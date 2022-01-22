In boys’ basketball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
➜ Argenta-Oreana 73, Villa Grove 59. The eighth-seeded Bombers asserted themselves in the second half, relying on Landon Lawson to pick up a first-round win at home. Lawson poured in a game-high 28 points for A-O (4-10), which trailed 31-30 at halftime before outscoring the Blue Devils 19-8 in the third quarter. Brylan McHood added 12 points, Tyson Oros wound up with 11 points and Jamario Barbee chipped in nine points for the Bombers, who advanced to play top seed Okaw Valley in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Cerro Gordo. Layne Rund led ninth-seeded Villa Grove (3-17) with 25 points, while Luke Zimmerman delivered 11 points. The Blue Devils will now face either fourth-seeded Decatur Lutheran or fifth-seeded Cumberland in a consolation quarterfinal game at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Cerro Gordo.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 59, Heritage 29. The host Knights left little doubt, outscoring the Hawks 25-8 in the second quarter to head into halftime with a 42-18 lead en route to a first-round win. Wyatt Hilligoss scored a game-high 19 points for sixth-seeded ALAH (10-9), which advanced to play third-seeded Arcola at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in a quarterfinal game in Cerro Gordo. Trey Wardrip and Reggie Edmonds also contributed with nine points apiece. Aaron Coffin and Brodie Meneely each scored nine points for the 11th-seeded Hawks (1-18), who will play either Argenta-Oreana or Okaw Valley at 8 p.m. Tuesday in a consolation quarterfinal game in Cerro Gordo.
➜ Tri-County 65, Blue Ridge 33. The seventh-seeded Titans wasted little time in earning a first-round win, taking a 47-19 lead into halftime against the 10th-seeded Knights. Jack Armstrong scored all 17 of his game-high points in the first half for Tri-County (11-9), with teammates Payton Bell (14 points), Gaige Cox (13 points) and Jacob Smith (11 points) also reaching double figures. Tri-County advances to play second-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the quarterfinals in Cerro Gordo. Blue Ridge (2-16) received 11 points apiece from Wyatt Cole and Zach Lewis as the Knights drop into a consolation quarterfinal game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cerro Gordo against either Arcola or Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
McLean County/HOIC Tournament
➜ El Paso-Gridley 58, LeRoy 36. LeRoy had top-seeded El Paso-Gridley tied at 13 after the first quarter, but the fourth-seeded Panthers struggled offensively after that in a semifinal loss at the Shirk Center in Bloomington. Jack Edmundson scored a team-high 12 points and Noah Copany added eight points for LeRoy (13-4), which will play third-seeded Flanagan-Cornell at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the third-place game at the Shirk Center.
Nontournament
➜ Centennial 56, Danville 54. Danville rallied to force overtime, but Centennial prevailed and left with a Big 12 Conference road win. Jack Young scored nine of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Chargers (10-8), who won their second straight game. Trae Warren also hit double figures with 14 points, while David Hubbard and DJ Green finished with seven points apiece. JaVaughn Robinson scored a game-high 20 points for the Vikings (6-8), but it wasn’t enough as Danville lost its sixth straight game. Martez Rhodes added 11 points, with Jayvin Miles and O’Shawn Jones-Winslow each tallying eight points.
➜ Judah Christian 70, Decatur Christian 20. The Tribe ran its win streak to five games with a road win, shutting out Decatur Christian in the first quarter and taking a 36-9 lead into halftime. Tucker Bailey scored a game-high 16 points for Judah Christian (6-5), with Joey Limentato (13 points) and Aidyn Beck (11 points) joining Bailey in double figures. Grant Ipsen (nine points) and Braydon Mora (eight points) also contributed.
➜ Monticello 59, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43. Monticello used a strong second half to post its 20th win of the season and leave coach Kevin Roy one win away from his 300th victory in charge of the Sages after the Illini Prairie Conference victory at the Sievers Center. Trailing PBL 23-21 at halftime, the host Sages took control with an 11-2 run to open the fourth quarter before extending its win streak to six game. Joey Sprinkle paced the Sages (20-1) with 16 points, while Trevor Fox finished with 14 points and seven assists. Ben Cresap (12 points) and Tanner Buehnerkemper (nine points) also provided vital contributions in the win. Brandon Knight scored a game-high 17 points for the Panthers (10-7) and Mason Bruns chipped in nine points.
➜ Normal Calvary 51, Arthur Christian School 31. The visiting Conquering Riders fell behind 19-12 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t cut into their deficit during an East Central Illinois Conference loss. Brock Helmuth scored a team-high 11 points for ACS (10-14) and Kyson Pflum contributed 10 points.
➜ Prairie Central 70, Pontiac 68. The visiting Hawks let a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter whittle away, only to come back and earn an overtime victory for Prairie Central’s fourth win in its last five games. Drew Haberkorn scored a game-high 25 points to carry Prairie Central (16-4) in the Illini Prairie victory that saw the Hawks lead 47-40 to start the fourth quarter. Andy Krenz joined Haberkorn in double figures with 15 points, while Tyler Curl and Camden Palmore each registered nine points.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Chillicothe IVC 64. Division I recruit Ty Pence nearly pulled off a triple-double and the host Spartans kept the Grey Ghosts at bay to pull of an Illini Prairie home win. Pence scored a game-high 32 points on the strength of five three-pointers, pulled down 10 rebounds and distributed eight assists for SJ-O (14-4) in its second consecutive victory. Evan Ingram (14 points) and Logan Smith (11 points) complemented Pence as the Spartans led 31-24 at halftime and never trailed in the second half.
➜ St. Thomas More 56, Olympia 26. The host Sabers clamped down defensively, limiting the Spartans to only nine points combined in the second and third quarters, to roll in an Illini Prairie win. Justen Green and Patrick Quarnstrom each scored 12 points to pace STM (11-8) in its second straight victory, while Ife Okolo (eight points), Ryan Hendrickson (seven points) and Peace Bumba (six points) also chipped in offensively.
➜ Tuscola 55, Warrensburg-Latham 46. The Warriors remained unbeaten in Central Illinois Conference play following an overtime road win and another big performance from Jalen Quinn. Quinn, a Loyola Chicago signee, produced a double-double with a game-high 25 points to go along with 14 rebounds in the second straight win for Tuscola (16-4), which trailed 35-28 entering the fourth quarter. Josiah Hortin and James Parsley each added seven points for the Warriors, with Hortin hitting a clutch three-pointer in both the fourth quarter and overtime.
➜ Uni High 67, DeLand-Weldon 37. Ethan Mok-Chih continued his high-scoring act with a game-high 30 points to spark the host Illineks (7-8) to an ECIC win. Ian Evensen (13 points, five rebounds, five assists), Titus Kyle (10 points) and Teo Chemla (eight points, 10 rebounds, six steals) also contributed in the win.
➜ Unity 56, Rantoul 36. Trailing by five points at the end of the first quarter, visiting Unity stepped up its defense and headed home with its third straight win. Henry Thomas scored a game-high 18 points for the Rockets (14-4) in the Illini Prairie triumph that saw Rantoul lead 18-13 at the end of the first quarter before the Eagles only managed 18 points in the final three quarters. Will Cowan produced 11 points, while Blake Kimball and Austin Langendorf each chipped in eight points for Unity. Avontay Anderson scored a team-high nine points for Rantoul (0-16), with teammate Conner Smith adding eight points.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Uni High 43, DeLand-Weldon 19. Lara Marinov scored 16 points, Dina Hashash added 12 points and Ella Greer almost had a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds for the Illineks (11-7) in a home East Central Illinois Conference win.
➜ Unity 45, Mt. Zion 43. The visiting Rockets (18-5) secured a close nonconference win behind 12 points from Maddie Reed, 11 points from Raegen Stringer and nine points from Taylor Henry.
In wrestling
➜ At Lincoln. Prairie Central kept its match with the host Railsplitters close, but the Hawks couldn’t prevail in a 45-32 loss. Drake Clemons recorded the lone pin for Prairie Central, doing so in 4 minutes, 51 seconds at 106 pounds. Mekonnen Steidinger at 126 (17-2 technical fall) and Donavan Lewis at 132 (8-3 decision) picked up the two other contested wins for Prairie Central.