In boys’ basketball
➜ Blue Ridge 55, Cumberland 50. The Knights prevailed in Lincoln Prairie Conference play, holding off the Pirates at home in Farmer City. Colin Michaels scored a team-high 17 points for Blue Ridge (7-10), while teammates Zach Lewis (14 points) and Isaac Price (12 points) weren’t far behind in the scoring column.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 57, Argenta-Oreana 54. Tyson Moore scored a team-high 20 points for the Broncos, who needed two overtimes to earn a home Lincoln Prairie win. Carson Brown and Konnor Waterhouse each supplied 13 points to help CG/B (10-7) top the Bombers (5-9). A-O's Jalynn Flowers and Chase Logue each tallied 17 points, with Logue sinking five three-point baskets.
➜ Fieldcrest 66, Le Roy 60. In a close Heart of Illinois Conference game throughout, the host Panthers could not prevail at Dud Berry Gymnasium despite a big night from Jack Edmundson. Edmundson scored a game-high 32 points for Le Roy (8-5), which led 31-30 at halftime but went into the fourth quarter down 49-48. Jasper Tarr (14 points) and Noah Company (12 points) also contributed.
➜ Heritage 72, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 64. Heritage overcame a 41-36 deficit to start the fourth quarter to force overtime and then outscored Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 19-11 in the extra four minutes to secure a Lincoln Prairie home win in Broadlands. Drew Williams dropped in a game-high 21 points for the Hawks (4-12), who had lost nine of their previous 10 games. Julliyan Gray (15 points), Joel Bear (12 points) and Timmy Wilson (10 points) joined Williams in double figures. Connor Nettles scored a game-high 25 points for ALAH (7-10) in its fifth straight loss. Wyatt Hilligoss had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Jayce Parsons added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights.
➜ Hoopeston Area 65, Milford 51. Anthony Zamora and Kendrick Sigerill each registered a double-double, sparking Hoopeston Area to a home Vermilion Valley Conference win. Zamora finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Cornjerkers (9-8) and Sigerill put down 15 points and 10 rebounds to help Hoopeston Area build a 34-17 halftime lead. Zamora also added eight assists, with Owen Root (eight points) aiding the Cornjerkers’ offense against the Bearcats (11-7).
➜ Iroquois West 42, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 40. Cannon Leonard can shine in basketball, too. The 6-foot-9 Iowa football signee made a 10-foot fadeaway jumper at the buzzer, keeping Iroquois West unbeaten in VVC play with a clutch road win. Leonard wound up with a game-high 23 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders (11-3) in their fourth straight win. Sam McMillan provided a nice complement to Leonard with 16 points, and Tyler Read dished out seven assists. Ayden Ingram scored a team-high 12 points for BHRA (13-3), which had a five-game win streak end. Chaz Dubois (10 points) and Micah Stanford (nine points) also contributed offensively for the Blue Devils.
➜ Lincoln 48, Mahomet-Seymour 43. Mahomet-Seymour fell behind early and rallied to make it close late, but the Bulldogs ultimately couldn’t prevail in an Apollo Conference home loss. Wyatt Bohm scored a game-high 16 points for M-S (7-8), making 7 of 8 shots from the field and corralling seven rebounds. Dayten Eisenmann (12 points) and Adam Dyer (10 points) gave the Bulldogs two other players in double figures.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 53, Unity 48. Unity trailed 27-22 at halftime and couldn’t make up the deficit in the second half of a nonconference road defeat, the Rockets’ third straight loss. Henry Thomas scored a team-high 17 points for Unity (8-6), while Austin Langendorf (10 points) and Andrew Thomas (nine points) also chipped in.
➜ Monticello 57, Chillicothe IVC 47. Trey Welter scored a team-high 12 points to lead a balanced effort as Monticello ended a two-game losing streak with a road win in its Illini Prairie Conference opener. Matt Swartz, Jack Weidner and Drew Sheppard all scored eight points apiece for the Sages (9-6), who trailed 16-10 after the first quarter. Will Ross (seven points, five rebounds, five assists) also played a key role for Monticello.
➜ Normal Community 59, Champaign Central 41. Champaign Central kept it close in the first half, only trailing 27-23 at halftime, before the visiting Ironmen pulled away in the second half to earn a Big 12 win at Combes Gym. Chris Bush and Landon Robinson each scored nine points for the Maroons (4-8), who had a three-game win streak snapped. Torion Rhone and Axel Baldwin also supplied eight points apiece.
➜ Oakwood 74, Chrisman 47. Oakwood rattled off its fourth straight win, taking a big lead in the first half and never looking back for the road VVC victory. Tanner Pichon scored a team-high 21 points and Dalton Hobick recorded 17 points for the Comets, who led 42-16 at halftime. Alec Harrison (11 points) and Brody Taflinger (10 points) also chipped in for Oakwood (13-5). Nic Eddy scored a game-high 29 points for Chrisman (6-12), and teammate Colton Brazelton added nine points.
➜ Rantoul 70, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31. The visiting Eagles cruised to a win in their Illini Prairie opener, carrying a 38-16 lead into halftime. Jaylen McElmurry scored a game-high 22 points for Rantoul (6-10), which sank nine three-pointers in the win. Conner Smith finished with 15 points, while Colby Duitsman (nine points), Kyrin Martin (eight points) and Jacksen Adkins (eight points) also factored into the offensive production. Jeremiah Ager scored a team-high nine points for PBL (3-14), with Ty Graham and Noah Steiner each adding seven points.
➜ Ridgeview 58, Fisher 17. Ryan Hopkins scored nine points to pace the Bunnies (2-12) in an HOIC road loss.
➜ Schlarman 43, Watseka 31. Schlarman used a strong fourth quarter to pull away for a VVC road win, giving the Hilltoppers their fourth win in their last five games. C.L. Dye scored a game-high 16 points for Schlarman (5-7), which led 29-27 after three quarters. Jerry Reed (12 points) and Jerrius Atkinson (nine points) also pitched in. Quinn Starkey had a team-high nine points for Watseka (6-9), which lost its fourth straight game.
➜ Shelbyville 52, Tuscola 31. Offensive struggles led to Tuscola seeing a 12-game win streak come to a halt with a Central Illinois Conference home loss. Tuscola (14-2) trailed 6-4 at the end of the first quarter, but saw its deficit balloon to 27-9 by halftime. Kam Sweetnam had a team-high 10 points for the Warriors.
➜ Urbana 79, Bloomington 70. The visiting Tigers overcame an 18-point deficit to stun the Purple Raiders in a Big 12 road game. Urbana (2-12) relied on a big game from Malcolm Morris, with Morris scoring 32 points, grabbing 25 rebounds and making 18 of 20 free throws.
➜ Villa Grove 73, Uni High 59. The Blue Devils (7-9) secured their second straight win by leaving Kenney Gym in Urbana with a nonconference triumph. Teo Chemla produced a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds. John Brownridge (12 points, four assists) and Zev McManus-Mendelowitz (10 points, seven rebounds) also contributed for Uni High (1-12).
In wrestling
At Fithian. Oakwood/Salt Fork swept its three duals to win the Vermilion Valley Conference/Vermilion County championship. The Comets defeated Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 49-30, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm 41-33 and Hoopeston Area 46-24. The Cornjerkers finished 2-1 by defeating Westville/G-RF 43-42 and BHRAAP 51-27, while the Tigers knocked off the Blue Devils 47-30.