In boys’ basketball
Fieldcrest 76, Fisher 43. Kobe Bishop scored 14 points and Blake Terven had 11, but Fisher (3-21) dropped its regular-season finale to its Heart of Illinois Conference rivals.
LeRoy 70, Blue Ridge 20. LeRoy’s Blake Roundtree nearly outscored Blue Ridge by himself, putting up a team-high 18 points in the Panthers’ regular season finale victory. Luke Stuepfert added 14 points for LeRoy (18-7) in the win.
Lincoln 42, Mahomet-Seymour 39. Mahomet-Seymour jumped out to a small lead through one quarter, but Lincoln rallied to claim the advantage in the second and then held on for the win. Blake Wolters finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists for the Bulldogs (15-14), while Wyatt Bohm chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.
Meridian 80, Clinton 67. Clinton hung with Central Illinois Conference rival Meridian through two quarters, but 52 points from the Hawks in the second half was too much for the Maroons to contend with Friday. Dawson Graves scored a game-high 32 points for Clinton (12-18), and Mason Walker chipped in 16 points.
Tuscola 53, Sullivan 25. Tuscola had a double-digit lead after one quarter, had quadrupled up Sullivan by halftime and cruised to an easy Central Illinois Conference victory on Friday night in Sullivan. Jalen Quinn led the Warriors (24-6) with 21 points, seven steals and five assists. Ben Bushe paced the Sullvivan (2-25) with nine points in the loss.