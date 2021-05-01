In baseball
➜ Iroquois West 10, Donovan 5. Iroquois West needed nine innings, but the visiting Raiders ended the nonconference game with their first win of the season. With the game tied at 5 after eight innings, Iroquois West (1-1) plated five runs in the top of the ninth and reliever Kade Kimmel held Donovan scoreless in the bottom of the ninth to pick up the extra-inning win. Lucas Frank (2 for 5, three RBI) and Damon Fowler ( 1 for 4, three RBI) led the way offensively for the Raiders, while Peyton Rhodes chipped in by going 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
➜ LeRoy 15, Decatur Lutheran 3. LeRoy coach Wayne Meyer achieved a historic milestone with the Panthers’ latest triumph as Meyer became the school’s all-time winningest baseball coach by picking up his 397th victory at LeRoy. The five-inning nonconference win is LeRoy’s fourth straight victory as Jaron Pinkerton and Tanner Holoch each drove in four runs to lead the Panthers (5-1). Ian Johnson recorded his first win of the spring by tossing all five innings and limiting Decatur Lutheran to just one hit while striking out six. Blake Roundtree also contributed with three hits, including a double, and two RBI.
➜ Okaw Valley 16, Blue Ridge 0. The host Knights couldn’t get on track offensively or defensively in a five-inning home loss in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Riley Pruitt and Dylan Kelley each had a hit for Blue Ridge (0-3).
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2. The visiting Panthers jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the bottom of the second inning arrived and coasted to a nonconference win. PBL (3-1) finished with 10 hits as Brett Giese sparked the offense by going 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBI. Gavin Coplea also was a major contributor with three hits, three runs scored, three stolen bases and an RBI. Charlie Pound added two RBI. All of this was plenty of run support for Jeremiah Ager, who threw a complete game and limited BHRA (0-2) to just two hits. Rance Bryant and Tuff Elson each had a hit for the Blue Devils, with Bryant doubling, while Anthony Jordan and Ethan Edwards each drove in a run for BHRA.
➜ Pontiac 8, St. Thomas More 4. St. Thomas More tried to rally, but couldn’t overcome an early 7-0 deficit in an Illini Prairie Conference road loss. The Sabers scored all four of their runs in the top of the fourth inning to trim Pontiac’s lead to 7-4, but STM couldn’t push across any more runs. Noah Eyman went 2 for 3, while Adam Price (1 for 4), Ryan Hendrickson (1 for 4) and Matt Delorenzo each drove in a run for the Sabers (3-4).
➜ Westville 7, Armstrong-Potomac 6. Westville scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning to overcome a 5-1 deficit and then hold on for a Vermilion Valley Conference road win. Drew Wichtowski paced the Tigers (2-1) by going 3 for 4 with three RBI. Bryce Burnett and Gage Lange each added an RBI for Westville, while Zach Russell added two hits. Kamden Maddox earned the win in relief, only allowing two hits and striking out four in four innings. Austin Rosenburger went 1 for 3 with two RBI to spark A-P (3-2) offensively as Kollin Asbury struck out seven in five innings.
In softball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 11, Cumberland 0. The visiting Knights opened Lincoln Prairie Conference play with a resounding win in five innings. Tulsa signee Makenzie Brown led ALAH (6-3) in the pitcher’s circle by throwing a one-hit shutout and striking out 13. Charley Condill, Alisha Frederick and Brown all hit home runs for ALAH, with Condill going 4 for 4 with three runs scored and three doubles. Brown went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBI and Frederick went 3 for 4 with three RBI. Ryli Kauffman (3 for 3, RBI) and Madison Schweighart (2 for 4, RBI) also had big days at the plate in the win.
➜ Blue Ridge 7, Okaw Valley 6. The host Knights won in walk-off fashion as Avery Place drove in Farrah Michaels in the bottom of the eight inning to give Blue Ridge (3-1) an LPC win. Sydnee Evans struck out nine to record the win as the Knights earned their third consecutive victory.
➜ Clifton Central 12, Milford 2. The visiting Bearcats led 1-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, but the host Comets busted out in a big way, plating all 12 of their runs in that frame to ultimately earn a five-inning nonconference win. Jordin Lucht went 2 for 3 with a triple and scored both of the Bearcats’ runs. Brynlee Wright and Emmaleah Marshino each had an RBI for Milford (2-1).
➜ LeRoy 12, Henry-Senachwine 2. Host LeRoy scored five runs in the first inning, four more in the second and cruised to a five-inning nonconference win. Lynsee Clow powered the Panthers’ offense by going 2 for 3 with a home run and five RBI. Molly Buckles and Lauren Bossingham each drove in two runs, while Tiffany Bargmann (1 for 3, three runs scored, two stolen bases, RBI), Karlee Eastham (2 for 3, two runs scored) and Danielle Bogle (2 for 4, two runs scored) also chipped in. Haley Cox threw a complete game for LeRoy (3-4), scattering eight hits and striking out eight.
➜ Olympia 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 3. The Illini Prairie Conference game in St. Joseph was tied at 3 after three innings before visiting Olympia took a 5-3 lead in the fourth and didn’t relinquish it. Alyssa Acton went 2 for 3 and drove in all three runs for SJ-O (6-4).
➜ Owensboro (Ky.) Catholic 6, Villa Grove 2. The Blue Devils trailed 4-0 after three innings and couldn’t make up ground during a nonconference loss in Kentucky. Alison Pangburn went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI for Villa Grove (1-5). The Blue Devils manufactured seven hits, but stranded eight runners on base.
➜ Rantoul 16, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5. The visiting Eagles secured the nonconference win in six innings as their offense rattled off 17 hits, with six players having at least two hits. Emily Curtis shined for Rantoul (2-2) by going 4 for 5 with a home run and five RBI. Mackenzie Tome (3 for 4, three RBI) also hit a home run, while Kianna Berlatsky went 3 for 4 with two RBI. Gada Bryant and Laynee Dickison each had two hits for BHRA (1-2).
➜ Tuscola 7, Fisher 0. Tuscola pitcher Kaitlyn Reifsteck continued her early-season dominance as the host Warriors put together a solid all-around game in a nonconference win at Ervin Park. Reifsteck shut out the Bunnies, only yielding one hit and one walk while finishing with 15 strikeouts. Taylor Musgrave, Keri Pierce and Kendal Morgan all went 2 for 3 with an RBI to pace Tuscola’s offense in helping the Warriors (5-0) remain unbeaten. Ella Boyer (2 for 4, RBI, two runs scored) and Kendyl Ring (1 for 2, two runs scored, two stolen bases) also contributed. Kailey May had the lone hit for Fisher (1-3) when she led off the top of the third with a single.
➜ Unity 4, Paris 3. Taylor Henry continued her superb week in a memorable way during Unity’s latest win. Henry drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to keep the Rockets unbeaten with a home nonconference victory. Two days after striking out 13 in a shutout of Rantoul, Henry delivered at the plate by going 3 for 4 with three RBI. Her two-run home run in the first inning tied the game at 2. Grace Frye added a game-tying RBI in the fifth for Unity (4-0), while Taylor Joop added two hits. Ashlyn Miller picked up her first varsity win with the Rockets, striking out four and scattering six hits in throwing a complete game.
➜ Westville 4, Watseka 0. Abbey Sabalaskey was nearly unhittable, leading the host Tigers to a nonconference win. Sabalaskey struck out 17 and only allowed one hit to Watseka’s Caitlin Corzine in throwing a shutout. Desi Darnell, Halle Douglas and Sabalaskey each went 2 for 3 for Westville (2-3) as Darnell doubled in a run. Corzine also pitched for Watseka (1-1) and threw a complete game.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Arcola. Sullivan easily won a three-team meet featuring host Arcola and DeLand-Weldon, winning all eight individual running events en route to compiling 116 points compared to 44 points from Arcola. Addison Carter swept the 110- and 300-meter hurdle races, winning the 110 hurdles in 20.65 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 48.55 seconds. Colin Chappel won the 100 (13.10), Kahlil Walker won the 200 (25.18), Cooper Browne won the 400 (1:01.59), Kyle Corkill won the 800 (2:24.38), Noah Bates won the 1,600 (5:38.33) and Peyton Pool won the 3,200 (12:31.28). Browne added a first-place finish in the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 9 1/2 inches. Beau Edwards, Landon Shellenberg and Mitchel Myers each won a field event for Arcola, with Edwards placing first in the high jump by clearing 5-8, Shellenberg taking the shot put with a toss of 37-7 1/2 and Myers topping the field in the discus with a throw of 118-1. The Purple Riders also edged Sullivan in the 400 relay and 800 relay. Kareem Trejo, Grant Wilson, Daniel Galaviz and Edwards won the 400 relay with a time of 45.26, while the same quartet took first in the 800 relay in 1:41.41.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Monticello. Unity had the best showing of any local school at the 12-team Sages Invitational, with the Rockets compiling 87 points to finish second behind team champion Mt. Zion. Salt Fork (83), Monticello (81) and St. Joseph-Ogden (64) rounded out the top five schools. Caelyn Kleparski had the lone individual win for Unity by placing first in the pole vault after clearing 10 feet, 7 inches. The Rockets also won the 800-meter relay, with Kayla Nelson, Lauren Miller, Kyleigh Weller and Shannon Flavin crossing the finish line first in 1 minutes, 52.18 seconds. Monticello’s Estella Miller won the 3,200 with a time of 11:27.95, while the Sages relied on Rose Talbert, Grace Talbert, Kyara Welter and Rachel Koon to win the 1,600 relay (4:19.82). Mabry Bruhn, Rose Talbert, Grace Talbert and Welter led Monticello to a win in the 3,200 relay (10:09.67). Salt Fork had two individuals, Gracie Jessup and Olivia Birge, win two events. Jessup placed first in the 100 hurdles (14.57) and the 300 hurdles (48.41), while Birge won the shot put (36-2 3/4) and the discus (122-5). Their teammate, Katelyn Lang, won the 100 in 13.02. Atleigh Hamilton paced SJ-O by winning the 200 (25.92) and the long jump (17-9 3/4), while Rantoul’s Brianna Dixon led the Eagles with a first-place finish in the high jump (5-1 3/4).
➜ At Arcola. Jalexis Bennett, Alaina Moore and Madalyn Booker helped Sullivan sweep all three sprint events during a triangular also involving Arcola and DeLand-Weldon that saw Sullivan place first with a score of 80 points. Bennett won the 100-meter dash in 14.91 seconds, while Moore finished first in the 200 in 29.25 and Booker won the 400 in 1:05.39. Kelesey Moore won the 100 hurdles for Arcola by clocking in at 19.24 to account for the lone win by the Purple Riders. Zoe Walton in the high jump (5-2), Cassidy Short in the long jump (15-6 1/2) and Izzy Hay in the triple jump (31-2) also won events for Sullivan. Morgan Frye led D-W by placing first in the shot put (29-3) and the discus (86-0).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Champaign Central won all six singles matches and all three doubles matches to earn a 9-0 win against St. Thomas More. Ezra Bernhard at No. 2 singles and Avi Rhodes at No. 6 singles each won 6-0, 6-0 to spark the Maroons.