CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cam Marvin shined in the batter’s box and Blake Kimball did so on the mound, leading the Unity baseball team to a 9-5 win on Friday against Blacksburg (Va.) at the McCallie Tournament.
Marvin went 3 for 4 with a home run and six RBI to power the Rockets (3-1), while Kimball picked up the win by striking out 11 in six innings of work.
Dillon Rutledge also contributed by going 3 for 5 with a double and Tyler Hensch went 2 for 3 with three runs scored to bolster Unity’s offense.
Monticello baseball sweeps pair of games
VIENNA — Offense was easy to come by for Monticello baseball on Friday as it defeated Anna-Jonesboro 11-3 and Vienna 18-2 in a triangular.
The Sages (4-0) put up an eight spot in the second inning versus Anna-Jonesboro and finished the game in six innings.
Joey Sprinkle and Jack Buckalew each recorded two hits and two RBI in that victory, and Dawlton Chupp spread seven hits across five innings pitched while striking out three.
Against Vienna, Monticello banked at least two runs in each of the five innings — including six runs in both the second and third frames — to easily prevail.
Sprinkle provided a home run among three hits and drove in four runs for the Sages in Game 2. Biniam Lienhart (two hits, one RBI) and Jacob Long (double, three RBI) also chipped in to support Spencer Mitze, who allowed five hits while striking out four in five innings pitched.
Danville girls’ soccer falls to Charleston
DECATUR — The Danville girls’ soccer team ended its stay at the St. Teresa Tournament with a 2-0 loss on Friday to Charleston. Aniya Parker made five saves in net for the Vikings (0-3).