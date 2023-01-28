Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In boys’ basketball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
➜ Argenta-Oreana 82, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 74. The host and sixth-seeded Bombers outlasted the eighth-seeded Knights by overcoming a 52-49 deficit to start the fourth quarter in a consolation semifinal game. A-O had four players in double figures, led by a team-high 20 points from Jalynn Flowers. Chase Logue sank five three-pointers — part of 13 on the night for the Bombers (12-11) — and wound up with 19 points. Jamario Barbee (16 points) and Tyson Oros (15 points) also made timely baskets when A-O needed them. The Bombers will now play fifth-seeded Arcola at 4 p.m. Saturday in the consolation championship game. Arcola defeated seventh-seeded Villa Grove 57-42 in the other consolation semifinal game on Friday night. Wyatt Hilligoss scored a game-high 31 points — reaching 1,000 career points in the process — and grabbed nine rebounds for ALAH (10-13), while Jayce Parsons finished with 21 points and nine rebounds. Connor Nettles (10 points, five steals, four assists) also contributed for the Knights.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur Christian School 70, Uni High 32. Arthur Christian snapped a three-game losing skid with an East Central Illinois Conference win at Kenney Gym in Urbana. James Lee scored a game-high 22 points for ACS (18-11) and Kyson Pflum produced a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. John Brownridge paced Uni High (2-17) with nine points and Teo Chemla had seven points for the Illineks.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 64, Hoopeston Area 50. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin used a strong fourth quarter to create separation in what was a close Vermilion Valley Conference game and earn the road win. The Blue Devils (19-5) received a game-high 23 points from Ayden Ingram, who made two three-pointers and both of his free throws in the fourth quarter after BHRA only led 48-46 to start the final period. Chaz Dubois (14 points), Brett Meidel (11 points) and Micah Stanford (eight points) all contributed timely outside shots as the Blue Devils made 10 three-pointers during their fifth consecutive win. Anthony Zamora scored a team-high 15 points for the Cornjerkers (13-12), while Preston VanDeVeer (10 points), Kendrick Sigerill (nine points) and Owen Root (eight points) chipped in.
➜ Bloomington 69, Champaign Central 56. The visiting Maroons fell too far behind in the first half and couldn’t make up their double-digit deficit in the second half of a Big 12 defeat. Axel Baldwin scored a team-high 16 points for the Maroons (7-15), who trailed 42-20 at halftime. David Riley (13 points) and Chris Bush (10 points) also hit double figures for Central.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 64, St. Thomas More 55. St. Thomas More led the Saints 27-20 at halftime before Cole Certa and the hosts poured it on in the second half to earn an Illini Prairie Conference win in Bloomington. Certa, a junior guard who holds an offer from Illinois, scored 28 of his game-high 34 points after halftime for Bloomington Central Catholic. Peace Bumba dropped in a team-high 21 points for STM (13-9), while Ryan Hendrickson and Andrew Tay each scored 11 points. Wilson Kirby gave the Sabers four players in double figures with 10 points.
➜ Chrisman 73, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 58. The Cardinals jumped out to a big lead at the end of the first quarter and held on from there to claim a VVC home win. The duo of Nic Eddy and Chris Francis played a big role for Chrisman (9-14) in its second straight victory, with Eddy going for 22 points and seven rebounds and Francis scoring 21 points. Colton Brazelton joined the pair in double figures with 16 points. Cameron Steinbaugh led G-RF (5-16) with 22 points, while Jase Latoz and Aaron Maquet each added 11 points for the Buffaloes.
➜ Cornerstone 76, Judah Christian 38. The host Cyclones doubled up the Tribe, sending Judah Christian back to Champaign with a lopsided loss during ECIC play in Bloomington. Aidyn Beck accounted for more than half of the offense for Judah Christian (7-12) with a team-high 20 points. Teammate Jacob Kursell added six points as Judah Christian trailed 40-21 at halftime.
➜ El Paso-Gridley 67, Le Roy 55. A back-and-forth Heart of Illinois Conference game saw the host Panthers come out on the wrong end of an overtime loss at Dud Berry Gymnasium. Jack Edmundson scored a game-high 23 points for Le Roy (9-10), which did not score in overtime after regulation ended in a 55-55 tie. Jasper Tarr (12 points) and Noah Company (nine points) also contributed for Le Roy.
➜ Heyworth 50, Fisher 36. The Bunnies started slow and couldn’t recover, falling behind the Hornets 18-3 at the end of the first quarter in a home HOIC loss. Ryan Hopkins scored a team-high 13 points for Fisher (3-16), while Jeremiah Todd (eight points) and Drayton Lutz (eight points, five rebounds and three assists) also chipped in for the Bunnies.
➜ Milford 64, Schlarman 28. Adin Portwood scored a game-high 17 points — one of four Milford players to finish in double figures — and the Bearcats cruised to a VVC road win at Shebby Gymnasium in Danville. R.J. Mann scored 12 points, Sawyer Laffoon tallied 11 points and Gavin Schunke contributed 10 points to complement Portwood’s performance in the sixth straight win by Milford (17-7). CL Dye (13 points) and Jerry Reed (11 points) led the way for Schlarman (5-14).
➜ Mt. Zion 61, Mahomet-Seymour 40. The visiting Bulldogs kept it close early, but couldn’t keep pace with Mt. Zion late in an Apollo Conference road loss. Mahomet-Seymour (8-12) received a team-high 12 points from Jake Waldinger, with Adam Dyer (10 points) and Trey Peters (eight points) also contributing.
➜ Oakwood 62, Cissna Park 35. Oakwood had four players finish in double figures, helping the Comets win their third straight game — and fifth in their last six games — with a comfortable VVC home win. Tanner Pichon scored a game-high 19 points for Oakwood (18-7), while Brody Taflinger (11 points), Jackson Dudley (11 points) and Dalton Hobick (10 points) also hit double-digit scoring totals. Dierks Neukomm and Colson Carley each scored seven points to lead Cissna Park (3-22).
➜ Peoria Manual 52, Danville 50. The Vikings trailed by double digits entering the fourth quarter and almost completed the comeback before coming up short in a Big 12 road loss. O’Shawn Jones-Winslow scored a team-high 15 points for Danville (7-15), which trailed 41-31 after three quarters. Jonathan Ireland joined Jones-Winslow in double figures with 14 points, Devan Larkin added nine points and Diddy Robinson chipped in eight points.
➜ Prairie Central 45, Unity 36. Unity kept it close, but could not pull off a road upset against the state’s third-ranked team in Class 2A, with the host Hawks prevailing in the Illini Prairie game in Fairbury. Prairie Central (20-2) only led 23-20 at halftime, with Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr each supplying 16 points to tie for game-high scoring honors. Tyler Curl also came through with seven points for Prairie Central. Henry Thomas and Will Cowan scored 10 points apiece for the Rockets (13-10) in their third straight loss.
➜ Salt Fork 42, Iroquois West 38. Relying on a standout performance from Blake Norton, the Storm ventured up to Gilman and came home with a critical VVC win in a closely contested game. Norton poured in a game-high 27 points, making 15 of 16 free throws, to lead Salt Fork to its eighth win in its last nine games. The Storm (21-2) remained unbeaten in VVC play at 7-0 and overcame a slow start that saw Iroquois West lead 6-2 at the end of the first quarter. Jameson Remole added eight points — all in the second half — for Salt Fork. Cannon Leonard compiled a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Raiders (17-4), who saw their 10-game win streak come to an end. Tyler Read joined Leonard in double figures with 10 points.
In girls’ basketball
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 54, Bloomington Central Catholic 45. St. Joseph-Ogden continued its strong play of late, picking up its fourth straight victory with this Illini Prairie Conference road triumph. Addy Martinie and Addison Frick powered the Spartans (11-13), with Martinie scoring a game-high 19 points and Frick tallying 18 points.
In wrestling
➜ At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour added to its history after defeating Taylorville 82-0 and Mt. Zion 83-0 in a pair of Apollo Conference dual wins. M-S improved to 31-7, setting a new single-season record for dual meet wins by the program. Mateo Casillas at 195 pounds tied the all-time pins record at 80 and won his 164th career match to move into second-place all-time in school history, after Casillas won by pin in 31 seconds against Mt. Zion and had a 15-2 technical fall victory against Taylorville.
➜ At Bismarck. Unity topped Clinton 76-6, Shelbyville 59-23 and Bismarck-Henning/Rossvile-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 60-21. Nick Nosler and Travis McCarter stood out for the Rockets, with the duo each picking up three pins. McCarter did so at 106 pounds, registering pins in only 18 seconds against Shelbyville and in only 10 seconds against BHRAAP. Nosler won all three of his matches at 195 or 220 in less than two minutes.
➜ At Litchfield. Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Reef Pacot, a senior at Salt Fork, established the program’s all-time wins record with his 146th career victory when he defeated Oak Lawn Richards’ Xavier Lara by injury stoppage in the Rich Lovellette Invitational 145-pound bracket’s round of 16 on Friday. Pacot later advanced through the quarterfinals with a 15-4 major-decision victory.