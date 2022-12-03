In boys’ basketball
Toyota of Danville Classic
At St. Joseph
➜ Oakwood 48, Schlarman 36. The Comets continued their unbeaten season and clinched a spot in Saturday night’s championship game with a double-digit win against the Hilltoppers. Brody Taflinger scored a game-high 12 points for Oakwood (8-0), with eight of those in the second half after Oakwood went into halftime with a 17-14 lead. Jackson Dudley and Alec Harrison each finished with nine points, while Dalton Hobick chipped in eight points. Jerry Reed scored a team-high 10 points for Schlarman and Keison Peoples added seven points. The Hilltoppers (1-6) will play Watseka (2-2) at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the third-place game.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 59, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49. Big offensive performances from Wyatt Hilligoss and Connor Nettles lifted ALAH to its first win in the tournament and snapped a two-game losing skid. Hilligoss dropped in a game-high 23 points, with 17 coming in the second half, and Nettles scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half, helping the Knights (2-2) take a 31-15 lead into halftime. Nettles added nine steals. Kayden Snelling scored a team-high 12 points for PBL (1-3) and Ty Graham joined him in double figures with 11 points. ALAH will meet Cissna Park (0-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the seventh-place game, while PBL squares off against La Salette (2-5) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the fifth-place game.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Watseka 28. St. Joseph-Ogden limited Watseka to just one three-pointer in the first quarter and had two players score at least 20 points to remain undefeated. The Spartans (3-0) will play Oakwood (8-0) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the championship game featuring two teams with a combined 11-0 record. Ty Pence scored a game-high 28 points and made four three-pointers for the Spartans, who led 17-3 at the end of the first quarter. Logan Smith joined in on the scoring outburst for SJ-O with 20 points and added four assists. Hagen Hoy (12 points) and Braiden Walwer (10 points) led Watseka (2-2), who will play Schlarman at 4 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game.
Nontournament
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 66, Uni High 50. The visiting Trojans left Kenney Gym with a nonconference win and snapped a three-game losing skid after a strong second half. A-P (2-3) had three players finish in double figures, led by 27 points from Evan Schluter. Seth Johnson (13 points) and Kollin Asbury (12 points) also aided A-P’s winning effort as Uni High led 32-25 at halftime. Teo Chemla paced the Illineks (1-7) with 19 points and eight rebounds, while John Brownridge (13 points) and Zev McManus-Mendelowitz (eight points) complemented Chemla.
➜ Bloomington 75, Centennial 65. Centennial trailed the Purple Raiders 33-21 at halftime and couldn’t make up the deficit in a Big 12 Conference home loss. Todd Makabu scored 14 of his team-high 15 points in the second half for the Chargers (2-3) in their first league game of the season. Sathvik Thatikonda (13 points) and Preston Sledge (11 points) were also offensive factors on the night for Centennial.
➜ Danville 67, Chicago Ogden International 50. Danville avoided a two-game losing streak with a nonconference win. O’Shawn Jones-Winslow led the Vikings (2-3) with 28 points in their home opener.
➜ El Paso-Gridley 57, Fisher 21. The host Bunnies couldn’t get their offense on track in a home Heart of Illinois Conference loss. Ryan Hopkins scored a team-high seven points and grabbed four rebounds for Fisher (1-4), which trailed 31-15 at halftime. Drayton Lutz (six points, five rebounds) and Asher Litman (six points, four rebounds) also contributed for the Bunnies.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 64, Flanagan-Cornell 45. The host Falcons won their HOIC opener and their second straight game behind three players who finished in double figures. Ty Cribbett scored a team-high 19 points for GCMS (4-1), while Chase Minion drained a trio of three-pointers en route to 18 points and Brayden Elliott added 17 points.
➜ Le Roy 50, Ridgeview 39. The Panthers won their fifth straight game thanks to a game-high 18 points from Jasper Tarr. Jack Edmundson contributed 14 points for Le Roy (5-1) in its HOIC home win at Dud Berry Gymnasium, with Noah Company (nine points) and Sam Edmundson (seven points) also making solid offensive contributions. Cale Hoffman scored a team-high 12 points for Ridgeview (2-4), with Cam Kelly (nine points) and Kyle Stubblefield (eight points) also chipping in.
➜ Morton 52, Rantoul 48. Rantoul led 25-20 at halftime, but couldn’t close out the nonconference home win against the Potters. Ross Gawenda scored a team-high 10 points for the Eagles (1-4) in their third straight loss, with teammates Jaylen McElmurry (nine points), Jacksen Adkins (seven points) and Kyrin Martin (seven points) all playing significant roles.
➜ Normal Community 64, Urbana 35. In their first game this season against a team from Illinois, the Tigers (0-5) went on the road and dropped a Big 12 Conference tilt.
➜ Peoria 64, Champaign Central 45. The Maroons went on the road for their season opener and first Big 12 game, but couldn’t come home with a win. Chris Bush led the Maroons (0-1) by scoring 21 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
➜ Rochester 56, Unity 46. A close first half that featured a 22-22 tie at halftime between two schools who sport Rockets as their nicknames turned in favor of host Rochester in the second half. Rochester outscored Unity 17-6 in the third quarter to take a 39-28 lead into the fourth quarter. Henry Thomas and Andrew Thomas each scored 11 points for Unity (1-1), with Aiden Porter (seven points) and Jay Saunders (six points) also contributing.
➜ St. Thomas More 54, St. Teresa 47. St. Thomas More ended a three-game losing streak with a road nonconference win by using balanced scoring to stave off a late rally by St. Teresa. The Sabers (2-3) led 43-27 after the third quarter, with Wilson Kirby scoring six of his 12 points in the fourth quarter for STM. Andrew Tay also scored 12 points for the Sabers, with Peace Bumba registering 11 points.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 53, Argenta-Oreana 36. The visiting Bombers (1-5) couldn't score more than 10 points in any quarter and fell short in nonconference play against the Cardinals. Jalynn Flowers did most of A-O's scoring, finishing with 15 points.
➜ Westville 48, Villa Grove 37. The host Tigers stayed undefeated with a nonconference win. Drew Wichtowski scored a game-high 14 points for Westville (3-0), with Kamden Maddox (11 points) and Landen Haurez (10 points) each chipping in. Lukas Shadwick (12 points) and Robert Fancher (11 points) hit double figures for the Blue Devils (3-4).
In girls’ basketball
Mike Walsh Tournament
At Bement
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 70, Martinsville 12. The host Broncos rolled to their second straight win in convincing fashion. Haley Garrett scored a game-high 22 points for CG/B (4-1), while Jazzi Hicks finished with 15 points and Caroline Hill supplied 14 points to give the Broncos three players in double figures.
➜ Shelbyville 55, Uni High 18. The Illineks had trouble scoring and fell behind 18-2 at the end of the first quarter. Emma Murawski scored a team-high eight points for Uni High (3-4).
Nontournament
➜ Mt. Zion 44, Mahomet-Seymour 39. Savannah Orgeron accounted for more than half of Mahomet-Seymour’s offense, but the Bulldogs couldn’t prevail in a road loss. Orgeron scored a game-high 22 points for M-S (5-2), which led 19-18 at halftime and only trailed 28-26 to start the fourth quarter. Chloe Pruitt recorded eight points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs.