in 2:22.59, and Chloe Bundren took first in the 1,600 in 5:39.79. Danville was fourth in the team standings, with Nickiya Shields winning the 300 hurdles in 46.21 seconds and triple jump at 37-53/4. Rantoul’s Brianna Dixon was a triple event winner and helped the Eagles finish eighth. Dixon won the 200 in 25.59 seconds, the 100 hurdles in 14.50 seconds and the high jump at 5-5.
SCOTT RICHEY