DANVILLE — Grant Powell and Ethan Merritt each delivered timely goals, helping the Oakwood/Salt Fork boys’ soccer team to a 4-0 road win against Schlarman on Friday afternoon.
Powell and Merritt scored two goals apiece for the Comets (13-7), with Reef Pacot, Brody Taflinger and Cooper Myers picking up assists. Josh Ruch made three saves in net to preserve the shutout.
Conquering Riders come up short
DIXON — Arthur Christian School boys' soccer suffered a 6-2 loss to Faith Christian on Friday, ending a five-match win streak in the process.
The Conquering Riders fell behind 4-1 before halftime and couldn't recover. Jaden Mast and Cole Gabriels each found the back of the net for ACS, and Josh Skowronski added an assist.
Towne and Hotsinpiller pick up victory
BLOOMINGTON — Danville's Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller won the No. 2 doubles draw in Friday's portion of the Bloomington Purple and Gold Invitational, knocking off opponents from Normal Community, Moline and Batavia to earn that distinction.
The Vikings added a runner-up finish at No. 3 doubles from CiCi Brown and Reese Rundle, who won matches versus tandems from Homewood-Flossmoor and Normal U-High but lost to a duo from Batavia. Danville's Brooklynn Behrens and Lexi Ellis also placed fourth at No. 1 doubles, defeating pairings from Homewood-Flossmoor and Normal West but losing to twosomes from Bloomington and Moline.
The tournament concludes Saturday with singles play.