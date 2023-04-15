In baseball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 6, Cissna Park 2. Armstrong-Potomac won its third straight game, knocking off a Vermilion Valley Conference foe at home in Potomac. The Trojans (7-3) relied on a key double by Kollin Asbury that drove in two runs and a standout pitching performance from Lane Morgan. Morgan picked up the win, throwing six innings and overcoming five walks to limit Cissna Park to only four hits. He struck out nine. Gavin Parkerson (1 for 3, two runs scored, two stolen bases) was also crucial for A-P in its win. Gavin Spitz accounted for half of the hits by the Timberwolves (5-9), going 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Jream Renteria and Aiden Richards each had an RBI.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Cumberland 1. Clay Seal was nearly unhittable, lifting the host Knights to their third straight win as ALAH improved to 4-0 in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Seal only allowed two hits in six innings of work and struck out 10 for the Knights (6-5). Wyatt Hilligoss recorded the save. Dalton Vanausdoll and Hilligoss each had a hit for ALAH.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 7, Argenta-Oreana 0. Tyson Moore was electric on the mound, throwing a one-hit shutout and striking out nine for the host Broncos in a Lincoln Prairie win. Moore also went 1 for 2, scored two runs and stole two bases for CG/Bement (3-6). Brayden Strack, Michael Freese, Brody Somers and Kade Alumbaugh all had an RBI. Dylan Ragsdale had the only hit by A-O (2-7).
➜ Charleston 7, Rantoul 0. Rantoul compiled nine hits, but couldn’t scratch across a run against the Trojans in a home nonconference loss. Caden Evans went 3 for 4 and Niko Jones was 2 for 3 for the Eagles (6-8), who only trailed 1-0 after five innings.
➜ Clinton 7, Central A&M 0. Jack Manning pitched a superb game, throwing a two-hit shutout and striking out four as Clinton won for the third time in its last four games. Brooks Cluver and Noah Bass each went 2 for 4 with a double for the Maroons (4-5).
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 11, Schlarman 0. Ryley Heck and Cameron Steinbaugh had games to remember, lifting the host Buffaloes to a five-inning VVC win against the Hilltoppers (0-6). Heck threw a no-hitter, striking out four and walking one, while Steinbaugh was 2 for 3 with a double, a triple, five RBI and two runs scored for G-RF/C (3-5). Zach Roach was also important in the win by going 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Owen Clark went 1 for 1 with an RBI and scored three runs after reaching base on two walks.
➜ Hoopeston Area 7, Iroquois West 2. Mason Rush threw a complete game to halt a five-game losing streak for the visiting Cornjerkers (4-9) in a VVC win. Keygan Field (2 for 2) and Grant Morgan (1 for 3) each drove in two runs for Hoopeston Area against the Raiders (3-5), with Morgan adding three stolen bases.
➜ Le Roy 13, Fisher 5. Le Roy broke a 5-5 tie after three innings with a three-run fourth inning and then tacked on five more runs in the bottom of the fifth to secure a home Heart of Illinois Conference win. Tyson Brent and Cy Marcum each had two hits and drove in four runs to propel the Panthers (6-4-1). Peyton Sapp had two hits to lead Fisher (2-8).
➜ Oakwood 8, Milford 5. Oakwood improved to 4-0 in VVC play after holding on for a road win against the Bearcats. Bryson Marcinko doubled and drove in three runs for the Comets (10-3-1), with Matthew Miller providing two RBI. Dalton Hobick recorded the win on the mound, going six innings and striking out 11 while walking two and giving up six hits. He was also a key offensive contributor, going 2 for 3 with three runs scored and four stolen bases. Sawyer Laffoon and Beau Wright paced Milford (5-6), with both going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
➜ Okaw Valley 14, Tri-County 4. The visiting Titans led 3-0 in the top of the first inning, but couldn’t hold on in a six-inning Lincoln Prairie loss. Jackson Ehlers went 1 for 3 with two RBI and Gaige Cox also drove in a run for Tri-County.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 17, Normal U-High 7. St. Joseph-Ogden scored double-digit runs for the fifth straight game and extended its win streak to seven games with a five-inning nonconference home win at Meier Field. Leadoff hitter Luke Landrus sparked the offensive barrage by the Spartans (13-4), falling only a triple shy of hitting for the cycle and finishing 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, a stolen base and five RBI. Charles Voorhees (3 for 4, four RBI, two runs scored), Braxton Waller (2 for 3, two RBI), Tanner Jacob (2 for 3, RBI, two runs scored) and Nolan Earley (1 for 4, two RBI) complemented Landrus as SJ-O built an 11-2 lead after two innings.
➜ St. Teresa 17, Tuscola 2. Nate Thomason and Issac Halverson each drove in a run for Tuscola (1-12) in a four-inning CIC road loss.
➜ St. Thomas More 6, Prairie Central 5. A dramatic comeback allowed St. Thomas More to end a five-game losing streak with an Illini Prairie Conference home win. Daniel Suits went 2 for 3 with two RBI for the Sabers (4-6), who scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a 5-2 deficit. Jimmy Henderson and Cole Kemper each went 2 for 4 with an RBI as well. Gavin Tredenick drove in three runs for the Hawks (3-6).
➜ Salt Fork 14, Watseka 1. The Storm are still unbeaten in VVC play at 4-0 after Brayden Maskel hit a home run and drove in five runs during a five-inning road win. Blake Norton was equally impressive for Salt Fork (11-4), going 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, two RBI and four runs scored. Jameson Remole (2 for 3, two RBI) also chipped in. Austin Morris drove in the lone run for Watseka (1-8).
➜ Unity 8, Mattoon 3. Unity bounced back from its first loss of the season in positive fashion, defeating the visiting Green Wave in a nonconference game in Tolono and giving Rockets coach Tom Kimball his 300th career win. Brock Suding powered the Rockets (11-1-1) by going 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI, while Austin Langendorf hit a home run and drove in two runs. Gavin Moore (2 for 2) also chipped in, with Suding registering the win by throwing three shutout innings.
➜ Villa Grove 15, Decatur Lutheran 0. The host Blue Devils put up a 10-spot in the bottom of the third inning to easily get past the Lions in a four-inning Lincoln Prairie win. Villa Grove (6-6) received a three-hit shutout by Cooper Clark, who struck out six in four innings. Brady Clodfelder doubled and drove in three runs to pace the Blue Devils’ offense, while Luke Zimmerman (1 for 1, two RBI, three runs scored), Sam Bender (2 for 3, RBI, two runs scored) and Thomas Vandeventer (2 for 3, RBI) all chipped in.
In softball
➜ Arcola 10, Cumberland 6. Arcola put an end to a four-game losing streak, breaking a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the fourth with four runs and then holding off the Pirates to earn a home Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Kacie Sisk shined for the Purple Riders (3-6), hitting a home run and driving in four runs as she finished 2 for 4 at the plate. She also recorded the win by throwing four shutout innings of relief. Ema Simpson went 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored to complement Sisk, while Jacey Kessler (2 for 3, RBI), Keira Hohlbauch (2 for 3), Ava Simpson (1 for 3, two runs scored) and Vanessa Condarco (1 for 4, RBI) all had pivotal roles.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 10, Chrisman 0. Acasia Gernentz threw a one-hit shutout, striking out eight to spark the host Trojans to a Vermilion Valley Conference win in five innings. Kyla Bullington led the offense for A-P (6-6) by hitting a home run and a triple, while Kennedy Gerth, Cami Saltsgaver and Tinley Parkerson also had multiple hits for A-P. Taylor Jones had the lone hit for Chrisman (3-6).
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 18, Heritage/Academy High 2. The host Knights won their 10th straight game, doing so in four innings in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Alisha Frederick went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, four RBI and four runs scored to lead ALAH (11-1). Kailee Otto (3 for 3, two RBI, three runs scored) and Maggie Benedict (2 for 2, RBI, two runs scored) also provided strong hitting performances. Paige George and Breanna Patten each drove in a run for Heritage/Academy High (1-7).
➜ Charleston 16-16, Mahomet-Seymour 3-5. Mahomet-Seymour had a difficult time slowing down the visiting Trojans in an Apollo Conference doubleheader, with the Bulldogs losing the first game in six innings and dropping the second game in five innings. Maddie Logsdon and Rio Casillas each drove in a run for M-S (3-9) in the first game. Kenadi Granadino went 1 for 1 with an RBI, two walks and a run scored for the Bulldogs in the second game as Madeleine Cortez hit a double in each game.
➜ Clinton 8, Central A&M 4. Clinton snapped a seven-game losing streak thanks to a strong offensive performance in a Central Illinois Conference road win. Mea Kivlehan powered the Maroons (4-11) out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup, going 3 for 4 with two RBI. Kylee Isaac also drove in two runs, while Reice McCormick (2 for 4, RBI), Aliviyah Haynes (2 for 4, RBI) and Alaina Soberalski (2 for 4) played a key role in Clinton’s 12-hit output. All that offense was enough for Ashley Armstrong, who threw a complete game and struck out six while scattering six hits.
➜ Fisher 5, Le Roy 2. Fisher stopped a mini two-game losing streak in impressive fashion, posting a road win in Heart of Illinois Conference play. The Bunnies (11-3) broke the scoreless tie with four runs in the top of the third inning and never trailed against the Panthers (15-3). Paige Hott was a force at the plate for Fisher, going 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBI. Alexis Moore and Jenna Clemmons each drove in a run to back up a complete game from Kylan Arndt. Arndt held Le Roy to only four hits, overcoming three walks to strike out six. Molly Buckles drove in both of Le Roy’s runs with a sixth-inning double.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 15, Schlarman 13. J’Lynn Waltz and Peyton McComas each hit inside-the-park home runs for the Buffaloes (2-6) in a home VVC win against the Hilltoppers (0-5). Jordan Silvey added two triples for G-RF.
➜ Hoopeston Area 9, Iroquois West 4. Jersey Cundiff struck out six and only allowed three hits from the pitcher’s circle and drove in three runs in the batter’s box to lead the host Cornjerkers by the Raiders in a VVC win. Macy Warner added a double and an RBI for Hoopeston Area (6-7). Jessye Rodriguez hit a triple and drove in two runs for Iroquois West (2-9).
➜ Mattoon 8, St. Joseph-Ogden 1. The visiting Spartans suffered a nonconference loss to the Green Wave. Peyton Jones paced SJ-O (9-7) with two hits.
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 12, Oakwood 1. The host Bearcats rolled to their ninth straight win, defeating the Comets in five innings in VVC action. Addison Lucht went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI and Abby Storm went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI to pace Milford/Cissna Park (9-1). Samantha Dunavan singled and scored the lone run for Oakwood (5-9).
➜ Salt Fork 17, Watseka 2. Have a day, Kendyl Hurt. The Salt Fork senior hit three home runs as part of a 4 for 5 performance that featured five RBI to propel the Storm to a five-inning road VVC win. She also threw all five innings and gave up only three hits while striking out seven. Kenzie Childs (3 for 3, four RBI), Ava Ringstrom (3 for 3, two RBI, two runs scored), Alexa Jamison (2 for 4, three RBI, two runs scored) and Kailey Frischkorn (1 for 1, RBI, four runs scored) also had strong showings for Salt Fork (12-3). Christa Holohan drove in two runs for Watseka (7-4).
➜ Tuscola 18, St. Teresa 1. Ella Boyer hit a home run and finished with four RBI as Tuscola’s bats broke open the CIC road game to end a two-game losing streak by the Warriors (6-5). Zoey Thomason went 2 for 3 with three RBI and Alaina Smith was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI to aid the Warriors, who scored six runs in the first, five more in the third and seven in the fourth to close out the four-inning victory.
➜ Unity 13, Paris 5. Unity never trailed in securing its fifth consecutive win behind a solid pitching performance from Lindy Bates and balanced offensive production. Bates threw a complete game for the Rockets (13-5) in the nonconference road victory, scattering six hits and only giving up one earned run. Reece Sarver and Ruby Tarr each doubled for Unity, with Sarver driving in two runs and Tarr scoring two runs.
➜ Villa Grove 12, Blue Ridge 0. Villa Grove used three separate four-run innings to cruise past the Knights at home in a Lincoln Prairie triumph. Alex Brown led the way for the Blue Devils (10-6) by throwing a one-hit shutout and striking out 10. Brown helped herself in the batter’s box, too, going 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBI. Piper Kiser hit a solo home run for Villa Grove, while Maci Clodfelder (2 for 3, two RBI), Kayln Cordes (2 for 4, RBI), Isabella Dodd (2 for 3, two runs scored) and Emma Bratten-Noice (2 for 3, two runs scored) chipped in. Carsyn Stiger had the lone hit for Blue Ridge (4-8) with a double.
➜ Westville 1, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Lilly Kiesel drove in the game’s only run in the bottom of the first, and that was all the offense Westville ace Abby Sabalaskey needed as the Tigers (13-1) picked up a home VVC win. The left-hander threw a two-hit shutout and struck out 16. BHRA starter Eva Ronto settled in after the first inning and threw a complete game, yielding six hits. Draycee Nelson had a triple to lead the Blue Devils’ offense.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 2, St. Thomas More 0. The two Illini Prairie Conference teams played to a scoreless tie in Bloomington until midway through the second half, with the host Saints breaking through for two goals in a three-minute span to pick up the win. Keagan Markun made six saves and Maddy Swisher had four saves for the Sabers (5-5-2).
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Bloomington. Nickiya Shields won three events to stand out for Danville at the 18-team Bloomington Invitational, with Shields nearly responsible for all of the Vikings’ points. Shields won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.97 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 46.73 and the triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, 4 inches as Danville finished 10th with 41 points. Nevaeh Essien had the lone first-place finish for Champaign Central by winning the discus with a toss of 117-8 as the Maroons placed ninth with 47 points. Madalyn Marx delivered two wins for Mahomet-Seymour to help the Bulldogs place seventh with 49 1/2 points as she won the 200 in 25.44 and the 400 in 57.29.
➜ At O’Fallon. Centennial ventured south and came home with an eighth-place finish at the 12-team O’Fallon Invitational. Brooklynn Sweikar and Noelle Hunt paced the Chargers, with Sweikar finishing second in the 800-meter run in a time of 2 minutes, 27.06 seconds. Hunt also placed second in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 5 3/4 inches and she took fifth in the triple jump (33-4 3/4).
➜ At Tolono. Tuscola received a dominant performance from Lia Patterson, helping the Warriors to the team championship at the 15-team Unity Invitational. Tuscola placed first with 109 points, edging the host Rockets, who finished second with 101 points. Patterson was a big reason why. The sophomore standout won the 100-meter dash in 12.68 seconds, the 200 in 25.74, the 100 hurdles in 15.04 and the 300 hurdles in 45.53. Tuscola also received first-place finishes from Kate Foltz in the 3,200 (11.03.76), Natalie Hasting in the discus (109 feet, 1 inch) and Kenna Clodfelder in the triple jump (33-1). Erica Woodard sparked Unity by winning the 1,600 in 5:13.38 along with running on the Rockets’ victorious 3,200 relay (9:56.86) along with Josephine Cler, Ashlyn Denney and Camryn Reedy. Audrey Remole also won an event for Unity, taking first in the high jump (4-9 3/4). Othe area winners included Rose Talbert of Monticello in the 400 (59.78), Mabry Bruhn of Monticello in the 800 (2:20.30), Alayna Earle of Clinton in the shot put (35-4 3/4) and Cassidy Short of Sullivan in the long jump (16-5 3/4).