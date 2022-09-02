These are the non-football prep highlights for Friday, Sept. 2. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In boys’ soccer
Urbana Tournament
➜ Champaign Central 2, Geneseo 2 (Central wins 6-5 on penalty kicks). The Maroons opened up their stay at the ninth annual tournament and kept their unbeaten record intact with a dramatic victory after playing the Maple Leafs to a draw until penalty kicks. Julien Moss delivered the game-winning penalty kick for Central (4-0) as the Maroons kept their unbeaten start intact. Matt Winterbottom scored off a free kick for Central, and Tim Ngugi scored off an assist from Cooper Carson to give the Maroons a 2-0 lead before Geneseo rallied in the second half.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Dunlap 1. The Bulldogs (5-1) started their tournament run with a narrow victory.
➜ Urbana 8, Danville 0. The Tigers rolled to their second decisive win in the last three days, taking a 5-0 halftime lead against the Vikings (0-2) and not looking back. William Arana and Kevin Perez each scored three goals and handed out two assists to spark Urbana (3-0), with Jack Lusakembi scoring the Tigers’ other two goals.
Nontournament
➜ Hoopeston Area 1, St. Anne 0. The Cornjerkers ended a two-match losing streak with a nonconference home win against the Cardinals. Bricyn Jones scored the lone goal — the first of his high school career — to propel Hoopeston Area (4-2) to the win. Preston VanDeVeer and Owen Root combined on the shutout by making six saves.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Danville. Mahomet-Seymour placed fourth and Prairie Central claimed fifth in the Danville Invitational, conducted a Turtle Run Golf Club. The Bulldogs' season-low 18-hole score of 307 was paced by Blake Harvey's 72, Reis Claybrooke's 77 and matching 79s from Leif Olson and Brogan Hennesy. The Hawks' 321 cumulative total included a 75 from Carson Friedman and an 80 from Easton Friedman.
➜ At Sheldon. Beecher won a five-team meet at Shewami Country Club that also featured Iroquois West, Hoopeston Area, Watseka and Cissna Park, with Beecher carding a team score of 156 to place first. Iroquois West placed second with a 177, followed by Watseka (190), Hoopeston Area (218) and Cissna Park (222). Kyler Meents had a 40 to pace the Raiders, with teammate Tyler Read adding a 45. Hagen Hoy (43) and Austin Marcier (46) led the Warriors, Wyatt Eisenmann shot a 41 for the Cornjerkers and Colson Carley and Kahne Clauss both shot 54s for the Timberwovles.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Onarga. Watseka beat St. Thomas More in a dual meet that also featured golfers from Iroquois West at Shagbark Golf Club, with the Warriors compiling a score of 226. STM posted a total of 238. IW’s Adelynn Scharp earned medalist honors with a 41, while Jasmine Essington (51) and Kyah Westerfield (54) came through with the top two scores for Watseka. Ashley Wells (49) and Elle Klein (57) had the two best rounds for STM.
In girls’ swimming and diving
➜ At Champaign. Champaign Central topped the six-team field to win the CU Home Relay Meet, with the Chargers compiling 102 points. Centennial finished second with 66 points, while Mahomet-Seymour (65), Urbana (51), Uni High (44) and Danville (13) rounded out the field of local schools competing in a meet that only featured relay races. Central took first in the 200-yard medley relay behind a time of 1 minute, 56.54 seconds by Olivia Terry, Babette Bradley, Caroline Hartmann and Macy Cappa; the 400 freestyle relay in 4:25.45 by Laura Taylor and Elise Ionin; the 200 butterfly relay in 2:11.01 by Bradley and Hartmann; the 200 freestyle relay in 2:02.94 by Cappa and Leslie Godinez; the 200 backstroke relay in 2:12.63 by Terry and Taylor; the 200 breaststroke relay in 2:26.41 by Bradley and Hartmann; and the 500 freestyle relay in 5:29.41 by Brianna Freeburg, Taylor, Terry and Meesha Patel. Centennial won the 400 medley relay in 5:14.10 as Annika Scott and Rebekah Kim swam. Centennial also placed first in the 100 freestyle relay (54.18), with Marin McAndrew and Lin Gilbertz. Mahomet-Seymour had runner-up finishes in the 200 medley relay (Eden Oelze, Lainey Howard, Maddie Logsdon and Taylor Easter), the 400 medley (Logsdon and Howard), the 100 freestyle (Talynn O’Donnell and Easter), the 200 butterfly (Kaleigh Holt and Oelze), the 200 freestyle (Howard and Shelby Raver), the 200 backstroke (Easter and O’Donnell), the 200 breaststroke (Oelze and Howard) and the 500 freestyle (O’Donnell, Easter, Holt and Oelze).