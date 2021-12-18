In boys’ basketball
Watseka Holiday Tournament
➜ Lions hang on, semis set. La Salette defeated Westville 58-56 in a back-and-forth game, overcoming a 44-43 deficit to start the fourth quarter after Westville rallied from a 36-28 halftime deficit to take a late lead. Joseph De Artola led the Lions (5-8) with 17 points and made two key three-pointers in the fourth quarter as he finished with five three-pointers in the win. Steven Deister (12 points) and Eamon Martin (11 points) also contributed for La Salette. Kamden Maddox led Westville (4-5) with 17 points, while Drew Wichtowski added 16 points and Bryce Burnett scored 11 points. In other tournament games on Friday night, Cissna Park beat Donovan 63-35 and Watseka topped Illinois Lutheran 63-46. On Saturday, Kankakee McNamara will play Iroquois West at 5 p.m. in the first semifinal game, with Watseka and Milford set to play at 6:30 p.m. in the second semifinal game to determine who will meet Tuesday night for the tournament championship game.
Nontournament
➜ Arcola 58, Neoga 54. Arcola let a slim 25-22 halftime lead turn into a slim 41-38 deficit to start the fourth quarter before increasing its offensive production to earn a narrow nonconference road win. The Purple Riders (3-3) received 14 points apiece from Alex Kuhns and Tanner Thomas in mounting the comeback, with the duo each making four three-pointers. Beau Edwards joined them in double figures with 13 points, while Austin Kutz (eight points) and Mitchel Myers (six points) added clutch baskets for Arcola.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 67, Schlarman 33. The host Blue Devils used dominating second and third quarters to easily pull away for the Vermilion Valley Conference victory and earn their second lopsided win of the season against the Hilltoppers. Leading 17-11 at the end of the first quarter, BHRA outscored Schlarman 42-15 during the subsequent two quarters. Brett Meidel and Ned Hill each supplied a game-high 15 points for the Blue Devils (6-4), with teammate Braden Sackett draining four three-pointers en route to 14 points. Caleb Kelly scored 11 points to pace Schlarman (2-9), with CL Dye and Jason Craig each pitching in six points.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 66, DeLand-Weldon 18. Cerro Gordo/Bement kept its superb season rolling along with a convincing nonconference road win. Tyson Moore tossed in a team-high 12 points for the Broncos (8-1), with Connor Brown and Konnor Waterhouse each scoring nine points against the Eagles (0-5).
➜ Champaign Central 63, Bloomington 58. In a coaching matchup of Champaign Central graduates, the host Maroons made LeConte Nix a happy man. And gave the first-year Central coach his first win at his alma mater. Trailing 45-38 to start the fourth quarter against the Purple Raiders — led by its own first-year coach in 2006 Central graduate Spencer Johnson — the Maroons rallied to earn their first win of the season. Tashawn Butler scored a game-high 23 points for Central (1-3) in the Big 12 win, while Dwayne Hubbard contributed 15 points and Chris Bush delivered 11 points. Mo Thomas Jr. also produced for Central by pulling in eight rebounds.
➜ Danville 73, Urbana 71. The two Big 12 teams needed overtime to determine a winner, and Martez Rhodes answered the call for the Vikings, breaking a 71-71 tie by making the game-winning bucket with less than a second to play. Rhodes finished with a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds for Danville (6-2), while Urbana (1-6) lost its second overtime game of the season and fourth by single digits.
➜ Heyworth 58, LeRoy 52. A close Heart of Illinois Conference game throughout needed overtime to determine its winner, with the visiting Hornets leaving LeRoy with a victory. Jack Edmundson scored a team-high 20 points and made four three-pointers for the Panthers (7-3), with Blake Roundtree adding 13 points after sinking four three-pointers. Luke Stuepfert joined the duo in double figures with 11 points.
➜ Prairie Central 70, Pontiac 62. Prairie Central got out to a double-digit lead at the end of the first quarter, kept it there for most of the game and then had to hold off a late rally by Pontiac to secure the home win and keep their undefeated record intact. Drew Haberkorn scored a game-high 22 points for the Hawks (9-0), who led 18-5 at the end of the first quarter, 37-22 at halftime and 57-40 to start the fourth quarter. Tyler Curl scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half for Prairie Central, with Dylan Bazzell accounting for 11 points and Andy Krenz chipping in eight points.
➜ Salt Fork 50, Tri-County 35. Balanced scoring sparked the Storm to a home nonconference win, Salt Fork’s third straight victory. Blake Norton scored a game-high 16 points for the Storm, which led 32-17 at halftime and kept the Titans at bay in the second half. Colden Earles (12 points) and Garrett Taylor (11 points) also contributed for Salt Fork (4-3). Jack Armstrong scored eight of his team-high 10 points in the third quarter for Tri-County (5-4), with teammate Jacob Smith knocking down two three-pointers as part of his eight-point night.
➜ Shelbyville 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 36. The visiting Panthers saw their four-game win streak end with a nonconference defeat. Trailing 36-34 to start the fourth quarter, PBL could only manage a field goal from Brandon Knight during the final eight minutes. Knight ended up with 12 points as teammate Mason Bruns compiled a team-high 13 points for the Panthers (4-2).
➜ Tremont 80, Fisher 35. The host Bunnies (0-8) lost to the in HOIC action despite 27 points from Kobe Bishop.
➜ Tuscola 60, Argenta-Oreana 41. The host Warriors overcame a slow start against a nonconference foe to post their fourth consecutive victory. Tuscola trailed A-O 13-8 at the end of the first quarter before relying on Jalen Quinn to lead the Warriors. Quinn, a Loyola Chicago signee, dropped in a game-high 32 points while grabbing 12 rebounds and recording six steals to propel Tuscola (6-1). Josiah Hortin chipped in six points, with Easton Cunningham, Jordan Quinn and Thomas Brown each finishing with five points. Landon Lawson scored a team-high 19 points for the Bombers (0-4), while Noah Thorton made three three-pointers and wound up with 11 points.
➜ Unity 41, Clifton Central 30. Unity took an 18-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and fended off the Comets in the second half to claim a nonconference win. Blake Kimball scored 12 of his game-high 14 points in the first half as the Rockets (5-1) won their fourth straight game. Will Cowan scored all eight of his points in the second half for Unity, with Henry Thomas also adding eight points
In girls’ basketball
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 59, DeLand-Weldon 9. Jazzi Hicks put forth a smooth performance for the visiting Broncos in a comfortable nonconference win as she poured in a game-high 29 points. Haley Garrett (10 points) and Reese Brunner (eight points) also contributed for CG/B (7-6).
➜ Taylorville 61, Mahomet-Seymour 49. The visiting Bulldogs only faced an 11-10 deficit at the end of the first quarter, but M-S trailed by double digits at the conclusion of each subsequent quarter in sustaining its first loss of the season. Cayla Koerner and Ivie Juarez each finished with 13 points for the Bulldogs (11-1) in the Apollo Conference game, with Savannah Orgeron (nine points) and Durbin Thomas (eight points) also contributing.