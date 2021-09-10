In boys' soccer
Mondala pours in five goals
KANKAKEE — Martin Mondala had quite the night for the St. Thomas More boys’ soccer team, torching the Grace Christian Academy defense for five goals as the Sabers rolled to an 8-0 victory on Friday night.
Mondala added an assist for STM (8-0), which also procured two goals and an assist from Immanuel Nwosu, as well as a goal and an assist from Daniel Messeh.
Ginalick nets 4 goals in victory
HOOPESTON — The Monticello boys’ soccer team scored six goals in the first half and added another two goals after the break en route to an 8-1 victory against Iroquois West (4-3) on Friday night at the Hoopeston Area Cornjerker Classic.
The win was coach Dan Burkybile’s 100th win in charge of the Sages’ program.
Dylan Ginalick netted four goals and assisted on two others for Monticello (6-1-1), which also received a pair of tallies from Malachi Manuel in addition to single goals from Levi Stephens and Treyden Fox.
In the same tournament, Joe Lashuay and Cooper Myers produced two goals apiece in an 8-0 victory by Oakwood/Salt Fork against Clifton Central. Dylan Diaz, Macen Phillips, Saul Carillo and Reef Pacot also scored for O/SF (7-3).
Additionally in first-day tournament play, host Hoopeston Area lost 7-0 to Bloomington Central Catholic. Dylan Judy made seven saves in the loss for Hoopeston Area (6-3-1). St. Joseph Ogden suffered a 2-0 loss to Grant Park, dropping the Spartans to 4-4-1 on the season.
Illineks sustain road defeat
WILLIAMSVILLE — Benji Chang’s goal in the 28th minute and Arjun Kala’s five saves weren’t enough for the Uni High boys’ soccer team during a 7-1 loss at Williamsville on Friday night. Teo Chemla assisted on Chang’s goal for the Illineks (5-3).
In volleyball
ACS picks up home victory
ARTHUR — The Arthur Christian School volleyball team earned a 25-12, 25-14 victory against Faith Bible on Friday night. Halie Rhoades (nine kills), Ava Yoder (seven digs) and Keisha Miller (19 assists) helped lead the Conquering Riders (13-0).
In golf
Fowler, IW boys win
HOOPESTON — Three sub-50 scorers helped Iroquois West knock off Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Hoopeston Area by a 193-199-237 margin during Friday’s match at Hubbard Trail Country Club.
Damon Fowler’s 47 led the Raiders, who also received matching 48s from Kyler Meents and Tyler Read.
BHRA’s Leighton Meeker carded a 45 to claim medalist honors, while Blue Devils teammate Nick Garmon tied for second in the individual chase with a 47. Payton Armstrong (50) was the top scorer for the Cornjerkers.
Watseka’s Schroeder plays well
LODA — Jordan Schroeder led the way for the Watseka boys’ golf team, which claimed a 176-228-261 victory ahead of Cissna Park and Buckley Christ Lutheran on Friday at Lakeview Country Club.
Schroeder was the individual medalist with a 42, while Zach Hickman (44), Hagen Hoy (45) and Brayden Ketchum (45) also aided the Warriors’ cause.
Colson Carley (54) had the top score for Cissna Park. Gavin Spitz's 57 paced Christ Lutheran.