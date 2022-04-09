Hurt delivers during Salt Fork softball win
CATLIN — The top of the Salt Fork softball team’s batting order produced on Friday, helping the host Storm to an 11-1 win in five innings against Milford/Cissna Park in Vermilion Valley Conference play.
Kendyl Hurt went 2 for 3 with three RBI to lead the offensive output for Salt Fork (5-1) in its third consecutive win. Hurt shined in the pitcher’s circle, too, throwing a complete game by only allowing two hits and working around three walks to strike out seven.
Karlie Cain also contributed by going 1 for 2 with three RBI, while Kailey Frischkorn (3 for 3, RBI, two runs scored) and Macie Russell (3 for 4, three runs scored) set the tone out of the top two spots in the batting order.
Alivia Schmink went 1 for 2 and drove in the lone run for the Bearcats (4-3).
Collins’ big game carries G-RF softball
GEORGETOWN — Trinity Collins couldn’t be stopped at the plate, and the Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team picked up its second straight win following a 7-2 home victory against Hoopeston Area on Friday afternoon in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Collins went 3 for 3 with three RBI including a home run and a double to spark the Buffaloes (3-3). Lilli Hutson also contributed by going 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Claire Renaker added an RBI and a triple.
Bailee Whittaker scattered 10 hits and threw a complete game for G-RF, striking out seven.
Tori Birge went 3 for 3 with a double to pace the Cornjerkers (4-7), with Brylie Cox (2 for 3, RBI) and Macy Warner (2 for 4, RBI) each driving in a run.
Big inning powers Cornjerkers baseball
GEORGETOWN — A five-run fourth inning helped the Hoopeston Area baseball team grab the lead for good in an eventual 10-5 victory against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman on Friday.
The Cornjerkers trailed 5-3 entering the fourth before pulling ahead 8-5 in the frame. Hoopeston Area added insurance tallies in the sixth and seventh innings.
Ryker Small (3 for 5, two RBI), Derek Drayer (2 for 5, two RBI), Keygan Field (2 for 4, RBI) and Ben Brown (2 for 3, two RBI) led the way for the Cornjerkers (4-7).
Kaden Mingee (two hits, two RBI) and Cale Steinbaugh (two hits, two runs scored) were the top offensive producers for the G-RF/C (1-3).
Oakwood baseball holds on late for victory
GILMAN — Oakwood baseball used a five-run sixth inning to rally for an 8-7 victory against host Iroquois West on Friday.
Matthew Miller doubled twice as part of a five-RBI, three-hit game to lead the Comets (4-5) past the Raiders (2-3). Peyton Rhodes had three hits, two RBI and a run scored to pace IW.
Offense lifts Oakwood softball on road
GILMAN — Oakwood softball put up crooked numbers in each of the first three innings to take a 12-8 lead and held on the rest of the way for a 12-11 road victory at Iroquois West on Friday.
Bella Bradford (two hits, run scored, RBI) and Alaina Rothwell (two RBI, two walks, run scored, hit) showed out for the Comets (2-7), while Samantha Sigler, Maggie Thorne and Nautica McNeely each struck for two hits for the Raiders (2-4).
Knights cruise in Lincoln Prairie action
ARTHUR — Alisha Frederick homered and tripled among four hits to power Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond softball to a 13-3 win over Okaw Valley on Friday in Lincoln Prairie Conference play.
Frederick drove in three runs and scored thrice during the six-inning battle for the Knights (3-3). Kailee Otto also went deep among two hits, recorded two RBI and scored three runs.
Other key offensive contributors for ALAH were Charley Condill (two hits, one RBI, one run), Kaci Beachy (three hits, four RBI, two runs) and Alayna Plank (two hits, one RBI).
Titans baseball stifled by league foe
KANSAS — Tri-County baseball suffered a 14-4 loss to Cumberland on Friday in a five-inning, Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup.
Jack Armstrong homered among two hits and drove in one run for the Titans (2-4), who have lost three of their last four games overall. Greg Reese also homered and drove in a run in the loss.