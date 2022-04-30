In baseball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 19, Iroquois West 12. Gavin Parkerson homered twice, singled twice and walked twice while driving in six runs to help the Trojans (7-8) score 14 unanswered runs, erase a seven-run deficit, force extra innings and earn a memorable Vermilion Valley Conference win. The Raiders (9-6) built a 10-5 lead through four frames as Lucas Frank tripled, doubled and singled to drive in five runs, and Peyton Rhodes added a double and two singles for two RBI. Auston Miller also doubled and singled, driving in two runs. But the Trojans had plenty of firepower past Parkerson, as Colton Murphy doubled for three RBI and Landon Freeman doubled and singled for three RBI. Gavin Lomax added a double, and Cole Bailey pitched in with a two-RBI double.
➜ Champaign Central 12, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4. Jake Munroe homered and drove in three runs to lead the host Maroons (18-5) to a nonconference victory over the Panthers (9-13-1). Owen Hobbs drove in three runs as Carter Hall, T.J. Pipkins, Kendall Crawford, Kevin Lehr and Mitchell Crompton — the last of that list the winning pitcher — all posted two hits. For the Panthers, Keagan Busboom doubled and singled for an RBI, and Ty Graham added two hits and an RBI.
➜ Eureka 4, LeRoy 3. Porter Conn started an sixth-inning rally for the Panthers (14-6) with a two-run homer, then Noah Company followed with an RBI single. But it wasn’t enough to get the job done in Heart of Illinois Conference play. Calvin Crawford took the loss, despite LeRoy allowing just four hits.
➜ Fieldcrest 1, Fisher 0. Peyton Sapp gave the Bunnies (3-13) five scoreless innings pitched — allowing the lone run on a bloop single in the fourth — in a tough HOIC defeat. Sapp allowed just five hits while fanning seven batters and walking two. Fisher was unable to break through, stranding four runners on base.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 12, Watseka 6. The Buffaloes (5-8) prevailed in a VVC showdown as Kaden Mingee homered and singled three times for four RBI. Cale Steinbaugh homered at the plate and allowed two hits and one run in five innings of pitching relief for Mingee. Cameron Steinbaugh also homered and singled for two RBI, while Trenton Ryan and Cohen Cavanaugh each hit RBI singles. The Warriors (1-11) built a 5-1 lead early as Simon Hodolitz singled and had two RBI and Conner Bell hit an RBI single. Ty Berry also singled to drive in a run.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9, Tri-Valley 0. Kellan Fanson struck out seven batters and allowed just four hits in a complete game as the Falcons (8-6) earned their fourth straight victory in an HOIC game. Altin Nettleton and Kellen DeShepper each drove in two runs. David Hull led the way with three hits, and Zach Price and Mason Kutemeier each chipped in with two hits apiece.
➜ Hoopeston Area 18, Schlarman 0. Ryker Small threw his second no-hitter this spring to lead the Cornjerkers (10-14) to a VVC win over the Hilltoppers (2-8). Grant Morgan went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate, driving in two runs, stealing four bases and scoring three runs. Nick Hofer added two RBI with two hits and stole two bases, and Dylan Judy came up with two hits, four RBI and two stolen bases. Derek Drayer added three RBI on one hit, and Keygan Field went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI.
➜ Milford 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Freshman Beau Wright threw a no-hitter as the Bearcats (11-8) dealt the Blue Devils (16-7) their first VVC loss of the year. Adin Portwood hit a two-RBI double, and Nicholas Warren followed with an RBI single in the fourth. Carson Shields doubled, and Owen Halpin also doubled and singled. Dawson Dodd provided 32/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Blue Devils, striking out seven batters, walking one and allowing four hits.
➜ St. Teresa 7, Tuscola 3. A four-run sixth inning from the Bulldogs doomed the host Warriors (6-13) as they dropped a Central Illinois Conference matchup. Caden Baer hit a home run among two hits and drove in two runs for Tuscola, which claimed another two hits from Colton Musgrave and one run scored by Patrick Pierce.
In softball
➜ Arcola 11, Blue Ridge 4. Ariana Warren homered twice and drove in four runs, and Elizabeth Humphrey plated three runs on three hits to lead the Purple Riders (12-10) to a Lincoln Prairie Conference win over the Knights (8-14). Keira Hohlbauch struck out eight Knights and gave up six hits in a complete game. Kacie Sisk also hit a solo homer. Ellie Schlieper struck out three opponents in the circle for Blue Ridge.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 10, Argenta-Oreana 4. Ryli Kauffman singled on a bunt, stole two bases and scored twice, and Alisha Frederick singled and doubled for two RBI to help the Knights (14-6) earn the Lincoln Prairie Conference regular-season title by finishing the slate 9-0. Madison Schweighart earned her 13th win in the circle, striking out four batters, walking one and allowing two earned runs on seven hits. Kailee Otto hit two singles and had one RBI, and Layla Deel hit a double to score a run. Kharma Giles doubled twice and drove in a run for the Bombers (11-5), and Kylei Houser doubled to bring a run in.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10, Milford/Cissna Park 0. The Blue Devils (9-7) built a 6-0 edge after one inning, then added five more runs in the final frame to get back to .500 in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Reaghan Dickison doubled, singled and walked with an RBI and gave up just two hits and struck out five in a complete game in the circle. Natalie Clapp doubled and singled, while Addison Wallace hit a two-run double and Ella Myers doubled to drive in a run. Jossalin Lavicka singled twice for the Bearcats.
➜ Fisher 13, Fieldcrest 1. Karsyn Burke turned in a four-hit, five-RBI, three-run performance for the visiting Bunnies (12-4) as they rumbled past their Heart of Illinois Conference foe. Kailey May had four hits, three RBI and two runs for Fisher, which further was aided by Kallie Evans’ three hits and three runs as well as Alexis Moore’s two hits and two RBI. Kylan Arndt was the beneficiary in the circle, throwing a complete game in which she allowed five hits and no earned runs while striking out eight.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7, Watseka 0. Bailee Whittaker threw a complete-game six-hitter for the visiting Buffaloes (9-8) as they dispatched the Warriors (9-6) in a Vermilion Valley Conference game. Whittaker issued no walks and struck out five, and she helped her own cause with three hits, one RBI and one run at the plate. Claire Renaker drove in two runs for G-RF, which received three hits, one RBI and two runs scored from Lilli Hutson plus two hits and one run scored from Trinity Collins. Natalie Petersen’s three hits and Brianna Denault’s two hits gave Watseka most of its offense in its fourth consecutive defeat.
➜ LeRoy 4, Eureka 1. The Panthers (19-5) closed out an undefeated week with the Heart of Illinois Conference win as Lilly Long singled twice with an RBI and struck out four batters and allowed no earned runs in a complete-game pitching effort. Lauren Bossingham singled and scored twice, while Callie Warlow and Ashtyn Hall both hit RBI singles.
➜ Tuscola 10, St. Teresa 3. Kerri Pierce earned pitching win No. 14 of the season, giving up three earned runs and seven hits and striking out seven batters in a complete game to power the Warriors (16-4) to another Central Illinois Conference victory. Isabelle Wilcox doubled and singled twice to drive in a game-high four runs. Ella Boyer singled twice for three RBI. Taylor Musgrave doubled and singled to drive in a run. Emily Czerwonka, Zoey Thomason and Addyson Ring also came up with hits.
➜ Villa Grove 15, Okaw Valley 0. An offensive barrage across four innings of Lincoln Prairie Conference play permitted the host Blue Devils (15-11) to extend their win streak to six games. Kaylee Arbuckle homered, drove in two runs and scored twice for Villa Grove, while both Logan Lillard and Alison Pangburn tripled. Lillard drove in two runs and scored once as well, and Pangburn provided two total hits, one RBI and two runs. Chloe Reardon knocked in three runs, and each of Alexandria Brown, Kalyn Cordes and Addisyn Wilson chipped in two RBI to support a complete-game four-hitter with five strikeouts pitched by Lillard.
➜ Westville 19, Salt Fork 0. Abby Sabalaskey continued her remarkable spring season by throwing a four-inning perfect game with nine strikeouts to help the Tigers (18-3) cruise to a VVC win over the Storm (8-8). Izzy Sliva made her return from injury and batted in three runs with three singles, while scoring three times as well. Sabalaskey (one RBI), Aubrie Jenkins (two RBI) and Desi Darnell (two RBI) each tripled. Madison Jones and Ariel Clarkston both doubled, each adding two RBI.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Decatur Eisenhower 2. Emma Skowronski and Jadyn Quinlan each netted a goal as the Conquering Riders (4-7-3) played their way to a nonconference stalemate. Brileigh Mast and Malaya Brady provided assists, while Libby Henry totaled six saves.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Pekin. Danville placed ninth of 12 teams with a score of 30 points as Matthew Thomas clocked 15.91 seconds to finish in second place in the 110-meter hurdles and 42.19 to finish second in the 300 hurdles. Semaj Taylor took third in discus for the Vikings with a personal-record toss of 136 feet, 6 inches. Thomas cleared 12-111/2 to finish third in pole vault and Davari Boyd took sixth in long jump with a distance of 19-71/2.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Monticello. Alyssa Williams was a four-event winner for Tuscola, helping the Warriors to third place in an 18-team event with 68 points. Williams prevailed in the 100-meter run in a meet-record 12.16 seconds, in the 200 at 25.58 and in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 83/4 inches. She also led off a first-place 800 relay tandem (1 minute, 49.87 seconds) that included Mia Hausmann, Jillian Alexander and Lia Patterson. Patterson claimed two individual victories as well, winning the 100 hurdles in 15.27 and the 300 hurdles in 46.17. Salt Fork earned fourth place as a group with 46 points, keyed by event wins from Brynlee Keeran in triple jump (35-6) and Olivia Birge in shot put (35-6 3/4). Uni High was the fifth-place team with 39 points, paced by Kate Ahmari’s 3,200 win in 11:28.18. Unity finished sixth with 36 points, securing a win from its 400 relay of Kayla Nelson, Bri Ritchie, Estella Dodd and Lauren Miller (51.83). Paxton-Buckley-Loda tied for eighth place with 33 points, garnering many from Trixie Johnson’s win in the 800 (2:23.54). St. Joseph-Ogden (tied for eighth, 33 points), Monticello (10th, 29), Sullivan (11th, 28), St. Thomas More (tied for 13th, 10), Clinton (tied for 13th, 10), Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (16th, six), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (17th, four) and Milford/Cissna Park (18th, one) rounded out local involvement.
➜ At Urbana. Mahomet-Seymour drew on strong performances from Ava Boyd — who placed second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 36.83 seconds — and Chloe Bundren — who clocked 2:34.48 in the 800 — to take fourth of 14 teams with 60 points. The Bulldogs’ 3,200 relay team of Bundren, Boyd, Chloe Allen and Elizabeth Sims took first with a time of 10:20.10. Rantoul’s Brianna Dixon had a sensational meet for the eighth-place Eagles (40 points), winning the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 3 inches, the 100 hurdles in 14.91 and the 300 hurdles in 45.94. Champaign Central finished in fifth place with 57 points as Emery Czys finished fourth in the 800 at 2:35.81. Grace Hohman ran 13:40.12 in the 3,200 to finish third for the Maroons, and Kyla Canales cleared a height of 10-51/4 to take third in pole vault. Urbana’s Ziniera Edwards won the discus with a throw of 99-0 as the host Tigers took 11th with 33 points. Centennial’s Noelle Hunt won the long jump with a distance of 16-21/4, and the Chargers’ 1,600 relay team of Sifa Mondika, Brooke Gardner, Brooklynn Sweikar and Hunt finished in second with a time of 4:17.72 as Centennial took seventh with a team score of 45. Ninth-place Danville (36 points) was paced by Lynae Ward (second in triple jump, 32-01/4), Allison Thompson (third in the 1,600, 5:38.45) and Nickiya Shields (third in the 100 hurdles in 16.45 and fourth in the 300 hurdles in 50.30).