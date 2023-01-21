In boys’ basketball
McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament
➜ Eureka 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 36. The third-seeded Falcons hung close with the second-seeded Hornets, but Eureka left the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington with a win in the semifinals and a spot in Saturday night’s championship game. Zach Barnes scored a team-high 11 points for GCMS (13-7), which only trailed 21-19 at halftime before Eureka took a 31-25 lead into the fourth quarter. Seth Kollross (10 points) and Kellan Fanson (eight points) also contributed as GCMS will end its tournament stay by playing top-seeded Lexington at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game at the Shirk Center.
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 71, Heritage 52. Eighth-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond relied on three players in double figures to earn a first-round win in Arthur. Wyatt Hilligoss scored a game-high 28 points and came close to a double-double by securing nine rebounds for the Knights (9-11), who led 37-25 at halftime. Connor Nettles (17 points), Jayce Parsons (11 points) and Clay Seal (six points, five rebounds) also had significant contributions to help ALAH into an 11 a.m. quarterfinal game on Saturday against top seed Decatur Lutheran in Argenta. Julliyan Gray scored 13 points, Drew Williams tossed in 12 points and Rylan White added 10 points for Heritage (6-15). The Hawks will play either second-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement or seventh-seeded Villa Grove at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a consolation quarterfinal game.
➜ Villa Grove 48, Blue Ridge 43. The seventh-seeded Blue Devils used a strong fourth quarter to defeat the 10th-seeded Knights in a first-round game in Villa Grove. Robert Fancher scored a team-high 13 points for the Blue Devils, who outscored Blue Ridge 23-14 in the final eight minutes. Lukas Shadwick (11 points), Layne Rund (nine points) and Brady Clodfelder (seven points) were also key in Villa Grove (8-12) ending a three-game losing streak and advancing to play second-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement at 11 a.m. Saturday in a quarterfinal game. Colin Michaels (game-high 19 points) and Corbin Colbert (11 points) hit double figures in the scoring column for Blue Ridge (7-15), which will play either third-seeded Okaw Valley or Argenta-Oreana in a consolation quarterfinal game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
➜ Argenta-Oreana 68, Tri-County 43. The sixth-seeded Bombers jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back during a first-round win on their home court. Ethan Mahan scored a team-high 16 points, one of three players for A-O (10-10) in double figures. Jamario Barbee had 15 points and Tyson Oros had 13 points to complement Mahan, while Jalynn Flowers chipped in nine points as A-O moved on to play third-seeded Okaw Valley at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in a quarterfinal game. Tri-County received a game-high 19 points from Gaige Cox as the 11th-seeded Titans (3-17) dropped into an 8 p.m. consolation quarterfinal game on Tuesday against either top seed Decatur Lutheran or eighth-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
Nontournament
➜ Bloomington 64, Danville 60. In a close Big 12 game throughout, the host Vikings (7-13) could not prevail as Danville lost its second straight game.
➜ Judah Christian 60, Decatur Christian 14. Judah Christian’s defense limited Decatur Christian to only five field goals and the Tribe led 29-7 at halftime en route to a home East Central Illinois Conference victory. Joey Limentato scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Tribe (6-11), while Josh Kursell joined him in double figures with 16 points. Braydon Mora (nine points) and Jacob Kursell (seven points) also chipped in for Judah Christian.
➜ Kankakee 55, Centennial 33. The host Chargers had a hard time slowing down the Kays, with Centennial (11-10) losing a nonconference game at Coleman Carrodine Gymnasium.
➜ Monticello 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34. The host Sages steadily pulled away for an Illini Prairie Conference win at the Sievers Center, Monticello’s fifth victory in its last six games. Drew Sheppard scored a game-high 17 points on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting from the field to go along with six rebounds and four assists. Trey Welter and Raiden Colbert each tallied 11 points for Monticello, which led 26-18 at halftime. Kayden Snelling scored a team-high 12 points and Noah Steiner contributed seven points for PBL (3-17) in its seventh straight setback.
➜ Normal Calvary 49, Arthur Christian 40. The host Conquering Riders (17-9) could not come through with an ECIC win, falling on their home floor despite a game-high 19 points from Brock Helmuth.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 80, Urbana 56. The Tigers only trailed 47-37 after three quarters before the Knights ran away late at Oscar Adams Gymnasium to hand Urbana a Big 12 loss. Malcolm Morris paced Urbana (3-16) with 21 points, while teammates Kyree Hillsman and Kyree Johnson each added nine points apiece.
➜ Prairie Central 63, Pontiac 62. In a matchup of Class 2A state-ranked teams in Fairbury, the Hawks prevailed and won an overtime Illini Prairie thriller. Prairie Central (18-1) led 39-30 entering the fourth quarter before Pontiac rallied to tie the game at 54 at the end of regulation. Dylan Bazzell scored a game-high 20 points for Prairie Central, with 14 of those points after halftime. Tyler Curl (17 points) and Gage Steidinger (10 points) chipped in.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 70, Chillicothe IVC 46. The Spartans made the long trip to Chillicothe and came home with an Illini Prairie win as Ty Pence reached a personal milestone. Pence scored a game-high 27 points for SJ-O (15-4) and reached 2,000 career points in the process. Tanner Jacob joined Pence in double figures with 16 points and Coy Taylor added eight points.
➜ Tuscola 39, Clinton 35. Tuscola extended its win streak to three games and snapped Clinton’s win streak at three thanks to some late-game heroics by Colton Musgrave and Jordan Quinn. Musgrave sank a go-ahead three-pointer with 18 seconds left before Quinn sealed the home Central Illinois Conference win for the Warriors by making two late free throws. The three-pointer by Musgrave was his only basket and only points of the game as Tuscola enjoyed a 29-23 lead to start the fourth quarter. Quinn and Kam Sweetnam each had eight points for Tuscola (17-3), while Jackson Barrett and Sawyer Woodard each added six points. Dawson Graves and Brooks Cluver led Clinton (18-4) with 10 points apiece.
➜ Uni High 57, DeLand-Weldon 46. The Illineks led 30-10 at halftime and held off a fourth-quarter rally by DeLand-Weldon to end a nine-game losing streak with a road ECIC victory. Zev McManus-Mendelowitz scored 15 points and had eight rebounds to lead Uni High (2-15), while teammates Lukas Grosse-Perdekamp, Noah La Nave and Teo Chemla all added nine points in the win.
In wrestling
➜ At Fairbury. Prairie Central lost a 51-30 home dual to Lincoln, with a trio of Hawks picking up wins by pin. John Traub delivered his pin at 126 pounds in 2 minutes, 34 seconds, while Jaxson Martin at 145 earned a pin in 3:33 and Connor Steidinger at 195 pinned his foe in 5:49.